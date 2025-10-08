World Bank warns U.S. tariffs on Indian exports to drag South Asia’s growth

The World Bank has warned that newly imposed U.S. tariffs on Indian exports could weigh on South Asia's economic growth in 2026. While the region remains resilient for now, supported by strong public investment, the impact of rising trade tensions is expected to emerge next year. Growth in South Asia is forecast to decelerate from 6.6% in 2025 to 5.8% in the following year, the World Bank said in its latest South Asia Development Update released on Tuesday. The report includes India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives. The downgrade reflects the anticipated drag from higher tariffs on Indian goods when exported to U.S. markets, as well as weaker overall export performance. U.S. taxes Indian exports and labour-intensive industries The slowdown is largely attributed to trade tensions between the United States and India. U.S. President Donald Trump had earlier this year announced a 50% "import tariff" on nearly half of all Indian exports, one of the most aggressive tariffs ever levied on any US trade partner. The move covers trade in approximately $50 billion worth of exports, and India's labor-intensive sectors are likely to be hit the hardest. Sectors like textiles, gems and jewellery, leather goods, and shrimp are particularly feeling the heat. Exporters in these sectors tend to be small and medium-sized enterprises that depend heavily on the U.S. market, which accounts for approximately one-fifth of India's total exports. About three-quarters of Indian goods sold to the United States are now being levied these tariffs. The World Bank stated that while the Indian economy is currently bolstered by government spending and domestic demand, these tariffs will have a gradual negative impact on growth from the middle of this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been making aggressive strides to alleviate the pressure. Last month, officials announced…