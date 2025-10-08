Hints And Answer For Wednesday, October 8

How to solve today's Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It's Wordle Wednesday, oh my Wordlers, and that means I have an extra puzzle for you to solve before today's Wordle. Every Wednesday I dole out a riddle, brain-teaser or logic puzzle for you fine puzzle-solvers to figure out before we get to the Wordle guide. I post the solution on Thursday. Here's today's: 4-letter word, always done tomorrow. We're out of tea, the ultimate sorrow! Without the eye, you owe me some money. No sugar no nectar no sweetness no honey. 4-letter word, if by chance you choose… You can never win, you can only lose! What is the 4-letter word? Let me know if you figure this one out. Now let's solve the Wordle! Looking for Tuesday's Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today's Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot's Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: SNAIL (11 words remaining) The Hint: Pester, bother, vex. The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter. Okay, spoilers…