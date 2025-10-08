2025-10-14 Tuesday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Prenetics Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 255.4 BTC

Prenetics Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 255.4 BTC

The post Prenetics Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 255.4 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Prenetics continues its Bitcoin accumulation strategy with 255.4 BTC held. Company has over $60 million in cash reserves. Strategy aligns with growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Nasdaq-listed Prenetics announced that as of October 7, 2025, it holds 255.4 Bitcoin, with cash reserves surpassing $60 million, following a daily Bitcoin purchase strategy. Prenetics’ Bitcoin strategy underscores growing institutional trust in cryptocurrencies, enhancing its financial position amidst a strategic shift in operations. Prenetics’ Bitcoin Acquisition Surpasses 255 BTC Since August, Prenetics has been systematically purchasing 1 Bitcoin every day, amassing holdings now at 255.4 BTC. The Bitcoin accumulation is part of a strategic pivot by CEO Danny Yeung, aimed at bolstering the firm’s treasury with digital assets. Prenetics Bitcoin Treasury Information reflects this ongoing strategy. Cash reserves have concurrently soared above $60 million, following a key divestment. This initiative reflects Prenetics’ commitment to digital assets and echoes similar strategies seen across other Nasdaq-listed firms. The focus on Bitcoin signals a belief in its potential as a robust financial reserve. With over $60 million in cash, the company holds zero debt, securing its financial standing and facilitating future investments. “The completion of the ACT divestment represents a pivotal transformation for Prenetics. We have successfully streamlined our operations to focus entirely on our high-growth consumer health business, while building a very healthy balance sheet. With over $60 million in cash, zero debt, and our strategic Bitcoin treasury, we are exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on IM8’s extraordinary momentum. Our daily Bitcoin accumulation strategy reflects our long-term conviction in digital assets as a treasury reserve, and we’re excited to share this journey transparently with our investors and stakeholders.” – Danny Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder, Prenetics Reactions from financial markets remain muted, with no significant regulatory responses thus far. Prenetics’ transparency through its official website…
4
4$0.13703-25.03%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,310.78-2.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01498+14.49%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:38
Partager
NYT Pips Hints, Walkthrough And Solutions — Wednesday, October 8

NYT Pips Hints, Walkthrough And Solutions — Wednesday, October 8

The post NYT Pips Hints, Walkthrough And Solutions — Wednesday, October 8 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pips, Pips, Pips and more Pips! Today’s Pips is rather challenging, mostly because the Medium puzzle is as hard as some Hard puzzles! In fact, today I’m doing a walkthrough for both, so let’s get right to it! Looking for Tuesday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group. > The pip in this tile (or tiles) must be greater than the listed number. < The pip in this tile must be less than the listed…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01498+14.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02365-5.77%
Factor
FACT$2.32-5.30%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:36
Partager
Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume exceeds $7.5B

Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume exceeds $7.5B

The post Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume exceeds $7.5B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume exceeded $7.5 billion, signaling record institutional participation. Spot Bitcoin ETFs grant exposure to Bitcoin and have seen cumulative inflows rise since US regulator approval. US-listed spot Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume surpassed $7.5 billion today, reflecting heightened institutional interest in the regulated crypto investment vehicles. Spot Bitcoin ETFs, investment products that provide direct exposure to Bitcoin’s price, have attracted institutional interest since their approval by US regulators. Major asset managers like BlackRock have driven cumulative inflows to record highs as of early October 2025. The surge in trading volume underscores the broader trend of traditional finance integrating crypto assets for portfolio diversification. Major financial institutions have increasingly incorporated spot Bitcoin ETFs into their offerings, enhancing accessibility for both retail and institutional investors. Asset managers behind these ETFs have collaborated with crypto custodians to ensure secure and compliant operations, bolstering trust in the products during periods of market volatility. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-etf-daily-trading-volume-exceeds-7-5b/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01498+14.49%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009157-4.25%
Major
MAJOR$0.11198--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:26
Partager
Panthers Drive For 3rd Straight Stanley Cup Despite Key Injuries

Panthers Drive For 3rd Straight Stanley Cup Despite Key Injuries

The post Panthers Drive For 3rd Straight Stanley Cup Despite Key Injuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sam Bennett (left) and Brad Marchand #will try to lead the Florida Panthers to another Stanley Cup in 2025-26. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Getty Images All eyes are on the Florida Panthers as head coach Paul Maurice and his players attempt to join the great dynasties in NHL history by winning three straight Stanley Cup titles. During the last 60 years, the only teams to reach those heights included the Montreal Canadiens of the late 1970s and the New York Islanders of the early 1980s. The Edmonton Oilers of the late 1980s were close when they won four Stanley Cups in five seasons but never made it three in a row. The Panthers are the big dogs in the Eastern Conference, but bringing home a third straight Stanley Cup may be even more difficult than winning the first two. The Panthers will not have superstar Aleksander Barkov for at least six months after suffering a torn ACL and MCL while driving force Matthew Tkachuk will not play until January following surgery on a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia. The Panthers still have a terrific forechecking team that is capable of taking the puck away from opponents and forcing turnovers. They still have Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Brad Machand up front along with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky leading the defensive effort. It won’t be easy for the Panthers, but they could be ready to play their best hockey at the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs once again. The Carolina Hurricanes have been regular-season demons under head coach Rod Brind’Amour but have fallen short in the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons. The Hurricanes have added forward Nikolaj Ehlers and defenseman K’Andre Miller to provide more strength and depth. They also have forward Seth…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01498+14.49%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.91+31.88%
DOGS
DOGS$0.00007304-6.47%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:24
Partager
Will There Be A ‘Monster’ Season 4 After ‘The Ed Gein Story’? Here’s The Good News

Will There Be A ‘Monster’ Season 4 After ‘The Ed Gein Story’? Here’s The Good News

The post Will There Be A ‘Monster’ Season 4 After ‘The Ed Gein Story’? Here’s The Good News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charlie Hunnam in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix Now that Monster: The Ed Gein Story, starring Charlie Hunnam, is here, what does Netflix have in store for a fourth season of its Monster anthology series? Recounting the gruesome tale of true-life murderer and grave robber Ed Gein (Hunnam), Monster: The Ed Gein Story premiered on Netflix on Oct. 3. Even though the show premiered on streaming on Friday, Monster: The Ed Gein Story debuted at No. 2 on Netflix’s Top 10 Global TV Shows chart for the week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, amassing 12.2 million views, which equates to 90.6 million hours viewed. The show also finished at No. 1 on the streamer in 11 countries worldwide. ForbesWhy Does Adeline From ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers Given the ratings and awards success of the first two seasons of Monster — 2022’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and 2024’s Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story — Netflix didn’t wait for the premiere of Monster: The Ed Gein Story to move ahead and renewed the anthology series for a fourth season. In September, Netflix Tudum confirmed published reports that Monster was coming back for a fourth season, and its subject would be Lizzie Borden. Borden was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in 1892 but was acquitted of the charges. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Ella Beatty attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Who Is Starring In The ‘Monster’ Season About Lizzie Borden? On Sept. 17, Netflix announced several of the core cast members who star in the Lizzie…
4
4$0.13703-25.03%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01498+14.49%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:15
Partager
BlackRock’s Most Profitable ETF Is a Nearly $100 Billion Bitcoin Giant

BlackRock’s Most Profitable ETF Is a Nearly $100 Billion Bitcoin Giant

The post BlackRock’s Most Profitable ETF Is a Nearly $100 Billion Bitcoin Giant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is not slowing down. With $12.5 trillion in assets under management, the world’s biggest money manager is going hard on Bitcoin, AI, and European corporate credit. They’re pushing deep into sectors that others are still figuring out, locking down infrastructure, loading up on energy, and snapping up the kind of private assets that come with sky-high fees and low public oversight. At the center of this aggressive push is a deal by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), BlackRock’s recently acquired infrastructure arm, to buy Aligned Data Centers. This would rank as one of the largest data infrastructure buys of the year. GIP is also pushing to finalize the acquisition of Allete Inc., a utility firm based in Minnesota.Regulators are close to approving the deal, which would give BlackRock a direct connection to energy that can feed the growing data center demand. On top of that, they’ve been holding talks with AES Corp., a renewable power and utility giant with a $38 billion valuation. If that deal closes, it would become one of the largest utility takeovers ever recorded. BlackRock pours billions into AI power and crypto ETFs The timing isn’t random. AI needs insane levels of compute, and that compute runs on energy. BlackRock saw the writing on the wall when it shelled out $12.5 billion to buy GIP last year. CEO Larry Fink called it the start of a “golden age” for infrastructure. He wasn’t joking. This year, GIP joined forces with Microsoft, MGX, and later Nvidia and xAI, to raise $30 billion for AI and energy infrastructure. With leverage, they expect that pool to support $100 billion worth of projects. But AI isn’t the only game BlackRock is cornering. The firm’s Bitcoin ETF, known as IBIT, is about to smash the $100 billion asset mark. The fund, launched…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01498+14.49%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008938-6.40%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08057-3.62%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:09
Partager
New Tampa Bay Rays Owners Prefer Stadium Development Similar To Battery Atlanta

New Tampa Bay Rays Owners Prefer Stadium Development Similar To Battery Atlanta

The post New Tampa Bay Rays Owners Prefer Stadium Development Similar To Battery Atlanta appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tampa Bay Rays new owners, from left, co-chairman Bill Cosgrove, managing partner and co-chair Patrick Zalupski, and chief executive officer Ken Babby, during an introductory baseball news conference, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. After doing its homework when it comes to stadium development, the Tampa Bay Rays’ new ownership group, led by Jacksonville-based developer, Partrick Zalupski, came to the conclusion that the Atlanta Braves’ home of Truist Park, which anchors the Battery Atlanta sports and entertainment district, is the model to be followed. “We spent a lot of time studying, evaluating and meeting with the Atlanta Braves,” said Zalupski, at a press conference held at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field on Tuesday. “We think the Battery is the gold standard of what we want to build and develop here in Tampa Bay.” Notice Zalupski said ‘Tampa Bay’ and not Tampa or St. Pete during an event in which both city’s mayors, Tampa’s Jane Castor and St. Pete’s Ken Welch, attended as well as officials from the counties of Hillsborough and Pinellas. While there is no interest in building a facility “30 miles outside Tampa” as Zalupski put it, several options are on the table as the group works with a fresh canvas that comes with wide open pathways, but certainly constraints as obstacles that are sure to emerge. The group closed on the sale of the ballclub September 30. The current lease at Tropicana Field, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Milton last October, runs through the 2028 season. It is the desire of the new owners to be in a new facility for the beginning of the 2029 season. “We acknowledge this is aggressive and perhaps audacious,” Zalupski said of the timeline given that it is October and…
Battery
BATTERY$0.0004958+2.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01498+14.49%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05559-4.92%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:06
Partager
Trump calls Carney a ‘world-class leader’ as Canada leaves D.C. without a trade deal

Trump calls Carney a ‘world-class leader’ as Canada leaves D.C. without a trade deal

The post Trump calls Carney a ‘world-class leader’ as Canada leaves D.C. without a trade deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prime Minister Mark Carney left Washington on Tuesday without a trade deal, even after a high‑profile Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump. The meeting, which had been billed as a chance to reset relations, ended with smiles, quotes for the cameras, and no relief from the tariffs choking Canadian industries. Trump called Carney “a world-class leader” and “a tough negotiator,” but the Canadian leader went home empty-handed. Trump said, “We’ve come a long way over the last few months, actually, in terms of that relationship. I think they’re going to walk away very happy.” Carney, who praised Trump’s role in foreign policy during the meeting, heard the president respond, “We have great love for each other. We have a natural conflict.” The exchange summed up the odd balance of flattery and tension that has defined their dealings since Trump returned to the White House. Trump cracks jokes while Canada fails to get tariff relief Reporters pressed Trump on why Canada still had no deal while the European Union had already reached an agreement. Trump deflected, saying, “Because I want to be a great man, too,” drawing laughter in the room. The comments were lighthearted, but they left the fundamental question unanswered. Carney risked political backlash at home by attending without winning any concessions, as the tariffs remain on Canadian steel, aluminum, autos, copper, and softwood lumber. Canada’s 25 percent countertariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum are also still in place. The White House reception matched what Carney’s office had predicted in advance: a session designed to create progress rather than close an agreement. But the domestic cost is rising. Carney won the April election on promises to face down Trump and protect Canada’s economy from the tariff fight. Months later, Canada is still the only member of the G7 that…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.207-1.88%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02468-0.56%
Chainbase
C$0.1104-3.94%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:00
Partager
DCG Subsidiary Yuma Taps TradeBlock Founders to Lead Growth in Decentralized AI on Bittensor

DCG Subsidiary Yuma Taps TradeBlock Founders to Lead Growth in Decentralized AI on Bittensor

The post DCG Subsidiary Yuma Taps TradeBlock Founders to Lead Growth in Decentralized AI on Bittensor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yuma, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG) focused on decentralized artificial intelligence (AI), has appointed veteran crypto founders Greg Schvey and Jeff Schvey as its new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively, the company said in a Tuesday press release. The hires mark a key expansion for Yuma as it scales operations across the Bittensor network, including validator, mining, and subnet accelerator initiatives, and prepares to launch an asset management division, the company said. The Schvey brothers are best known for co-founding TradeBlock, an institutional crypto data and portfolio management platform acquired by DCG, and Axoni, a blockchain infrastructure firm serving traditional financial markets. Axoni’s largest business unit was acquired by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in 2024. DCG was an early investor in both ventures. “Greg and Jeff are proven leaders who bring a rare blend of institutional infrastructure experience and startup grit, combined with hands-on experience in Bittensor,” said Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of Yuma and DCG, in the release. “Their leadership will be pivotal as Yuma powers the next era of decentralized AI.” Founded in November 2024, Yuma has become one of the largest contributors to Bittensor through its subnet accelerator, validator operations, and mining efforts. This year, it onboarded eight institutional validator partners, including BitGo, Copper, and Crypto.com, and supported the launch of eight subnets. The addition of the Schvey brothers underscores Yuma’s ambitions to strengthen its infrastructure and expand institutional participation in decentralized AI, the firm said. Read more: Bittensor’s Decentralized AI Studio, Yuma, Comes to University of Connecticut Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/06/dcg-subsidiary-yuma-taps-tradeblock-founders-to-lead-growth-in-decentralized-ai-on-bittensor
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08057-3.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01498+14.49%
SuperRare
RARE$0.03604-7.25%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:55
Partager
Bondi Won’t Answer Questions About Epstein, National Guard And More

Bondi Won’t Answer Questions About Epstein, National Guard And More

The post Bondi Won’t Answer Questions About Epstein, National Guard And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to answer a series of questions about the Justice Department’s investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and any findings related to President Donald Trump in a combative hearing with senators Tuesday—as Bondi has come under fire from both sides of the aisle over her failed promises to reveal details of the probe. Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on October 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Bondi has faced bipartisan criticism since the Justice Department said in July it would not release details of its probe into Epstein, despite repeated promises from Trump on the campaign trail to do so. Bondi did not answer directly when asked (by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.) if the FBI found photographs of Trump “with half-naked young women” that Epstein allegedly showed people, if her agency planned to probe Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about his recent allegations that Epstein had blackmailed people (by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.) or when asked (by Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill.) who ordered the DOJ to note anything related to Trump while reviewing the documents related to its Epstein investigation. Bondi instead frequently attacked her questioners, accusing Whitehouse, of “taking money from one of Epstein’s closest confidants,” apparently referring to campaign donations from LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, who raised money from Epstein on behalf of the M.I.T. Media Lab. She also refused to say whether she knew anything about Lutnick’s recent comments in the New York Post calling Epstein “the greatest blackmailer ever,” despite Bondi saying previously there was no evidence Epstein blackmailed anyone: “If Howard Lutnick wants to speak to the F.B.I.,” he can do that, Bondi said. In another tense exchange…
Threshold
T$0.01287-3.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02365-5.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01498+14.49%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin

Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

New California Law Stops Forced Liquidation of Unclaimed Cryptocurrencies

XRP ontploft 8% na $30 miljard instroom – is dit het begin van nieuwe bull fase?