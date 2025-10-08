MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-10-14 Tuesday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Bitcoin Breaks New Record High, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Expected to Surge 50x
The post Bitcoin Breaks New Record High, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Expected to Surge 50x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin broke its all-time high this week as its price surged past $126,000. The leading cryptocurrency traded around $125,800–$126,200 on October 7, 2025. The surge reinforces Bitcoin’s status as a global macro asset on the backs of all-time high ETF inflows, institutional accumulation and a sweeping sentiment shift. Simultaneously, early-stage investors eye MAGACOIN FINANCE, a rapidly growing project labelled one of the most promising altcoins for 2025. Having raised over $15.5 million, and analysts expecting a 50x upside, the project is becoming a major topic of discussion among retail and institutional investors alike. ETF Inflows and Macroeconomic Drivers Power Bitcoin’s Record Run Bitcoin’s new uptrend fits a seasonal pattern called “Uptober,” which usually produces big gains for cryptocurrencies in the past years. The combined effect of the favorable macro environment, steeper institutional inflows, and on-chain supply constraints has propelled the momentum this year. Evidence of inflows into spot Bitcoin funds of over $1.6 billion was reported last week. Funds led by BlackRock IBIT and Fidelity FBTC have gained global exposure without custody. Bitcoin is also seeing its exchange reserves drop to a six-year low, with close to 170,000 BTC (over $21 billion) withdrawn into cold wallets in the last month – a clear sign of confidence from the long-term holders. Macro trends also favor continued upside. A weaker US dollar, forecasts for interest rate cuts and concern about the sustainability of government debt have bolstered Bitcoin’s appeal as a hedge against Monetray Risk. We are witnessing the trend of institutional adoption moving beyond financial firms, with sovereign wealth funds reportedly buying up BTC. Analyst Targets: $130K to $135K in Sight Bitcoin looks set for a move towards the next resistance zone of $130,000-$135,000. According to some technical models — including Fibonacci extensions and historical breakout cycles — there is room…
FINANCE
$0.001152
+17.79%
COM
$0.01595
+27.06%
MAJOR
$0.11677
-4.46%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 08:33
Partager
Bitcoin STH Profitability Climbs To 10% – Warning Zone For BTC Corrections
The post Bitcoin STH Profitability Climbs To 10% – Warning Zone For BTC Corrections appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin STH Profitability Climbs To 10% – Warning Zone For BTC Corrections | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s…
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 08:31
Partager
Hints And Answer For Wednesday, October 8
The post Hints And Answer For Wednesday, October 8 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s Wordle Wednesday, oh my Wordlers, and that means I have an extra puzzle for you to solve before today’s Wordle. Every Wednesday I dole out a riddle, brain-teaser or logic puzzle for you fine puzzle-solvers to figure out before we get to the Wordle guide. I post the solution on Thursday. Here’s today’s: 4-letter word, always done tomorrow. We’re out of tea, the ultimate sorrow! Without the eye, you owe me some money. No sugar no nectar no sweetness no honey. 4-letter word, if by chance you choose… You can never win, you can only lose! What is the 4-letter word? Let me know if you figure this one out. Now let’s solve the Wordle! Looking for Tuesday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: SNAIL (11 words remaining) The Hint: Pester, bother, vex. The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter. Okay, spoilers…
COM
$0.01595
+27.06%
VIA
$0.0158
-17.70%
FINE
$0.0000000013989
+2.80%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 08:18
Partager
Canary amends Litecoin and HBAR spot ETF filings with finalized tickers and fees
The post Canary amends Litecoin and HBAR spot ETF filings with finalized tickers and fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Canary Capital updated its SEC filings for Litecoin and HBAR spot ETFs, finalizing ticker symbols and fee structures. The updated filings include management fees of 0.95% for both funds. Canary Capital, a crypto-focused investment firm, has amended its SEC filings for spot Litecoin and HBAR ETFs with finalized ticker symbols and fee structures. The amendments come as Canary actively engages with regulatory reviews for altcoin ETF products. The firm has received SEC comments on its HBAR ETF filing, prompting amendments that align with similar updates for its Litecoin proposal. Both cryptocurrencies represent different technological approaches in the digital asset space. Litecoin operates as a proof-of-work cryptocurrency emphasizing fast transactions, while HBAR powers Hedera’s enterprise-grade distributed ledger network. The SEC’s shift to generic listing standards has moved focus from traditional 19b-4 filings to S-1 reviews for crypto ETFs. This regulatory change has benefited applicants like Canary as they position their Litecoin and HBAR products for potential Nasdaq listing. Canary’s filing strategy follows patterns seen in prior altcoin ETF proposals, with preemptive amendments designed to address regulatory requirements ahead of formal approval processes. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/canary-amends-litecoin-hbar-spot-etf-filings-tickers-fees/
HBAR
$0.19487
+6.07%
COM
$0.01595
+27.06%
ALTCOIN
$0.0003138
+7.09%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 08:17
Partager
AMD's stock surges for second straight day on upbeat analyst outlook and retail mania
The post AMD's stock surges for second straight day on upbeat analyst outlook and retail mania appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AMD stock jumped again Tuesday, rising another 4% in premarket after rallying a ridiculous 24% the day before. That surge came right after the company locked in a major deal with OpenAI, the same day Jefferies slapped a massive upgrade on the stock. The brokerage firm hiked AMD’s price target from $170 to $300, a bold 82% increase, and moved the rating from “hold” to “buy.” That $300 call represents almost a 50% jump from where AMD closed on Monday, which was $203.71. The Jefferies call wasn’t just some surface-level optimism. Analysts there laid out an even bigger upside case, $400 per share, if the AI server market goes even faster and AMD eats more of Nvidia’s lunch. If that scenario plays out, AMD shares would nearly double from where they’re sitting now. The stock’s Monday surge alone dragged the Nasdaq Composite to a new all-time high. AMD soared, and in a twist, Nvidia dropped. That role reversal didn’t go unnoticed on the street. OpenAI takes 10% stake as AMD commits massive GPU power The big trigger behind this price explosion is AMD’s newly announced deal with OpenAI. The company behind ChatGPT is giving AMD a vote of confidence, and up to a 10% stake, in exchange for years’ worth of GPU rollout. The plan is to deploy 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs over several years, which is a serious buildout (measured in gigawatts, not just chips), proving just how massive the AI infrastructure race has become. Blayne Curtis, analyst at Jefferies, called it a “multi-generational opportunity” in a note to clients Monday night. He admitted the upgrade wasn’t even on the table before the announcement, but the deal “forced his hand.” His note said, “AMD will still have to hit milestones, but this is a strong validation of…
SECOND
$0.0000085
-1.16%
COM
$0.01595
+27.06%
4
$0.17279
+12.91%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 08:12
Partager
IREN Signs Multi-Year AI Contracts for Nvidia Blackwell GPUs
IREN Limited has signed new multi-year cloud contracts and is on track to generate more than $500 million in annualized revenue from its artificial intelligence (AI) cloud segment by the end of the first quarter in 2026. AI Demand Fuels IREN’s Growth, Company Secures New Cloud Contracts The company announced the new deals, which are […]
MULTI
$0.04725
-3.07%
AI
$0.0896
+7.69%
CLOUD
$0.17188
+9.06%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/08 08:00
Partager
Nick Castellanos Blamed Phillies Fans But Maybe He’s Right
The post Nick Castellanos Blamed Phillies Fans But Maybe He’s Right appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Phillies shortstop Trea Turner shows his frustration after making the final out of Monday night’s game in the NLDS. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Getty Images One more loss and it’s over. Not just the NLDS but this era of Phillies baseball. One more loss and it’s time for a reboot, and that means we should say bye-bye to Kyle Schwarber and Ranger Suarez and maybe even J.T. Realmuto, all of whom will be free agents in a few weeks. One more loss and it may be time to find any takers for Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm. And one more loss and maybe it’s time to drop the proverbial axe onto Phillies manager Rob Thomson. Yes, all this is painful for Phillies fans to contemplate, considering how beloved the current team is and how it brought winning baseball back to Philadelphia after a decade of dreariness. But it seems clear the formula is busted. For the past four years, the Phils win in the regular season but, come the postseason, the bats turn to ice and the bullpen crumbles. And more and more, their demise feels fated — especially at Citizens Bank Park, which Thomson once described as “four hours of hell” for opponents, but now feels hellish for the Phils, who are 1-5 in their last six home playoff games. Their 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Monday has brought the Phils to edge of elimination. And so who does Castellanos blame for the Phillies’ postseason disasters? The fans — no joke, he said the fans have created an atmosphere that’s causing a problem for the team. “I think the stadium is alive on both sides, right?” Castellanos said, “When the game is going good, it’s wind at our back, but when the game is not going good,…
COM
$0.01595
+27.06%
GAME
$38.7243
+1.57%
PHOTO
$0.7497
+4.12%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 07:45
Partager
Ripple Receives $56 Million Worth of XRP from Unknown Wallet, Bitcoin Billionaire Predicts 'Massive Rally', Dogecoin (DOGE) Golden Cross Might Be Coming — Crypto News Digest
Crypto market today: Strange $56 million XRP transfer lands in Ripple account; Paul Tudor Jones warns of 2000-style crash; Dogecoin short-term price action is now in spotlight.
XRP
$2.6168
+3.60%
WALLET
$0.02478
-0.12%
DOGE
$0.21517
+4.35%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/08 07:42
Partager
Cardano (ADA) vs SEI – Which Is the Better Crypto to Buy Right Now?
The team at Altcoin Buzz just dropped a fresh comparison between two very different but equally interesting projects, Cardano (ADA) and SEI. And the big question they’re asking is simple: if you had to choose one to buy right now, which should it be? As host Maddie put it, this is a “battle between stability
ADA
$0.731
+4.48%
SEI
$0.2355
+3.42%
NOW
$0.00352
+0.57%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/08 07:30
Partager
Russian Police Seize More Than 2,700 Crypto Mining Rigs in St. Petersburg Raid
Russian police say they have confiscated over 2,700 crypto mining rigs from a facility in St. Petersburg that went online in 2018.
MORE
$0.02503
-0.27%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/08 07:30
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
Alleged Hyperliquid whale denies insider trading with Trumps
Bonk, Pengu, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett Backed As The Best Crypto To Buy Now, What Could Rally 30x?
Ripple Takes a New Step to Improve the XRP Network
Explaining the Bitcoin Crash: What Are Liquidations and Leverage?
Nobel Laureate’s Wartime Story Calls Crypto ‘Best Proof’ Money Has Long Been Virtual