What To Watch Tonight On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video And More — Tuesday, October 7 Streaming Guide

The post What To Watch Tonight On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video And More — Tuesday, October 7 Streaming Guide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What to watch tonight. Credit: Showtime / BBC / Apple Black comedies, gripping police dramas and paranormal sightings. All these and more can be found in today’s friendly neighborhood streaming guide. As I noted in yesterday’s guide, I’ve decided to start posting weekday guides to help you fine folk find something to watch every night of the week. I’ll continue posting my weekend guide on Friday afternoons, but I figured it never hurts to have more suggestions. Some of these will be new releases, some will be classics, some will be classics that just landed on Netflix or one of the many other streaming services we all subscribe to these days. See Also: The Top 20 Movies On Netflix In October By Rotten Tomatoes Score What To Watch Tuesday, October 7 Netflix Nurse Jackie Nurse Jackie Credit: Showtime All seven seasons of Showtime’s hit dark dramedy Nurse Jackie dropped on Netflix today. Sopranos star, Edie Falco, plays ER nurse Jackie Peyton as she navigates family, work and drug addiction. Falco won an Emmy for her roll, making her the first actress to win an Emmy in the drama and comedy categories. True Haunting This new series from director James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring) explores paranormal encounters via a combination of interviews and dramatic reenactments. Hulu The Surfer Nicolas Cage stars in this divisive psychological thriller about a man who returns to his childhood beach to surf with his son—only to find a group of anti-surfing locals with a “don’t live here, don’t surf here” policy. Things go badly from here, as beef between the surfer and the NIMBYs gets wildly out of control. Critics liked this one a lot more than audiences with an 84% critic score and a 46% audience score (or Popcornmeter, because apparently now popcorn decides if…