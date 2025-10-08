MEXC Exchange
Rezolve AI Acquires Smartpay to Strengthen Digital Asset Payment Initiatives with Tether
PANews reported on October 8th that Smartpay, a fintech infrastructure company supporting stablecoin payments, has been acquired by Rezolve AI, a publicly listed commerce platform. The acquisition was announced on Tuesday, but financial terms were not disclosed. Rezolve stated that the move will strengthen its digital asset payment initiatives, which it is collaborating with Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin. The acquisition supports Rezolve's plans to build a blockchain-based payment network that allows consumers to pay with digital assets while maintaining instant fiat currency transactions for merchants.
AI
$0.08987
+7.37%
NOT
$0.000985
+1.54%
MOVE
$0.0907
+6.70%
PANews
2025/10/08 09:23
$DOT’s ICO Fade as MoonBull Becomes Best Crypto to Join for Short Term Gains
The post $DOT’s ICO Fade as MoonBull Becomes Best Crypto to Join for Short Term Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Polkadot proved doubters wrong, now MoonBull ($MOBU) presale steals October 2025 spotlight as the best crypto to join for short term gains this Q4. Best crypto to join for short term gains is the question echoing in every community chat right now. How many times have people ignored early opportunities, only to watch them multiply into life-changing wealth while they sat on the sidelines? In 2025, the market has already delivered plenty of viral tokens, sharp comebacks, and breakout charts. But the real catch is spotting what comes next. MoonBull ($MOBU) is setting itself up as the kind of project that could turn hesitation into regret for anyone not paying attention. MoonBull ($MOBU) has become the talk of October 2025. Its early stage success has reminded everyone how much timing matters in crypto. Meanwhile, Polkadot (DOT) continues to showcase its ability to bounce back and adapt to Web3 expansion. The truth? Those who once missed Bitcoin’s earliest days or doubted Ethereum’s ICO now know that crypto markets never stop giving fresh entries. And for those hunting the best crypto to join for short term gains, MoonBull ($MOBU) may be the reset button they’ve been waiting for. When Polkadot Made Doubters Look Like Clowns Back when Polkadot (DOT) launched its ICO, people dismissed it as just another blockchain project riding on Ethereum’s coattails. DOT debuted at around $0.29, and skeptics said it would fade in the noise of countless token sales. Fast forward, that same coin reached highs near $55 in 2021, turning even modest allocations into millionaire-level wins. The people who hesitated? They were left holding nothing but regret memes. What this proves is simple: doubt doesn’t stop a project with strong fundamentals from printing life-changing returns. Polkadot’s ecosystem, parachain auctions, and interoperability tech made it stand out…
DOT
$3.418
+6.34%
GAINS
$0.02362
+0.98%
COM
$0.01367
+8.65%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 09:18
Mantle rallies 11% – THIS signal could hint at MNT’s next move
A retail-fueled rally meets new fundamentals. Can Mantle keep its winning streak alive?
HINT
$0.002463
+1.48%
MNT
$2.1182
-2.62%
MOVE
$0.0907
+6.70%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 09:00
Solana vs Ethereum Price Prediction — Comparing Speed, Fees and 2025 Bull Market Potential
As the cryptocurrency market evolves, investors are comparing Solana (SOL) to Ethereum (ETH) to determine which offers the best growth prospects for 2025. Solana is praised for its speed and ultra-low fees, making it ideal for high-frequency DeFi and gaming applications. At the same time, Ethereum continues to dominate in DeFi, developer activity, and institutional […] Continue Reading: Solana vs Ethereum Price Prediction — Comparing Speed, Fees and 2025 Bull Market Potential
BULL
$0.001884
-9.20%
SOL
$207.83
+7.31%
ETH
$4,267.1
+4.42%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 09:00
DePIN project Grass is raising $10 million in bridge financing, with participation from Polychain and Tribe Capital
PANews reported on October 8th that, according to Blockworks, the Solana Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) project, Grass, is raising $10 million in a bridge financing round. This follows the project's previous seed and Series A funding rounds. Andrej Radonjic of Grass revealed to Blockworks that Polychain and Tribe Capital participated in this bridge round, which primarily involved token purchases. The Grass team is reportedly looking to prepare for the transition from training computation cycles to inference, with the ultimate goal of achieving "internet-scale web crawler" operations, which will enable them to build real-time contextual retrieval capabilities.
GRASS
$0.5614
+2.97%
BRIDGE
$0.05516
+4.54%
TRIBE
$0.6173
+0.45%
PANews
2025/10/08 08:59
Canary Finalizes Litecoin and HBAR ETF Details Amid Shutdown
Key Takeaways: Canary Capital filed S-1 amendments for Litecoin and HBAR ETFs with finalized tickers LTCC and HBR on October 7, 2025. Both ETF products will charge investors a 0.95% annual management fee, higher than Bitcoin ETFs but standard for new sectors. Bloomberg analysts describe the filings as “at the goal line,” with ticker and [...] The post Canary Finalizes Litecoin and HBAR ETF Details Amid Shutdown appeared first on Blockonomi.
HBAR
$0.19372
+5.59%
1
$0.00657
+40.92%
LINE
$0.0000332
+2.78%
Blockonomi
2025/10/08 08:58
BNB Hits $1,200, XRP ETF Buzz Builds, But LivLive ($LIVE) Is Emerging as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025
The crypto market is catching fire again. BNB has surged past $1,200, driven by renewed on-chain demand and institutional interest, while XRP continues to dominate headlines with whispers of potential ETF listings and expanded use in global remittances. Investors scanning for the top crypto to invest in this Uptober are once again asking the million-dollar
BNB
$1,278.88
-0.60%
1
$0.00657
+40.92%
XRP
$2.6213
+3.81%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 08:45
Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Fear & Greed Index Hits 59 — SOL, AVAX and KAS Remain Analyst Favorites
The crypto market shows neutral-to-slightly greedy sentiment, with the Fear & Greed Index at 59, signalling a balance between optimism and caution. While Bitcoin consolidates, altcoins such as Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Kaspa (KAS) are drawing attention from analysts due to their strong fundamentals and potential for growth. Alongside these established altcoins, MAGACOIN FINANCE […] Continue Reading: Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Fear & Greed Index Hits 59 — SOL, AVAX and KAS Remain Analyst Favorites
NOW
$0.00362
+5.23%
INDEX
$0.936
+0.86%
SOL
$207.83
+7.31%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 08:30
U.S. Senate’s Sixth Vote on Funding Bills: Potential Impact on Crypto Markets
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-senate-sixth-funding-vote-crypto-impact/
U
$0.007146
-3.71%
COM
$0.01367
+8.65%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 08:29
‘Hundreds of simulations’ pin Bitcoin at 50% odds of $140K this month
Based on Bitcoin’s price at the start of October, a $140,000 price tag by the end of the month is consistent with its average gains in October over the years. Bitcoin has a 50% probability of surpassing $140,000 this month, according to simulations using data from the past decade, says economist Timothy Peterson.“There is a 50% chance Bitcoin finishes the month above $140k,” Peterson said in an X post on Wednesday. “But there is a 43% chance Bitcoin finishes below $136k,” he added. Bitcoin (BTC) would need to gain about 14.7% to reach $140,000 at its current price of $122,032, which has cooled after the original cryptocurrency set a new all-time high of $126,200 on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.Read more
PIN
$0.3567
+0.25%
TAG
$0.0003725
+43.87%
GAINS
$0.02362
+0.98%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 08:11
Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue
Citi plans to launch its crypto custody service in 2026 after nearly three years of development
Amundi Set to Launch Bitcoin Investment Product for Institutional Clients
UK FCA Plans to Waive Some Rules for Crypto Companies: FT
