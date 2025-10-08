2025-10-14 Tuesday

Jensen Huang explains why Nvidia's latest partnership with OpenAI is different

Jensen Huang explains why Nvidia's latest partnership with OpenAI is different

The post Jensen Huang explains why Nvidia's latest partnership with OpenAI is different appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to CNBC’s Jim Cramer, Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, said the company has entered its first ever direct partnership with OpenAI, changing how the ChatGPT maker will get its hardware. Jensen explained the deal on Tuesday during the CNBC Investing Club’s Monthly Meeting at the New York Stock Exchange, adding that OpenAI will now buy Nvidia systems straight from the company instead of through cloud providers. “This is a partnership that, for the first time, OpenAI is going to buy directly from us,” Jensen said. “Usually…a cloud service provider buys from us, and they rent from a cloud service provider. And so now it’s going to be a direct partnership.” The deal is backed by numbers that show just how large it is.Nvidia announced in September that it plans to invest up to $100 billion into OpenAI to build out artificial intelligence data centers.Both companies said the systems will require 10 gigawatts of power. Jensen told CNBC that this amount of energy is the same as running between 4 million and 5 million GPUs. That puts OpenAI on track to run its own computing infrastructure rather than relying on someone else’s servers. Nvidia signs direct AI infrastructure deal The partnership comes as both Nvidia and OpenAI are driving the current AI boom. Demand for Nvidia’s chips began three years ago when OpenAI first released ChatGPT, which introduced generative AI to millions of users. Since then, Nvidia’s market cap has more than tripled, reaching over $4 trillion and making it the most valuable company on the market. Jensen told Cramer that the OpenAI deal is “incremental” compared to Nvidia’s earlier partnerships with Oracle and CoreWeave, because this time OpenAI will run its own data centers. “We’re going to help them build an AI infrastructure that they operate themselves ……
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 09:24
$DOT’s ICO Fade as MoonBull Becomes Best Crypto to Join for Short Term Gains

$DOT's ICO Fade as MoonBull Becomes Best Crypto to Join for Short Term Gains

The post $DOT’s ICO Fade as MoonBull Becomes Best Crypto to Join for Short Term Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Polkadot proved doubters wrong, now MoonBull ($MOBU) presale steals October 2025 spotlight as the best crypto to join for short term gains this Q4. Best crypto to join for short term gains is the question echoing in every community chat right now. How many times have people ignored early opportunities, only to watch them multiply into life-changing wealth while they sat on the sidelines? In 2025, the market has already delivered plenty of viral tokens, sharp comebacks, and breakout charts. But the real catch is spotting what comes next. MoonBull ($MOBU) is setting itself up as the kind of project that could turn hesitation into regret for anyone not paying attention. MoonBull ($MOBU) has become the talk of October 2025. Its early stage success has reminded everyone how much timing matters in crypto. Meanwhile, Polkadot (DOT) continues to showcase its ability to bounce back and adapt to Web3 expansion. The truth? Those who once missed Bitcoin’s earliest days or doubted Ethereum’s ICO now know that crypto markets never stop giving fresh entries. And for those hunting the best crypto to join for short term gains, MoonBull ($MOBU) may be the reset button they’ve been waiting for. When Polkadot Made Doubters Look Like Clowns Back when Polkadot (DOT) launched its ICO, people dismissed it as just another blockchain project riding on Ethereum’s coattails. DOT debuted at around $0.29, and skeptics said it would fade in the noise of countless token sales. Fast forward, that same coin reached highs near $55 in 2021, turning even modest allocations into millionaire-level wins. The people who hesitated? They were left holding nothing but regret memes. What this proves is simple: doubt doesn’t stop a project with strong fundamentals from printing life-changing returns. Polkadot’s ecosystem, parachain auctions, and interoperability tech made it stand out…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 09:18
Too Late for Polkadot’s $55 Peak? MoonBull Shows Why It’s the Best Crypto to Join for Short Term Gains in 2025

Too Late for Polkadot's $55 Peak? MoonBull Shows Why It's the Best Crypto to Join for Short Term Gains in 2025

Best crypto to join for short term gains is the question echoing in every community chat right now. How many […] The post Too Late for Polkadot’s $55 Peak? MoonBull Shows Why It’s the Best Crypto to Join for Short Term Gains in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/08 09:15
DCG's decentralized AI subsidiary Yuma hires TradeBlock co-founder as senior executive

DCG's decentralized AI subsidiary Yuma hires TradeBlock co-founder as senior executive

PANews reported on October 8 that according to The Block, Yuma, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group focusing on artificial intelligence, has appointed Greg Schvey and Jeff Schvey, co-founders of cryptocurrency data provider TradeBlock, as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer respectively. TradeBlock previously partnered with DCG and blockchain infrastructure company Axoni. In early 2021, TradeBlock's cryptocurrency index and data business was acquired by CoinDesk, DCG's former media subsidiary. The business was subsequently divested and ultimately shut down during the last crypto winter in 2023. Yuma, founded in November 2024, provides validator, mining, and subnet services for the Bittensor network.
PANews2025/10/08 09:07
Altcoin Holders Add Based Eggman to Watchlists as ADA Face Resistance

Altcoin Holders Add Based Eggman to Watchlists as ADA Face Resistance

The post Altcoin Holders Add Based Eggman to Watchlists as ADA Face Resistance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Crypto presales are attracting attention in 2025 as they create opportunities for early participation before exchange listings. These presale crypto initiatives often define the next wave of Web3 adoption by combining culture, community, and functionality. Based Eggman is gaining recognition as one of the best crypto presales, while established altcoins like ADA face price resistance. This contrast highlights how cryptocurrency presales can generate momentum even when mature assets encounter challenges. The growing crypto presale list includes projects that merge gaming, DeFi, and streaming, setting them apart from the slower growth of more traditional networks. Based Eggman and Its Expanding Web3 Role Based Eggman ($GGs) is a memecoin that integrates gaming, streaming, and trading into one ecosystem on the Base network. It seeks to combine entertainment and defi, making it a unique project among current crypto presales. Advertisement &nbsp The ecosystem uses $GGs tokens for liquidity, payments, minting, and gas fees. In online gaming culture, “GGs” stands for “Good Games,” a phrase that captures sportsmanship and community recognition. By embedding this identity, Based Eggman connects gaming culture with cryptocurrency presales in a practical way. The platform has already attracted significant traction during its presale crypto phase. Over $230,000 USDT has been raised and more than 30.6 million $GGs tokens sold at a price of $0.008692 per token. These early results position it strongly within the crypto presale list for 2025. With expansions planned across Solana, BSC, and Ethereum, Based Eggman demonstrates how new crypto presales can build multi-chain ecosystems. ADA’s Slower Development and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 09:07
Is A 900% Rally To $2.98 ATH Possible As Pi Network Announces New DeFi Updates?

Is A 900% Rally To $2.98 ATH Possible As Pi Network Announces New DeFi Updates?

The Pi Network (PI) community is heating up after a major announcement revealed that new Decentralized Finance (DeFi) features are now live on the Testnet. With the cryptocurrency currently trading around $0.26 after crashing severely in the past few months, the report of new upgrades raises the question of whether these developments could trigger a strong enough comeback to spark a 900% rally back to $2.98.  Could Pi Network’s New DeFi Upgrades Spark A Rally?  Pi Network’s price faced a devastating correction over the course of eight months, plunging from its February peak of $2.98 to just around $0.26 today. The decline erased more than $18 billion in value in just six months, sparking rugpull accusations as heavy sell-offs from whales and rapidly shifting sentiment drove the market into a downward spiral.  Related Reading: Pi Network Price Crashes 88% Since Launch, New Developments Say Further Decline Is Coming At current levels, the cryptocurrency would need a near tenfold rally to revisit its all-time high. Such a rebound is theoretically possible in crypto markets, where significant developments often drive exponential gains. However, with the PI price down more than 85% from peak levels, a surge of that scale remains uncertain.  Despite its decline, optimism has resurfaced following Pi Network’s latest ecosystem updates, which could signal a shift from speculation toward sustainable utility. According to the Pi Core Team on X social media, the launch of the Pi DEX, AMM liquidity pools, and token creation tools on Testnet marks the beginning of the cryptocurrency’s new DeFi era. These tools allow Pioneers to swap tokens, provide liquidity, mint test tokens, and explore DeFi mechanics in a safe testing environment.  The team noted that the rollout is designed to educate and prepare the community for a full-scale Mainnet DeFi launch where real PI tokens could power transactions and liquidity. They also stated that Pi Network’s vision is to fuel long-term, sustainable Web3 growth through its system designed for utility, apps, and real-world use cases. They added that this vision of steady value appreciation is supported by PI’s infrastructure, KYC-verified global community, Pi wallet and ecosystem apps, .pi Domains, Oi Ad Network, staking, and more.  A Deeper Dive Into Pi Network’s DeFi Revolution Pi network’s DeFi expansion, unveiled by founder Dr Chengdiao Fan at the TOKEN2049 global conference in Singapore, represents a strategic pivot toward creating tangible value within its blockchain ecosystem. According to the network’s official blog post, the launch of the Pi DEX and AMM pool will enable the community to build their own DEX and AMM interfaces in a secure testing space. The team noted that this function remains restricted on the Mainnet at this time and is invalid for use or any other purposes.  Related Reading: Pi Network Price Crashes To All-Time Low After Latest Announcement — Details Token creation capabilities on the network will also enable developers to mint test tokens on Pi Testnet, simulating app-level economies, community reward systems, and service-based tokens. When the feature transitions to Mainnet, the blog post highlights that strict guidelines will ensure only utility-driven tokens, not empty incentive mechanisms such as meme coins, are approved. This reduces speculative risks and encourages sustainable growth. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/10/08 09:00
Solana vs Ethereum Price Prediction — Comparing Speed, Fees and 2025 Bull Market Potential

Solana vs Ethereum Price Prediction — Comparing Speed, Fees and 2025 Bull Market Potential

As the cryptocurrency market evolves, investors are comparing Solana (SOL) to Ethereum (ETH) to determine which offers the best growth prospects for 2025. Solana is praised for its speed and ultra-low fees, making it ideal for high-frequency DeFi and gaming applications. At the same time, Ethereum continues to dominate in DeFi, developer activity, and institutional […] Continue Reading: Solana vs Ethereum Price Prediction — Comparing Speed, Fees and 2025 Bull Market Potential
Coinstats2025/10/08 09:00
Trader Eugene has already exited the market with a stop loss of approximately $122,018 in BTC.

Trader Eugene has already exited the market with a stop loss of approximately $122,018 in BTC.

According to PANews on October 8th, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa reported that trader Eugene had already stopped out and planned to take a break. His BTC cost was approximately $125,127, and his stop-loss price was approximately $122,018.
PANews2025/10/08 08:54
U.S. Senate’s Sixth Vote on Funding Bills: Potential Impact on Crypto Markets

U.S. Senate's Sixth Vote on Funding Bills: Potential Impact on Crypto Markets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-senate-sixth-funding-vote-crypto-impact/
‘Hundreds of simulations’ pin Bitcoin at 50% odds of $140K this month

'Hundreds of simulations' pin Bitcoin at 50% odds of $140K this month

Based on Bitcoin’s price at the start of October, a $140,000 price tag by the end of the month is consistent with its average gains in October over the years. Bitcoin has a 50% probability of surpassing $140,000 this month, according to simulations using data from the past decade, says economist Timothy Peterson.“There is a 50% chance Bitcoin finishes the month above $140k,” Peterson said in an X post on Wednesday. “But there is a 43% chance Bitcoin finishes below $136k,” he added. Bitcoin (BTC) would need to gain about 14.7% to reach $140,000 at its current price of $122,032, which has cooled after the original cryptocurrency set a new all-time high of $126,200 on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.Read more
