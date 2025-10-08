MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin STH Profitability Climbs To 10% – Warning Zone For BTC Corrections
The post Bitcoin STH Profitability Climbs To 10% – Warning Zone For BTC Corrections appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin STH Profitability Climbs To 10% – Warning Zone For BTC Corrections | Bitcoinist.com
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 08:31
SharpLink’s ETH Treasury Nears $1B in Unrealized Gains
The post SharpLink’s ETH Treasury Nears $1B in Unrealized Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SharpLink Gaming’s Ether holdings surged in value as the cryptocurrency climbed nearly 4.5% in the past 24 hours, pushing the company’s unrealized gains close to $1 billion. On Tuesday, the company said its unrealized profit from its Ether (ETH) purchases has surpassed $900 million since it initiated its accumulation strategy on June 2. Strategic ETH Reserve data showed that SharpLink held 838,730 ETH on its balance sheet, worth around $3.93 billion at current prices. This makes the company one of the largest holders of ETH, with 0.69% of the asset’s total supply. “With 839k ETH on our balance sheet and no debt, SharpLink’s in a strong position to keep generating value for stockholders,” SharpLink said in the post. SharpLing Gaming records nearly $950 million in unrealized profit. Source: Strategic ETH Reserve SharpLink holds almost 839,000 ETH SharpLink’s gains were accelerated by Ether’s recent surge to $4,700 on Tuesday, an almost 5% increase compared with Monday’s levels around $4,500. The company also said that its ETH concentration per share has nearly doubled since the accumulation program began, increasing potential earning power for shareholders. “This is the power of a productive and yield-bearing asset like ETH,” the company said. Strategic ETH Reserve data showed how SharpLink scaled its position through steady purchases over the summer. Initial purchases included 176,300 ETH, followed by multiple buying waves in July and August. Since September, the holdings have remained near the 839,000 ETH mark, but the rise in the ETH price has driven the value of its holdings higher. Related: Korean retail capital driving Ether price, treasury demand: Samson Mow Ether treasury companies hold over 5% of ETH’s total supply Other Ether-focused treasury companies have continued to accumulate the cryptocurrency, pushing total corporate holdings to more than 5.6 million ETH, valued at over $26.5 billion. BitMine…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 07:37
Altcoin Listed on Major Exchanges Announces Significant Investment: Falling Price Drops Further
The post Altcoin Listed on Major Exchanges Announces Significant Investment: Falling Price Drops Further appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grass (GRASS), the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) project operating within the Solana ecosystem, raised $10 million in a bridge investment round led by Polychain Capital and Tribe Capital. The investment primarily consisted of token purchases. Grass has previously closed both a seed and Series A funding round. The project aims to allow users to sell their idle internet bandwidth, allowing data to be shared under user control rather than being collected by large corporations for profit. The GRASS price, already declining, fell even further following the announcement. Grass co-founder Andrej Radonjic said in a statement, “Grass is a piece of technology that gives companies access to data at an unprecedented scale. The possibilities that can be built upon it are virtually endless. We plan to develop new solutions, especially around live context.” According to Radonjic, AI companies currently scrape data to train their models, often using search engines. However, this method is limited by scalability and access barriers. Grass offers an alternative infrastructure that provides internet-scale data access. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/altcoin-listed-on-major-exchanges-announces-significant-investment-falling-price-drops-further/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 07:28
Top 4 AI Crypto Presales October 2025: How Ozak AI’s $0.012 Entry with Working Platform Beats Competitor Projects
The post Top 4 AI Crypto Presales October 2025: How Ozak AI’s $0.012 Entry with Working Platform Beats Competitor Projects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto presales often center around hype, but October 2025 brings a new era of AI crypto presales with real-world utility and purpose, with OZak AI leading the charge with a blend of blockchain and AI. Currently, investors are searching for new presale projects that bring value and purpose to the table, along with a potential for massive returns and Ozak AI is currently ticking those boxes. The protocol has already garnered a significant following with over $3.55 million in funds raised at a lucrative price of $0.012. Not only that, but Ozak AI has already been listed on Coingecko and CoinMarketCap after being featured on various PR platforms, signaling proof of confidence in the project. Why Ozak AI Presale Has the Strongest Edge Ozak AI is not just a concept wrapped in a whitepaper; it is a live system built at the crossroads of blockchain and artificial intelligence. The protocol runs on a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network, which means it avoids single points of failure and operates in a way that is redundant, secure, and reliable. Ozak AI has the capacity to deliver services in real time and handle data in ways that industries actually demand. That is a far cry from projects that only promise features without proving their stability. Partnerships Push Ozak AI Token Beyond Competitors Partnerships are usually the real test of intent, and here Ozak AI does not disappoint. It teamed up with Dex3 to strengthen liquidity options, which directly supports its growing community. On top of that, it extended its earlier collaboration with SINT technology to make AI smarter and more accessible. This suggests the team is not satisfied with hype alone. It is steadily weaving connections that add both credibility and capability. Data indicates that when early projects lock down these kinds of deals,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 07:19
Litecoin, HBAR and more crypto ETFs ‘at the goal line’ as shutdown sits in the backdrop, analysts say
A new filing for an ETF tracking HBAR has revealed key details that analysts say signal it's inching closer to receiving the SEC's sign-off.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:51
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price for XRP, Pepe and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
Claude predicts XRP could exceed $5, Pepe may rebound toward prior peaks, and Pi Network could approach $1 before year-end. Bitcoin has hovered near a record while U.S. policy updates have clarified rules, and seasonal “Uptober” strength has supported a broader crypto bid.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:30
Could Pepeto Be SHIB’s Successor? Fresh Projections Point To A 2021 Shiba Inu Style Breakout
Pepeto is rapidly climbing 2025 watchlists, with commentators drawing sharp parallels to Shiba Inu’s legendary surge. Its presale has topped $6.9 million, a live demo exchange is already in the wild, and staking returns sit at 222% APY, helping PEPETO stand out in a crowded meme field. The question on traders’ minds is clear: can
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:30
Best Crypto to Buy Now 7 October – XRP, Plasma, Bittensor
Bitcoin has recorded fresh highs as flows have rotated into altcoins and Best Crypto picks like XRP, Plasma, and Bittensor. Policy developments and ETF milestones have supported sentiment, while a major presale has reported strong uptake and active staking.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:30
‘BNB meme szn is real’ as traders rake in profits – Will the rally last?
BNB’s memecoin rally is minting new winners on a daily basis.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:25
Solana’s $2.8B revenue outpaces Ethereum’s early growth: 21Shares
Solana pulled in $2.85 billion in annual revenue across DeFi, AI and trading apps, as institutions push the network into mainstream finance. Solana generated $2.85 billion in revenue over the past year, according to a new report from 21Shares, driven by trading platform activity. Between October 2024 and September 2025, Solana averaged about $240 million in monthly revenue, peaking at $616 million in January during the memecoin boom led by tokens like Official Trump (TRUMP). But even after the frenzy cooled, monthly revenue was between $150 million and $250 million.Solana validators earn revenue from fees on transactions. Over the past year, revenue from fees flowed from across the ecosystem, including decentralized finance (DeFi), memecoins, AI apps, decentralized exchanges, DePIN, launchpads and trading tools.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:12
