Uniswap (UNI) Drops 3.3% as Index Trades Lower
The post Uniswap (UNI) Drops 3.3% as Index Trades Lower appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4380.87, down 1.1% (-49.75) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday. One of 20 assets is trading higher. Leaders: ETH (+0.2%) and BTC (-0.7%). Laggards: UNI (-3.3%) and AAVE (-3.1%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/10/07/coindesk-20-performance-update-uniswap-uni-drops-3-3-as-index-trades-lower
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 07:34
EU Sanctions A7A5 Stablecoin to Block Russian Crypto Flow into Europe
TLDR EU sanctions target A7A5 stablecoin, blocking Russian crypto channels. A7A5 flow to Europe accounts for only 2.37% of Bitcoin trading volume. Grinex and A7A5 are major routes for converting rubles into cryptocurrency. EU sanctions increase compliance costs but may not disrupt crypto liquidity. The European Union is looking to block A7A5, a ruble-backed stablecoin [...] The post EU Sanctions A7A5 Stablecoin to Block Russian Crypto Flow into Europe appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 07:14
Crypto Price Prediction Today 7 October – XRP, Solana, Shiba Inu
With Bitcoin driving the market to new highs, here's why the crypto price prediction for XRP, SOL and SHIB looks so good right now.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 07:05
Bonk Price Prediction 2025: BONK Drops 25% but Could Bounce Back Strong, While Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Are Heating Up
Best crypto presales to buy now is the question everyone in the crypto market is asking as Q4 2025 unfolds. With Bitcoin ($BTC) hovering above key resistance levels and Ethereum ($ETH) maintaining steady ground, the spotlight is shifting to emerging opportunities that could define the next cycle. Altcoins are once again sparking heated debates in
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:45
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price for XRP, Pepe and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
Claude predicts XRP could exceed $5, Pepe may rebound toward prior peaks, and Pi Network could approach $1 before year-end. Bitcoin has hovered near a record while U.S. policy updates have clarified rules, and seasonal “Uptober” strength has supported a broader crypto bid.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:30
Could Pepeto Be SHIB’s Successor? Fresh Projections Point To A 2021 Shiba Inu Style Breakout
Pepeto is rapidly climbing 2025 watchlists, with commentators drawing sharp parallels to Shiba Inu’s legendary surge. Its presale has topped $6.9 million, a live demo exchange is already in the wild, and staking returns sit at 222% APY, helping PEPETO stand out in a crowded meme field. The question on traders’ minds is clear: can
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:30
Bitcoin Cools but Analysts Remain Upbeat. Why?
One observer said that BTC could surpass $140,000 by year's end.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:25
Bitcoin ETFs Smash $1.19B Inflows Since July as BlackRock Leads — But Is a Correction Coming?
Bitcoin ETFs have seen $1.19B in inflows since July, driven mainly by BlackRock’s IBIT, as Bitcoin hovers close to record highs and institutional interest has strengthened over recent weeks.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:19
XRP Price Prediction: Massive Move Coming as XRP Squeezes at $3 – Here’s What the Chart Says Is Next
XRP faces a strong confluence of resistance at $3 – XRP price predictions now navigate a potential breakout moment.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:19
Solana’s $2.8B revenue outpaces Ethereum’s early growth: 21Shares
Solana pulled in $2.85 billion in annual revenue across DeFi, AI and trading apps, as institutions push the network into mainstream finance. Solana generated $2.85 billion in revenue over the past year, according to a new report from 21Shares, driven by trading platform activity. Between October 2024 and September 2025, Solana averaged about $240 million in monthly revenue, peaking at $616 million in January during the memecoin boom led by tokens like Official Trump (TRUMP). But even after the frenzy cooled, monthly revenue was between $150 million and $250 million.Solana validators earn revenue from fees on transactions. Over the past year, revenue from fees flowed from across the ecosystem, including decentralized finance (DeFi), memecoins, AI apps, decentralized exchanges, DePIN, launchpads and trading tools.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:12
