On Path to 1 Billion, Cleancore Holds 710M Dogecoin for Long-Term Strategy

The post On Path to 1 Billion, Cleancore Holds 710M Dogecoin for Long-Term Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cleancore Solutions disclosed it has accumulated 710 million dogecoin (DOGE) as part of a corporate treasury strategy aiming to hold one billion coins. Cleancore’s ‘House of Doge’ Arm Drives 710M Dogecoin Treasury The company announced its Official Dogecoin Treasury, backed by the Dogecoin Foundation, on Sept. 5, 2025. As of Oct. 6, its holdings have […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/on-path-to-1-billion-cleancore-holds-710m-dogecoin-for-long-term-strategy/
2025/10/08 11:34
Bank of England Revises Stablecoin Limits Amid Industry Pressure

The post Bank of England Revises Stablecoin Limits Amid Industry Pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Bank of England revises stablecoin holding limits for cryptocurrency exchanges. Plan enhances UK’s competitive position in stablecoin markets. Exemption responds to industry lobbying amid regulatory comparisons to US and EU. The Bank of England plans to exempt stablecoin holding limits for cryptocurrency exchanges by year-end, following industry lobbying, allowing greater stablecoin use in its Digital Securities Sandbox. This move aims to maintain UK’s competitive edge in crypto markets amid fears of losing liquidity to more lenient US and EU jurisdictions. Bank of England Adjusts Stablecoin Holdings Policy The Bank of England’s re-evaluation of stablecoin holding restrictions marks a pivotal step in digital asset regulation within the UK. By proposing exemptions for cryptocurrency exchanges, the Bank aims to embrace technological integration, reflecting an openness to adapt in a competitive landscape. Exempting certain caps could enable more robust liquidity and order book depth in the crypto space. This adjustment might shift the regulatory landscape by aligning more closely with US and EU counterparts, who have permitted greater operational flexibility. Market reactions to this regulatory pivot are expected to be positive, particularly given previous criticism from industry leaders. Although direct public statements from Bank leadership remain scant, widespread industry advocacy highlights the importance of competitive regulation. Implications of Regulatory Revisions on Crypto Markets Did you know? Lobbying efforts have highlighted that the UK’s restrictive regulatory stance could harm its financial innovation edge, a concern now addressed to avoid losing market dynamics. CoinMarketCap reports that Tether USDt (USDT) maintains a value of $1.00 with a market cap of $177.99 billion. Trading volume recorded minor price shifts over a 90-day period, with a 0.02% decrease. Amendments in regulatory holdings may influence future market capacities, ensuring more liquidity with fewer constraints. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:24 UTC on October…
2025/10/08 11:29
Make AI Prove It Has Nothing To Hide

The post Make AI Prove It Has Nothing To Hide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Avinash Lakshman, Founder and CEO of Weilliptic  Today’s tech culture loves to solve the exciting part first — the clever model, the crowd-pleasing features — and treat accountability and ethics as future add-ons. But when an AI’s underlying architecture is opaque, no after‑the‑fact troubleshooting can illuminate and structurally improve how outputs are generated or manipulated.  That’s how we get cases like Grok referring to itself as “fake Elon Musk” and Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4 resorting to lies and blackmail after accidentally wiping a company’s codebase. Since these headlines broke, commentators have blamed prompt engineering, content policies, and corporate culture. And while all these factors play a role, the fundamental flaw is architectural.  We are asking systems never designed for scrutiny to behave as if transparency were a native feature. If we want AI people can trust, the infrastructure itself must provide proof, not assurances.  The moment transparency is engineered into an AI’s base layer, trust becomes an enabler rather than a constraint.  AI ethics can’t be an afterthought Regarding consumer technology, ethical questions are often treated as post‑launch considerations to be addressed after a product has scaled. This approach resembles building a thirty‑floor office tower before hiring an engineer to confirm the foundation meets code. You might get lucky for a while, but hidden risk quietly accumulates until something gives. Today’s centralized AI tools are no different. When a model approves a fraudulent credit application or hallucinates a medical diagnosis, stakeholders will demand, and deserve, an audit trail. Which data produced this answer? Who fine‑tuned the model, and how? What guardrail failed?  Most platforms today can only obfuscate and deflect blame. The AI solutions they rely on were never designed to keep such records, so none exist or can be retroactively generated. AI infrastructure that proves itself The good…
2025/10/08 11:22
Ethereum (ETH) Rises With Global Liquidity Expansion: Is $5,000 the Next Major Target?

The post Ethereum (ETH) Rises With Global Liquidity Expansion: Is $5,000 the Next Major Target? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) Rises With Global Liquidity Expansion: Is $5,000 the Next Major Target? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-eth-rises-global-liquidity-expansion-5000/
2025/10/08 11:04
Meteora Announces MET Tokenomics with Unique Liquidity Structure

The post Meteora Announces MET Tokenomics with Unique Liquidity Structure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Meteora to launch MET token with 48% liquid supply on October 23, 2025. Emphasizes transparency, no inflation for circulating tokens. Responds to community demand for immediate liquidity while ensuring stability. Meteora, a decentralized liquidity protocol on Solana, announced the launch of its MET token with a 48% liquid supply at the Token Generation Event on October 23, 2025. This launch introduces a novel tokenomics approach, emphasizing immediate liquidity without vesting, potentially affecting Solana’s DeFi landscape and raising concerns over sell pressure. Meteora to Release 48% of MET Supply at Launch Meteora, part of the Solana ecosystem, will launch its MET token on October 23, 2025. 48% of the total supply will be liquid at launch, with no vesting requirements. The Meteora team emphasized the absence of continuous unlock periods, targeting a liquid and fair launch. Stakeholders like Mercurial and Jupiter have allocations justified by their integration with the protocol, fostering community-driven growth. New allocation strategies include a 20% share for Mercurial stakeholders and 15% for Meteora LP users. Meteora’s core messaging focuses on fair distribution, aiming to align the interest of holders with the long-term objectives of liquidity and growth. Meteora Core Team, Medium: “The tokenomics is meant to eliminate inflation and continuous unlocks, in tandem with the project’s promise for transparency and community participation.” Community sentiment remains cautiously optimistic; analysts express concern about potential sell pressure if initial demand does not match the liquid supply. Analyzing Meteora’s Impact on Solana’s DeFi Market Did you know? Meteora’s approach allows almost 50% of its token supply as liquid, contrasting with typical phased unlocks like Uniswap’s 4-year vesting, sparking debate on market impacts. According to CoinMarketCap, MetYa (MET) is priced at $0.22, with a market cap of $37,130,412.60. It has no market dominance but presents a fully diluted market cap…
2025/10/08 11:02
Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Posted Record Profits in 2Q as HPC Push Accelerated, JPMorgan Says

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Posted Record Profits in 2Q as HPC Push Accelerated, JPMorgan Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street bank JPMorgan (JPM) said the second quarter and summer of 2025 were transformative for bitcoin BTC$122,046.40 miners, marked by record cash operating profits and a pivot toward high-performance computing (HPC). Cipher Mining’s (CIFR) 244 megawatt (MW) colocation deal with Fluidstack and IREN’s (IREN) expansion to more than 23,000 GPUs underscored that shift, the bank said in the Tuesday report. Despite surging hashrates, the bank’s analysts noted that miners’ gross profits rose quarter-over-quarter, buoyed by higher bitcoin prices and more efficient fleets. Production costs rose modestly as competition intensified and high-performance computing (HPC) investments expanded, the analysts said. IREN and Cipher had the lowest power costs per bitcoin mined at roughly $29,000 and $31,200, while MARA’s (MARA) were the highest at about $56,200. On a fully loaded basis (power plus cash SG&A), IREN and CleanSpark (CLSK) led with costs near $54,000 and $60,000 per coin, compared with Riot’s (RIOT) $81,000. Bitcoin averaged around $98,500 in the quarter, leaving most operators profitable. JPMorgan said miners also accelerated fundraising, issuing about $590 million in new equity, up sharply from the first quarter, with much of it flowing to HPC projects. IREN raised $263 million to complete its 50-exahash expansion and begin building a 75MW liquid-cooled data center called Horizon 1. Total capex across the group reached about $900 million, below late-2024 peaks but rising sequentially. Miners collectively spent a record $2.1 billion on energy, the analysts estimated, while gross profits held steady at roughly $2.1 billion, with margins near 53%. The bank said bitcoin’s strength and improving efficiency continued to offset network growth, sustaining profitability even amid escalating competition. Read more: Bitcoin Miners’ Market Cap Hit a Record in September: JPMorgan Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/07/bitcoin-miners-posted-record-profits-in-2q-as-hpc-push-accelerated-jpmorgan-says
2025/10/08 10:46
Meteora Announces MET Token Economics: 48% of Supply Will Be Circulating at TGE

PANews reported on October 8th that Meteora, the Solana ecosystem liquidity protocol, announced the MET token economics. 48% of the total supply will be circulated during the TGE. All allocated tokens will be liquid, with no vesting or inflation required. MET will become an investable asset without the need for ongoing unlocking. The Meteora team pledged not to sell any tokens during the TGE; only team tokens will be locked up. At the TGE, all stakeholder tokens will be fully unlocked: 20% will be allocated to Mercurial stakeholders; 15% will be allocated to Meteora users through the LP Incentive Program; 3% will be allocated to the Launchpads and Launchpool ecosystem; 2% will be allocated to off-chain contributors; 3% will be allocated to the Jupiter Stakeholder Incentive Program, which aims to expand core LPs tenfold and will come from the TGE Reserve; 3% of MET will be earmarked for centralized exchanges, market makers, and other entities, making up the remainder of the TGE Reserve; and 2% of MET will be earmarked for the M3M3 stakeholder package. The remaining allocations will be: 18% to the team, vesting linearly over 6 years; and 34% to the Meteora Reserve, vesting linearly over 6 years. Expected inflation will be generated by team unlocking and potential liquidity incentives from the Meteora Reserve. 10% of the TGE circulating supply will be allocated through the Liquidity Allocator based on user preferences, with the community providing liquidity and earning trading fees. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will hold TGE on October 23, and the token name is MET .
2025/10/08 10:30
Spot gold surpassed the $4,000 mark, setting a new record high

PANews reported on October 8 that according to Jinshi, spot gold has surpassed the $4,000 mark, setting a new historical high. It has risen by nearly $1,400 so far this year.
2025/10/08 10:01
Ripple CEO Identifies XRP Ledger’s Final Barrier to Massive Adoption by Big Banks ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Ripple CEO Identifies XRP Ledger’s Final Barrier to Massive Adoption by Big Banks ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has identified the defining factor for institutional adoption of the XRP Ledger (XRPL). In a recent exchange with an XRP validator known as Vet_X0, Garlinghouse was asked what would make institutions comfortable using XRPL for transactions. His one-word reply, ’privacy’ summed up the growing shift in Ripple’s strategy toward institutional integration.  The statement underscores a new focus for Ripple Over the past year, the company and XRPL developers have introduced a series of compliance-oriented upgrades. They aim to align the network with the security and regulatory standards expected by banks and corporations. However, Garlinghouse’s comment highlights what Ripple believes remains the missing piece: a privacy layer robust enough to protect sensitive institutional data without compromising regulatory compliance. Advertisement &nbsp With most recent updates already completed, only the privacy features and lending and borrowing functions remain to be added. XRP Institutional Adoption According to Vet, if Ripple manages to introduce privacy on the XRP Ledger using ZK-Rollups, it would make it possible to verify institutional transactions directly on-chain while handling computations off-chain. This setup could also allow institutions to receive secure on-chain credentials that support KYC and AML requirements. Additionally, they would be able to utilize decentralized exchanges and borrow against real-world collateral on-chain. Finally, Vet highlights that the upcoming XLS-101 smart contracts may serve as the crucial link for these developments. He describes them as essential for network security and as the “glue” that connects all existing system tools. Garlinghouse’s latest remarks confirm that privacy has become the central focus of Ripple’s institutional strategy for 2025 and 2026.  He described the goal as enabling confidentiality without secrecy. This ensures that transactions remain auditable for regulators while protecting competitive information from public view. Implications for XRP Ledger and Institutional Finance If successful, Ripple’s…
2025/10/08 09:52
PancakeSwap Chinese X account has been stolen. Please do not interact with suspicious links or posts.

PANews reported on October 8th that PancakeSwap disclosed on the X platform that its Chinese account @PancakeSwapzh has been compromised. Please refrain from clicking on any recent links or interacting with posts. The team is investigating and resolving this issue. Updates will only be shared through the official @PancakeSwap account. It is reported that the hacker promoted a meme coin called "Sir Pancake" through @PancakeSwapzh in the morning. The relevant tweets have been deleted.
