Prenetics Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 255.4 BTC
The post Prenetics Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 255.4 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Prenetics continues its Bitcoin accumulation strategy with 255.4 BTC held. Company has over $60 million in cash reserves. Strategy aligns with growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Nasdaq-listed Prenetics announced that as of October 7, 2025, it holds 255.4 Bitcoin, with cash reserves surpassing $60 million, following a daily Bitcoin purchase strategy. Prenetics’ Bitcoin strategy underscores growing institutional trust in cryptocurrencies, enhancing its financial position amidst a strategic shift in operations. Prenetics’ Bitcoin Acquisition Surpasses 255 BTC Since August, Prenetics has been systematically purchasing 1 Bitcoin every day, amassing holdings now at 255.4 BTC. The Bitcoin accumulation is part of a strategic pivot by CEO Danny Yeung, aimed at bolstering the firm’s treasury with digital assets. Prenetics Bitcoin Treasury Information reflects this ongoing strategy. Cash reserves have concurrently soared above $60 million, following a key divestment. This initiative reflects Prenetics’ commitment to digital assets and echoes similar strategies seen across other Nasdaq-listed firms. The focus on Bitcoin signals a belief in its potential as a robust financial reserve. With over $60 million in cash, the company holds zero debt, securing its financial standing and facilitating future investments. “The completion of the ACT divestment represents a pivotal transformation for Prenetics. We have successfully streamlined our operations to focus entirely on our high-growth consumer health business, while building a very healthy balance sheet. With over $60 million in cash, zero debt, and our strategic Bitcoin treasury, we are exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on IM8’s extraordinary momentum. Our daily Bitcoin accumulation strategy reflects our long-term conviction in digital assets as a treasury reserve, and we’re excited to share this journey transparently with our investors and stakeholders.” – Danny Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder, Prenetics Reactions from financial markets remain muted, with no significant regulatory responses thus far. Prenetics’ transparency through its official website…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 07:38
BlackRock’s Most Profitable ETF Is a Nearly $100 Billion Bitcoin Giant
The post BlackRock’s Most Profitable ETF Is a Nearly $100 Billion Bitcoin Giant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is not slowing down. With $12.5 trillion in assets under management, the world’s biggest money manager is going hard on Bitcoin, AI, and European corporate credit. They’re pushing deep into sectors that others are still figuring out, locking down infrastructure, loading up on energy, and snapping up the kind of private assets that come with sky-high fees and low public oversight. At the center of this aggressive push is a deal by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), BlackRock’s recently acquired infrastructure arm, to buy Aligned Data Centers. This would rank as one of the largest data infrastructure buys of the year. GIP is also pushing to finalize the acquisition of Allete Inc., a utility firm based in Minnesota.Regulators are close to approving the deal, which would give BlackRock a direct connection to energy that can feed the growing data center demand. On top of that, they’ve been holding talks with AES Corp., a renewable power and utility giant with a $38 billion valuation. If that deal closes, it would become one of the largest utility takeovers ever recorded. BlackRock pours billions into AI power and crypto ETFs The timing isn’t random. AI needs insane levels of compute, and that compute runs on energy. BlackRock saw the writing on the wall when it shelled out $12.5 billion to buy GIP last year. CEO Larry Fink called it the start of a “golden age” for infrastructure. He wasn’t joking. This year, GIP joined forces with Microsoft, MGX, and later Nvidia and xAI, to raise $30 billion for AI and energy infrastructure. With leverage, they expect that pool to support $100 billion worth of projects. But AI isn’t the only game BlackRock is cornering. The firm’s Bitcoin ETF, known as IBIT, is about to smash the $100 billion asset mark. The fund, launched…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 07:09
Bitcoin Breaks $126K — Bitwise CIO Sees $1 Trillion Wave Coming
The post Bitcoin Breaks $126K — Bitwise CIO Sees $1 Trillion Wave Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 07:01
Congresswoman Violates STOCK Act With Late Trade Disclosures: Purchases Include Bitcoin ETF
As legislation in Congress heats up to ban elected officials from buying and selling stocks, several members have violated the STOCK Act in 2025, failing to disclose their transactions in a timely fashion.read more
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:03
5 Years After Launch, Shiba Inu Holders Could Finally See SHIB Hit $0.0001, But Not Before This Meme Coin Explodes 18777%
Five years gone, and the Shiba Inu bet may finally be paying off as it now has eyes on $0.0001, a target that implies nearly 10x gain from today’s levels. But before Shiba Inu holders could finally see SHIB reaching this height, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a new meme coin in the market, is set for
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:00
ETH rally tops out at $4.8K, setting up a make-or-break moment for Ether bulls
Ether’s short-term correction may set the stage for a larger upside move as ETH’s liquidity metrics turn increasingly favorable. Key takeaways:Ethereum failed to break $4,800, with a bearish divergence leading to a 3% correction.Spot selling pressure rose, but leveraged traders remain active.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:00
The Dark Side of AI in Marketing: Power, Persuasion, and Mind Control
Marketers who ignore this truth are sheep walking into a slaughterhouse. Those who embrace it become wolves. Each ad, each offer, each suggestion is an invisible push toward a predetermined outcome.
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 05:50
Kite AI Joins RootData 2025 Top 100 Projects List
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/kite-ai-rootdata-2025-recognition/
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:35
We May Need Data Centers in Space to Build Better AI
As AI models grow larger and cheaper to run, Earth’s data centers face limits in energy, cooling, and community tolerance. Space offers continuous solar power, zero local externalities, and radiation-based cooling—making it an ideal compute environment. Yet orbital infrastructure comes with its own challenges: launch logistics, maintenance, and governance. The likely path forward starts small—with AI models running alongside satellites—before scaling to full orbital training campuses. It’s a glimpse of a future where most AI computing happens beyond Earth’s atmosphere.
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 01:41
Using Browser Network Calls for Data Processing: The Search for a Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake
This article will cover how I got the viral Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake using basic network calls and built a scalable cloud infrastructure for ML services.
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 01:00
