2025’s Best Crypto Presale Accelerates with $274K Whale Buy

The post 2025’s Best Crypto Presale Accelerates with $274K Whale Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is performing beyond expectations and it’s causing the rest of the crypto market to follow. While there was a lull in $BTC’s performance back in September, it was just the calm before the storm – now it’s hit a new all-time high of $126K and looks set to climb even higher. But it’s not all great news for Bitcoin. The inevitable rush of new users onto the Bitcoin network is going to cause even worse scalability issues for a blockchain that’s already struggling to handle its current average number of transactions – a problem that neither Ethereum nor Solana has. To stay competitive with Web3-capable competitors, Bitcoin requires assistance. That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) comes in. It’s a Layer-2 for Bitcoin based on a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) that intends to hypercharge the Bitcoin network by adding in high-speed Solana scalability and smart contract support. There’s plenty of evidence to suggest that Bitcoin Hyper will grow alongside $BTC as it trends upwards, not least the amount of community support $HYPER has already received as a presale. We’ve just seen a whopping $274K whale buy in the last 12 hours, adding to $HYPER’s $22.3M presale. Read on, and we’ll delve into exactly how the Bitcoin Hyper Layer-2 is revolutionizing the Bitcoin network forever, making it one of the top crypto presales to consider in 2025. Why is Bitcoin so Slow? The Bitcoin network isn’t as fast as other blockchains because it prioritizes ensuring transaction security. Whenever a transaction is made, it’s added to a block, which needs to be validated by the majority of the network before it’s committed to the blockchain. This process usually takes around ten minutes. However, each block can only be so big. This places a hard cap on the number of transactions that the Bitcoin network can process…