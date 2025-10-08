2025-10-14 Tuesday

BOJ’s Ueda faces hurdles in raising rates after market signals shift

BOJ's Ueda faces hurdles in raising rates after market signals shift

BOJ’s Ueda faces a tough choice about raising interest rates while Takaichi is expected to take charge.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 08:33
Bitcoin Breaks New Record High, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Expected to Surge 50x

Bitcoin Breaks New Record High, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Expected to Surge 50x

The post Bitcoin Breaks New Record High, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Expected to Surge 50x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin broke its all-time high this week as its price surged past $126,000. The leading cryptocurrency traded around $125,800–$126,200 on October 7, 2025. The surge reinforces Bitcoin’s status as a global macro asset on the backs of all-time high ETF inflows, institutional accumulation and a sweeping sentiment shift. Simultaneously, early-stage investors eye MAGACOIN FINANCE, a rapidly growing project labelled one of the most promising altcoins for 2025. Having raised over $15.5 million, and analysts expecting a 50x upside, the project is becoming a major topic of discussion among retail and institutional investors alike. ETF Inflows and Macroeconomic Drivers Power Bitcoin’s Record Run Bitcoin’s new uptrend fits a seasonal pattern called “Uptober,” which usually produces big gains for cryptocurrencies in the past years. The combined effect of the favorable macro environment, steeper institutional inflows, and on-chain supply constraints has propelled the momentum this year. Evidence of inflows into spot Bitcoin funds of over $1.6 billion was reported last week. Funds led by BlackRock IBIT and Fidelity FBTC have gained global exposure without custody. Bitcoin is also seeing its exchange reserves drop to a six-year low, with close to 170,000 BTC (over $21 billion) withdrawn into cold wallets in the last month – a clear sign of confidence from the long-term holders. Macro trends also favor continued upside. A weaker US dollar, forecasts for interest rate cuts and concern about the sustainability of government debt have bolstered Bitcoin’s appeal as a hedge against Monetray Risk. We are witnessing the trend of institutional adoption moving beyond financial firms, with sovereign wealth funds reportedly buying up BTC. Analyst Targets: $130K to $135K in Sight Bitcoin looks set for a move towards the next resistance zone of $130,000-$135,000.  According to some technical models — including Fibonacci extensions and historical breakout cycles — there is room…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 08:33
Canary amends Litecoin and HBAR spot ETF filings with finalized tickers and fees

Canary amends Litecoin and HBAR spot ETF filings with finalized tickers and fees

The post Canary amends Litecoin and HBAR spot ETF filings with finalized tickers and fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Canary Capital updated its SEC filings for Litecoin and HBAR spot ETFs, finalizing ticker symbols and fee structures. The updated filings include management fees of 0.95% for both funds. Canary Capital, a crypto-focused investment firm, has amended its SEC filings for spot Litecoin and HBAR ETFs with finalized ticker symbols and fee structures. The amendments come as Canary actively engages with regulatory reviews for altcoin ETF products. The firm has received SEC comments on its HBAR ETF filing, prompting amendments that align with similar updates for its Litecoin proposal. Both cryptocurrencies represent different technological approaches in the digital asset space. Litecoin operates as a proof-of-work cryptocurrency emphasizing fast transactions, while HBAR powers Hedera’s enterprise-grade distributed ledger network. The SEC’s shift to generic listing standards has moved focus from traditional 19b-4 filings to S-1 reviews for crypto ETFs. This regulatory change has benefited applicants like Canary as they position their Litecoin and HBAR products for potential Nasdaq listing. Canary’s filing strategy follows patterns seen in prior altcoin ETF proposals, with preemptive amendments designed to address regulatory requirements ahead of formal approval processes. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/canary-amends-litecoin-hbar-spot-etf-filings-tickers-fees/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 08:17
AMD's stock surges for second straight day on upbeat analyst outlook and retail mania

AMD's stock surges for second straight day on upbeat analyst outlook and retail mania

The post AMD's stock surges for second straight day on upbeat analyst outlook and retail mania appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AMD stock jumped again Tuesday, rising another 4% in premarket after rallying a ridiculous 24% the day before. That surge came right after the company locked in a major deal with OpenAI, the same day Jefferies slapped a massive upgrade on the stock. The brokerage firm hiked AMD’s price target from $170 to $300, a bold 82% increase, and moved the rating from “hold” to “buy.” That $300 call represents almost a 50% jump from where AMD closed on Monday, which was $203.71. The Jefferies call wasn’t just some surface-level optimism. Analysts there laid out an even bigger upside case, $400 per share, if the AI server market goes even faster and AMD eats more of Nvidia’s lunch. If that scenario plays out, AMD shares would nearly double from where they’re sitting now. The stock’s Monday surge alone dragged the Nasdaq Composite to a new all-time high. AMD soared, and in a twist, Nvidia dropped. That role reversal didn’t go unnoticed on the street. OpenAI takes 10% stake as AMD commits massive GPU power The big trigger behind this price explosion is AMD’s newly announced deal with OpenAI. The company behind ChatGPT is giving AMD a vote of confidence, and up to a 10% stake, in exchange for years’ worth of GPU rollout. The plan is to deploy 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs over several years, which is a serious buildout (measured in gigawatts, not just chips), proving just how massive the AI infrastructure race has become. Blayne Curtis, analyst at Jefferies, called it a “multi-generational opportunity” in a note to clients Monday night. He admitted the upgrade wasn’t even on the table before the announcement, but the deal “forced his hand.” His note said, “AMD will still have to hit milestones, but this is a strong validation of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 08:12
IREN Signs Multi-Year AI Contracts for Nvidia Blackwell GPUs

IREN Signs Multi-Year AI Contracts for Nvidia Blackwell GPUs

IREN Limited has signed new multi-year cloud contracts and is on track to generate more than $500 million in annualized revenue from its artificial intelligence (AI) cloud segment by the end of the first quarter in 2026. AI Demand Fuels IREN’s Growth, Company Secures New Cloud Contracts The company announced the new deals, which are […]
Coinstats2025/10/08 08:00
Crunch Lab Secures $5M Funding Co-Led by Galaxy Ventures

Crunch Lab Secures $5M Funding Co-Led by Galaxy Ventures

The post Crunch Lab Secures $5M Funding Co-Led by Galaxy Ventures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: $5M raised in latest round co-led by Galaxy Ventures. Funds scale CrunchDAO’s AI infrastructure. Total funding reaches $10M with institutional backing. Crunch Lab, a key contributor to CrunchDAO, secured a $5 million financing round on October 7, 2025, co-led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital, advancing its intelligence infrastructure. This funding supports CrunchDAO’s AI crowdsourcing model, reflecting investor confidence in its potential to revolutionize enterprise intelligence applications. Crunch Lab Raises Total Funding to $10 Million Crunch Lab, a key player in AI, successfully secured a $5 million funding round, co-led by major industry investors Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital. This move builds on a substantial $3.5 million seed round earlier, raising total funding to $10 million. The fresh capital is expected to be strategically allocated to scale CrunchDAO’s AI infrastructure, focusing on its capacity to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence solutions. This development signifies the project’s potential and commitment to accelerating AI advancements. “Crunch Lab is building an intelligence layer for global enterprises. Whether it’s predicting asset prices, optimizing energy needs, or advancing medical diagnostics, CrunchDAO’s crowdsourcing model enables smarter and faster decision-making,” said Will Nuelle, General Partner, Galaxy Ventures. Industry Comparisons Highlight Strategic AI Positioning Did you know? Historically, similar funding events within AI and Web3 spaces, such as with Ocean Protocol and Numerai, have catalyzed enhancements in data models and enterprise solutions. Numeraire (NMR) is currently trading at $15.80 with a market cap of $120 million, according to CoinMarketCap. It has seen a 108.57% increase over 90 days, although a 3.98% decline was noted in the last 24 hours. Numeraire(NMR), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:55 UTC on October 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests this round places Crunch Lab at a strategic advantage in AI deployment, possibly leading to advancements in enterprise applications. Developing technologies…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:59
Based Eggman Draws Attention as Solana Struggles With Scalability

Based Eggman Draws Attention as Solana Struggles With Scalability

The post Based Eggman Draws Attention as Solana Struggles With Scalability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Crypto presales continue to shape discussions in the digital asset market, offering early access to projects with strong community engagement and functional use cases. These presale crypto opportunities often highlight the future direction of Web3 adoption. Based Eggman has gained traction as one of the best crypto presales, attracting users with its combination of DeFi, gaming, and meme culture. At the same time, Solana’s scalability issues and rising competition from other altcoins have raised concerns about its long-term market position. The contrast underscores how cryptocurrency presales and established blockchains reveal different aspects of innovation and adoption. Based Eggman: Community, Tokenomics, and Social Engagement Based Eggman is built on Base, Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution, providing speed, low fees, and accessibility for new participants entering Ethereum’s ecosystem. This design reduces technical barriers, making the project more inclusive for broader adoption. Advertisement &nbsp The $GGs token drives the ecosystem, with a max supply of 389 million tokens. It is used for liquidity, gaming, payments, minting, and gas fees, adding layers of functionality beyond speculation. The token’s integration into gaming events, leaderboards, and streaming services further deepens its role in the ecosystem. One of Based Eggman’s unique features is its in-built streaming service, creating a social-first layer where community members can interact across Telegram, Discord, and X. This constant engagement allows the project to grow in cultural relevance while maintaining a strong market presence. Early traction reflects its momentum as one of the best presale crypto projects. With $230,817.96 USDT raised and over 30.6 million $GGs…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:49
Ripple Receives $56 Million Worth of XRP from Unknown Wallet, Bitcoin Billionaire Predicts 'Massive Rally', Dogecoin (DOGE) Golden Cross Might Be Coming — Crypto News Digest

Ripple Receives $56 Million Worth of XRP from Unknown Wallet, Bitcoin Billionaire Predicts 'Massive Rally', Dogecoin (DOGE) Golden Cross Might Be Coming — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today: Strange $56 million XRP transfer lands in Ripple account; Paul Tudor Jones warns of 2000-style crash; Dogecoin short-term price action is now in spotlight.
Coinstats2025/10/08 07:42
Cardano (ADA) vs SEI – Which Is the Better Crypto to Buy Right Now?

Cardano (ADA) vs SEI – Which Is the Better Crypto to Buy Right Now?

The team at Altcoin Buzz just dropped a fresh comparison between two very different but equally interesting projects, Cardano (ADA) and SEI. And the big question they’re asking is simple: if you had to choose one to buy right now, which should it be? As host Maddie put it, this is a “battle between stability
Coinstats2025/10/08 07:30
Russian Police Seize More Than 2,700 Crypto Mining Rigs in St. Petersburg Raid

Russian Police Seize More Than 2,700 Crypto Mining Rigs in St. Petersburg Raid

Russian police say they have confiscated over 2,700 crypto mining rigs from a facility in St. Petersburg that went online in 2018.
Coinstats2025/10/08 07:30
