Crunch Lab Secures $5M Funding Co-Led by Galaxy Ventures
The post Crunch Lab Secures $5M Funding Co-Led by Galaxy Ventures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: $5M raised in latest round co-led by Galaxy Ventures. Funds scale CrunchDAO’s AI infrastructure. Total funding reaches $10M with institutional backing. Crunch Lab, a key contributor to CrunchDAO, secured a $5 million financing round on October 7, 2025, co-led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital, advancing its intelligence infrastructure. This funding supports CrunchDAO’s AI crowdsourcing model, reflecting investor confidence in its potential to revolutionize enterprise intelligence applications. Crunch Lab Raises Total Funding to $10 Million Crunch Lab, a key player in AI, successfully secured a $5 million funding round, co-led by major industry investors Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital. This move builds on a substantial $3.5 million seed round earlier, raising total funding to $10 million. The fresh capital is expected to be strategically allocated to scale CrunchDAO’s AI infrastructure, focusing on its capacity to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence solutions. This development signifies the project’s potential and commitment to accelerating AI advancements. “Crunch Lab is building an intelligence layer for global enterprises. Whether it’s predicting asset prices, optimizing energy needs, or advancing medical diagnostics, CrunchDAO’s crowdsourcing model enables smarter and faster decision-making,” said Will Nuelle, General Partner, Galaxy Ventures. Industry Comparisons Highlight Strategic AI Positioning Did you know? Historically, similar funding events within AI and Web3 spaces, such as with Ocean Protocol and Numerai, have catalyzed enhancements in data models and enterprise solutions. Numeraire (NMR) is currently trading at $15.80 with a market cap of $120 million, according to CoinMarketCap. It has seen a 108.57% increase over 90 days, although a 3.98% decline was noted in the last 24 hours. Numeraire(NMR), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:55 UTC on October 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests this round places Crunch Lab at a strategic advantage in AI deployment, possibly leading to advancements in enterprise applications. Developing technologies…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:59