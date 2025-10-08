AMD's stock surges for second straight day on upbeat analyst outlook and retail mania

AMD stock jumped again Tuesday, rising another 4% in premarket after rallying a ridiculous 24% the day before. That surge came right after the company locked in a major deal with OpenAI, the same day Jefferies slapped a massive upgrade on the stock. The brokerage firm hiked AMD's price target from $170 to $300, a bold 82% increase, and moved the rating from "hold" to "buy." That $300 call represents almost a 50% jump from where AMD closed on Monday, which was $203.71. The Jefferies call wasn't just some surface-level optimism. Analysts there laid out an even bigger upside case, $400 per share, if the AI server market goes even faster and AMD eats more of Nvidia's lunch. If that scenario plays out, AMD shares would nearly double from where they're sitting now. The stock's Monday surge alone dragged the Nasdaq Composite to a new all-time high. AMD soared, and in a twist, Nvidia dropped. That role reversal didn't go unnoticed on the street. OpenAI takes 10% stake as AMD commits massive GPU power The big trigger behind this price explosion is AMD's newly announced deal with OpenAI. The company behind ChatGPT is giving AMD a vote of confidence, and up to a 10% stake, in exchange for years' worth of GPU rollout. The plan is to deploy 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs over several years, which is a serious buildout (measured in gigawatts, not just chips), proving just how massive the AI infrastructure race has become. Blayne Curtis, analyst at Jefferies, called it a "multi-generational opportunity" in a note to clients Monday night. He admitted the upgrade wasn't even on the table before the announcement, but the deal "forced his hand." His note said, "AMD will still have to hit milestones, but this is a strong validation of…