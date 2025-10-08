Nick Castellanos Blamed Phillies Fans But Maybe He’s Right

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner shows his frustration after making the final out of Monday night's game in the NLDS. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Getty Images One more loss and it's over. Not just the NLDS but this era of Phillies baseball. One more loss and it's time for a reboot, and that means we should say bye-bye to Kyle Schwarber and Ranger Suarez and maybe even J.T. Realmuto, all of whom will be free agents in a few weeks. One more loss and it may be time to find any takers for Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm. And one more loss and maybe it's time to drop the proverbial axe onto Phillies manager Rob Thomson. Yes, all this is painful for Phillies fans to contemplate, considering how beloved the current team is and how it brought winning baseball back to Philadelphia after a decade of dreariness. But it seems clear the formula is busted. For the past four years, the Phils win in the regular season but, come the postseason, the bats turn to ice and the bullpen crumbles. And more and more, their demise feels fated — especially at Citizens Bank Park, which Thomson once described as "four hours of hell" for opponents, but now feels hellish for the Phils, who are 1-5 in their last six home playoff games. Their 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Monday has brought the Phils to edge of elimination. And so who does Castellanos blame for the Phillies' postseason disasters? The fans — no joke, he said the fans have created an atmosphere that's causing a problem for the team. "I think the stadium is alive on both sides, right?" Castellanos said, "When the game is going good, it's wind at our back, but when the game is not going good,…