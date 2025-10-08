DCG Subsidiary Yuma Taps TradeBlock Founders to Lead Growth in Decentralized AI on Bittensor
The post DCG Subsidiary Yuma Taps TradeBlock Founders to Lead Growth in Decentralized AI on Bittensor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yuma, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG) focused on decentralized artificial intelligence (AI), has appointed veteran crypto founders Greg Schvey and Jeff Schvey as its new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively, the company said in a Tuesday press release. The hires mark a key expansion for Yuma as it scales operations across the Bittensor network, including validator, mining, and subnet accelerator initiatives, and prepares to launch an asset management division, the company said. The Schvey brothers are best known for co-founding TradeBlock, an institutional crypto data and portfolio management platform acquired by DCG, and Axoni, a blockchain infrastructure firm serving traditional financial markets. Axoni’s largest business unit was acquired by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in 2024. DCG was an early investor in both ventures. “Greg and Jeff are proven leaders who bring a rare blend of institutional infrastructure experience and startup grit, combined with hands-on experience in Bittensor,” said Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of Yuma and DCG, in the release. “Their leadership will be pivotal as Yuma powers the next era of decentralized AI.” Founded in November 2024, Yuma has become one of the largest contributors to Bittensor through its subnet accelerator, validator operations, and mining efforts. This year, it onboarded eight institutional validator partners, including BitGo, Copper, and Crypto.com, and supported the launch of eight subnets. The addition of the Schvey brothers underscores Yuma’s ambitions to strengthen its infrastructure and expand institutional participation in decentralized AI, the firm said. Read more: Bittensor’s Decentralized AI Studio, Yuma, Comes to University of Connecticut Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/06/dcg-subsidiary-yuma-taps-tradeblock-founders-to-lead-growth-in-decentralized-ai-on-bittensor
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:55