The Trump administration is planning to use tariff revenue to keep a key food aid program for mothers and babies in American from running dry as the government shutdown stretches into another chaotic week, breaking a record. According to Karoline, the president plan to redirect millions of dollars collected through tariffs to temporarily fund the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as WIC, before it collapses from a lack of federal money. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said Tuesday that "the Trump White House will not allow impoverished mothers and their babies to go hungry because of the Democrats' political games." WIC, which helps families buy formula, fruits, vegetables, baby food, yogurt, bread, cheese, and more, was expected to run out of money this week. In past shutdowns, the program leaned on emergency reserves to stay afloat, but this time around, things are far more fragile. Some states had already started planning to use their own funds to cover the program temporarily, with the hope of getting reimbursed later once Congress gets its act together. States face delays as White House rushes to plug the gap Now WIC supports around 7 million people across the country, though only half of those who qualify are actually enrolled. And while the program has enjoyed strong bipartisan support since it was created, cracks have started to show. The White House's 2026 budget plan includes cuts to the popular fruit and vegetable benefits, and House Republicans' agriculture bill has floated similar reductions. Even as Trump moves to hold the line with tariff cash, Georgia Machell, who heads the National WIC Association, said the situation is full of holes. "Families need long-term stability, not short-term uncertainty. We still don't know how much funding this measure provides, how quickly…