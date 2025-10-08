Stablecoins as Gateway to ETH, Tron/Ethereum Stablecoin Duopoly Vanishes, User Count Targets 200 Million: Stablecoin News Recap

The accelerated adoption of stablecoins might be a positive catalyst for both Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) as the two will serve as exit currencies, EigenLayer founder Sreeram Kannan pointed out in X. Meanwhile, the number of accounts holding stablecoins globally inches closer to 2.5% of Earth's population. Stablecoins will be gateway to Ether, EigenLayer's Sreeram Kannan foresees The next phase of global adoption of stablecoins will be a massive trigger for Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) adoption as well. The final stage of liquidity transfer will be in the two biggest currencies, not in USD or USDT, Sreeram Kannan, founder of crypto heavyweight EigenLayer, says in his X. Stablecoin: gateway to ETH. This is a great thread – please read. While I agree a lot with this thread, I have some disagreement on the end state. 1) Stablecoins present counter-sovereignty risk for countries. In Russia if most people hold usdc most of your populace balance… https://t.co/lhkcIps4yg — Sreeram Kannan (@sreeramkannan) October 7, 2025 Kannan comments on the post about the potential effects of global stablecoin adoption that would include massive economic and technological shifts. The author foresees the irrelevance of slow and cost-ineffective TradFi value that remittance system stablecoins can completely replace. Also, nations of the Global South will be able to allocate more money instead of spending it on costly foreign exchange and cross-border payment systems. Kannan, at the same time, highlighted that only regulated stablecoins will dominate in certain jurisdictions. Even with all diligence and KYC restrictions, stablecoins will move the focus to on-chain economics: Stablecoins are going to create the perfect conditions under which fully on-chain and programmable money like ETH will take off. Having understood the risks of stables, people will exit to ETH / BTC rather than to USDT. As covered by U.Today previously,…