2025-10-14 Tuesday

Solana Revenue Hits $2.85B Surpassing Ethereum’s Early Growth Stage

Solana’s revenue hit $2.85B, outpacing Ethereum’s early-stage growth by 30x. Solana saw $1.12B in revenue from trading platforms in the past year. Solana’s daily active addresses reached 1.2–1.5 million, three times Ethereum’s. Nearly $4B in SOL tokens are held by public companies, fueling growth. Solana’s recent financial performance has surpassed expectations, with a report by [...] The post Solana Revenue Hits $2.85B Surpassing Ethereum’s Early Growth Stage appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 07:29
CEA Industries Shares Rise After Revealing 480,000 BNB Holdings as BNB Reaches New Highs

The post CEA Industries Shares Rise After Revealing 480,000 BNB Holdings as BNB Reaches New Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CEA Industries’ BNB treasury is a strategic holding of 480,000 BNB tokens valued at roughly $611 million after recent price gains. The company acquired BNB at an average cost of $860 per token and now aims to expand its BNB treasury to 1% of total supply by year-end 2025. 480,000 BNB holdings now worth ~$611M Average acquisition cost: $860 per BNB; current price ~ $1,273 CEA plans to own 1% of total BNB supply by end of 2025; BNB is trading at record highs CEA Industries BNB treasury now worth ~$611M after BNB rally. Learn what this means for shareholders and the market — read the full breakdown. What is CEA Industries’ BNB treasury and how much is it worth? CEA Industries’ BNB treasury refers to the company’s corporate reserve of 480,000 BNB tokens. Acquired at an average cost of $860 per token (total invested ≈ $412.8M), the holdings are now valued at roughly $611M following BNB’s surge to around $1,273. How did BNB’s rally impact CEA Industries’ valuation and stock? BNB’s rally pushed token price to a fresh all-time high, lifting CEA’s on-paper treasury value by roughly $198M. CEA Industries (BNC) shares rose about 8% on the announcement, reflecting investor response to the enlarged digital-asset reserve despite recent stock volatility. CEA BNB Treasury: Acquisition vs Current Value Metric Figure Tokens held 480,000 BNB Average acquisition cost $860 per BNB Initial investment ≈ $412.8 million Current token price (approx.) $1,273 Current treasury value ≈ $611 million Why did CEA Industries buy BNB and what is the treasury strategy? CEA Industries is building a BNB treasury to capture exposure to the BNB ecosystem and to replicate treasury models used by other digital-asset firms. Management has stated an objective to hold 1% of total BNB supply by year-end 2025, positioning CEA as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:14
Matter Labs Unveils Atlas Upgrade for ZK Stack, Promising Major Throughput and Finality Gains

The post Matter Labs Unveils Atlas Upgrade for ZK Stack, Promising Major Throughput and Finality Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Matter Labs, the core developer behind the Ethereum layer two (L2) scaling solution Zksync, has launched the Atlas upgrade for its ZK Stack, significantly enhancing throughput and reducing finality times for a network of customizable blockchains. Zksync Developer Announces Atlas The upgrade introduces a new, high-performance sequencer designed to process more than 15,000 transactions per […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/matter-labs-unveils-atlas-upgrade-for-zk-stack-promising-major-throughput-and-finality-gains/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:10
2025’s Best Crypto Presale Accelerates with $274K Whale Buy

The post 2025’s Best Crypto Presale Accelerates with $274K Whale Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is performing beyond expectations and it’s causing the rest of the crypto market to follow. While there was a lull in $BTC’s performance back in September, it was just the calm before the storm – now it’s hit a new all-time high of $126K and looks set to climb even higher. But it’s not all great news for Bitcoin. The inevitable rush of new users onto the Bitcoin network is going to cause even worse scalability issues for a blockchain that’s already struggling to handle its current average number of transactions – a problem that neither Ethereum nor Solana has. To stay competitive with Web3-capable competitors, Bitcoin requires assistance. That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) comes in. It’s a Layer-2 for Bitcoin based on a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) that intends to hypercharge the Bitcoin network by adding in high-speed Solana scalability and smart contract support. There’s plenty of evidence to suggest that Bitcoin Hyper will grow alongside $BTC as it trends upwards, not least the amount of community support $HYPER has already received as a presale. We’ve just seen a whopping $274K whale buy in the last 12 hours, adding to $HYPER’s $22.3M presale. Read on, and we’ll delve into exactly how the Bitcoin Hyper Layer-2 is revolutionizing the Bitcoin network forever, making it one of the top crypto presales to consider in 2025. Why is Bitcoin so Slow? The Bitcoin network isn’t as fast as other blockchains because it prioritizes ensuring transaction security. Whenever a transaction is made, it’s added to a block, which needs to be validated by the majority of the network before it’s committed to the blockchain. This process usually takes around ten minutes. However, each block can only be so big. This places a hard cap on the number of transactions that the Bitcoin network can process…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:07
Canary Capital Files S-1 Amendment for Spot Litecoin and Hedera ETFs; Analysts Say Approvals Next

The post Canary Capital Files S-1 Amendment for Spot Litecoin and Hedera ETFs; Analysts Say Approvals Next appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Canary Capital, a crypto investment firm, has filed amended S-1 filings for spot Litecoin (LTC) and Hedera (HBAR) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The amended S-1 filing included the sponsor fees, which were set at 95 bps for each ETF product.  According to Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, the …
CoinPedia2025/10/08 07:06
Dogecoin Receives Major Update with Cardinals Index Node Boosting Network

TLDR The Cardinals Index Node enhances Dogecoin’s data indexing speed to 500ms. Analysts predict Dogecoin could see a 37x price surge by late 2025. Tesla’s potential involvement with Dogecoin’s node could increase adoption. 21Shares has launched a Dogecoin ETF, signaling growing institutional interest. Dogecoin, once known for its status as a meme coin, has taken [...] The post Dogecoin Receives Major Update with Cardinals Index Node Boosting Network appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 07:01
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: Turning Trust Into Mathematics and the Top Crypto Presale 2025

Since Bitcoin’s creation, crypto has been a story of trust minimization. Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision replaced banks and intermediaries with code. […] The post Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: Turning Trust Into Mathematics and the Top Crypto Presale 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/08 07:00
Crypto Lending Surges 51% from 2021 Record, DeFi Controlling Popularity

The crypto lending market is witnessing an exponential increase in trading activity. According to on-chain metrics shared today by market analyst Token Terminal, trading volume in the crypto lending market has doubled from the high noted in 2021. As per the data reported by the analyst, the crypto lending market’s trading volume has climbed to $48 billion from a $23 billion record seen in 2021. The implication here is that although traditional money lending remains robust, a new alternative – crypto lending – is sharply gaining momentum. The digital currency continues to play a crucial function in the modern economy, with the data showing that crypto lending is increasingly becoming a popular option among mainstream investors. The size of the crypto lending market has doubled from 2021.But the interest to trade lending DAO tokens is at ~25% of the 2021 peak.Interesting. pic.twitter.com/TivsCszVW9— Token Terminal 📊 (@tokenterminal) October 7, 2025 Contributors to this Growth          As of today, October 7, 2025, the size of the crypto lending market has reached $48 billion, an increase of 51% from $23 billion noted in the fourth quarter of 2021. As stated in the metrics, the major contributor to this impressive growth is decentralized players. DeFi lending platforms currently hold 45.31% of the credit market compared to 34.57% controlled by centralized projects. These figures show substantial achievement, highlighting heightened appetite for decentralized lending and the rising maturity of the broader virtual credit market. The figures are a collective effort contributed by multiple crypto lending projects that have continuously innovated and broadened their products. Based on the data, crypto lending is experiencing increasing popularity due to its accessible, transparent, efficient, and open approach. Anyone with an internet connection can access loans without facing the bureaucratic delays associated with banks. With the DeFi’s peer-to-peer approach, borrowers gain access to loans without having to sell their holdings, while lenders earn passive income on their idle tokens.   Why Decentralizing Lending is Gaining Traction Another interesting development is that Coinbase’s lending app recently hit an achievement of $1 billion in loans, eight months after rolling out the service in January 2025. On October 1, 2025, the exchange disclosed that so far it has processed more than $1.003 billion in DeFi loans, with BTC serving as collateral. The development hints that many projects are embracing decentralized lending, a move away from CeFi lending. While crypto lending is theoretically safe, past misuse of funds by some centralized platforms shows that most investors prefer decentralized platforms, which are transparent. The surge of decentralized credit shows its capability to fill the gap left by CeFi’s decrease, indicating a new era for cryptocurrency lending where innovation, transparency, and caution coexist.
Coinstats2025/10/08 07:00
XRP Price Prediction: Massive Move Coming as XRP Squeezes at $3 – Here’s What the Chart Says Is Next

XRP faces a strong confluence of resistance at $3 – XRP price predictions now navigate a potential breakout moment.
Coinstats2025/10/08 06:19
Crypto News: BNY Mellon Eyes Blockchain Payments Amid $2.5 Trillion Daily Transactions

BNY Mellon explores blockchain payments to modernize $2.5 trillion daily payments, boost efficiency, and strengthen compliance in global finance. BNY Mellon, a global finance leader, now explores using tokenized deposits. This new technology would allow clients to process payments on a blockchain network. This move is a significant step towards digital asset infrastructure. It features […] The post Crypto News: BNY Mellon Eyes Blockchain Payments Amid $2.5 Trillion Daily Transactions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 06:00
