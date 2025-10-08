MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-10-14 Tuesday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Bank of England plans exemptions from proposed limits on corporate stablecoin holdings
PANews reported on October 8th that Bloomberg News reported that the Bank of England plans to exempt proposed limits on corporate stablecoin holdings, signaling a softening of its stance on crypto assets in the face of US competition. People familiar with the matter revealed that the Bank of England intends to exempt businesses, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, that need to hold large amounts of stablecoins. It also intends to allow businesses to use stablecoins for settlement in an experimental digital securities sandbox, suggesting a softening of Governor Andrew Bailey's previously skeptical stance. The Bank of England declined to comment. The digital payments industry is concerned that the UK will struggle to compete with the US Genius Act, and the Bank of England plans to impose limits on stablecoin holdings by individuals and businesses, with a consultation document expected to outline this before the end of the year. Bailey had previously dismissed both stablecoin and digital pound projects, and this exemption is seen as a significant shift.
BANK
$0.15421
+4.17%
PEOPLE
$0.01363
+3.10%
ACT
$0.02437
+5.04%
Partager
PANews
2025/10/08 08:42
Partager
Grayscale’s two ETH spot ETFs have pledged another 272,000 ETH, worth $1.21 billion.
PANews reported on October 8 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, the two ETH spot ETFs managed by Grayscale continued to pledge 272,000 ETH (US$1.21 billion) 4 hours ago. They have deposited a total of 304,000 ETH into pledge since they were allowed to pledge. Currently, there are 489,000 ETH waiting to be staked, meaning Grayscale accounts for the majority of ETH waiting for staking to take effect. However, compared to the ETH entering staking, there is a much greater amount of ETH being withdrawn: a total of 2.427 million ETH is currently waiting to be withdrawn from staking.
ETH
$4,220.88
+1.99%
1
$0.006649
+41.73%
4
$0.17856
+12.69%
Partager
PANews
2025/10/08 08:39
Partager
Analyst: LTC, HBAR and other crypto ETFs are "close at hand" amid the US government shutdown
PANews reported on October 8th that, according to The Block, Canary Capital filed an amended registration statement for its Canary HBAR ETF on Tuesday, disclosing key details. The fund will be listed under the ticker HBR and will have a 0.95% fee. The company is also developing a Litecoin ETF under the ticker LTCC, also with a 0.95% fee. Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, noted that these details are typically updated just before the "launch moment." He wrote on the X platform, "While the US government shutdown makes the final outcome anyone can predict, I think these documents are quite complete. While the 0.95% fee is high compared to spot Bitcoin ETFs, it's not uncommon for ETFs in new and increasingly niche sectors to have higher fees." Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart expressed a similar sentiment: "It feels like the Litecoin and HBAR ETFs have reached the goal line and are on the verge of victory."
LTC
$99.81
+0.78%
HBAR
$0.19048
+2.56%
BLOCK
$0.01853
+7.66%
Partager
PANews
2025/10/08 08:28
Partager
Is BullZilla the Hottest Pick Among Top Coins to Join This Week? WLFI Holds and LINK Recovers
Coins to join this week are dominating crypto headlines as traders rush to capture early-stage opportunities in a volatile yet promising market. The appetite for high-growth tokens is surging, driven by a mix of hype, fundamentals, and community conviction. Among hundreds of contenders, three names have captured the spotlight: BullZilla ($BZIL), Chainlink ($LINK), and World Liberty […]
TOP
$0.000096
--%
WLFI
$0.1471
+6.05%
LINK
$19.78
+3.56%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/08 08:15
Partager
U.S. SEC Chairman: The SEC plans to officially launch the "Innovation Exemption" before the end of the year or in Q1 2026
According to CoinDesk, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins stated at an event in Manhattan on October 8 that the agency still hopes to establish an "innovation exemption" policy for companies operating in the United States based on digital assets and other innovative technologies as soon as possible, perhaps by the end of this quarter. Although the current government shutdown has constrained the SEC's ability to advance rulemaking, developing this policy remains a top priority for the agency, scheduled for the end of this year or the first quarter of 2026. He stated that the agency intends to initiate rulemaking by the end of 2025 or the first quarter of 2026 and is confident of doing so. He added that formal rulemaking in the cryptocurrency sector would allow it to break free from the previous regulatory model. During a Q&A session, he stated that the exemption he is promoting is one of the items he hopes to finalize quickly, as a way to welcome innovators to the United States. He also noted that the government shutdown has hindered work and has halted rulemaking. He also praised Congress's efforts to pass cryptocurrency legislation, mentioning the GENIUS Act but stating that the SEC did not play a major role in it.
U
$0.00706
-5.81%
SOON
$0.8922
+6.01%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Partager
PANews
2025/10/08 08:11
Partager
Stablecoins as Gateway to ETH, Tron/Ethereum Stablecoin Duopoly Vanishes, User Count Targets 200 Million: Stablecoin News Recap
The post Stablecoins as Gateway to ETH, Tron/Ethereum Stablecoin Duopoly Vanishes, User Count Targets 200 Million: Stablecoin News Recap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The accelerated adoption of stablecoins might be a positive catalyst for both Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) as the two will serve as exit currencies, EigenLayer founder Sreeram Kannan pointed out in X. Meanwhile, the number of accounts holding stablecoins globally inches closer to 2.5% of Earth’s population. Stablecoins will be gateway to Ether, EigenLayer’s Sreeram Kannan foresees The next phase of global adoption of stablecoins will be a massive trigger for Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) adoption as well. The final stage of liquidity transfer will be in the two biggest currencies, not in USD or USDT, Sreeram Kannan, founder of crypto heavyweight EigenLayer, says in his X. Stablecoin: gateway to ETH. This is a great thread – please read. While I agree a lot with this thread, I have some disagreement on the end state. 1) Stablecoins present counter-sovereignty risk for countries. In Russia if most people hold usdc most of your populace balance… https://t.co/lhkcIps4yg — Sreeram Kannan (@sreeramkannan) October 7, 2025 Kannan comments on the post about the potential effects of global stablecoin adoption that would include massive economic and technological shifts. The author foresees the irrelevance of slow and cost-ineffective TradFi value that remittance system stablecoins can completely replace. Also, nations of the Global South will be able to allocate more money instead of spending it on costly foreign exchange and cross-border payment systems. Kannan, at the same time, highlighted that only regulated stablecoins will dominate in certain jurisdictions. Even with all diligence and KYC restrictions, stablecoins will move the focus to on-chain economics: Stablecoins are going to create the perfect conditions under which fully on-chain and programmable money like ETH will take off. Having understood the risks of stables, people will exit to ETH / BTC rather than to USDT. As covered by U.Today previously,…
ETH
$4,220.88
+1.99%
COM
$0.012577
+0.42%
BTC
$114,939.36
+0.70%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 08:10
Partager
JPMorgan Chase: The popularity of stablecoins is expected to boost dollar buying rather than accelerate de-dollarization
PANews reported on October 8th that according to Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase stated that while forecasts for future digital asset demand vary widely, global adoption of stablecoins could drive trillions of dollars into the US dollar system over the next few years. Furthermore, the growth of stablecoins will not accelerate de-dollarization but may instead strengthen the dollar's position. Estimates of the ultimate size of the stablecoin market vary widely among bank strategists, even within JPMorgan. One emerging market equity strategy team predicts the market will eventually expand to approximately $2 trillion. The bank's US interest rate strategists are more cautious, estimating it at around $500 billion. Based on the high end of this range, JPMorgan's foreign exchange strategists estimate that approximately $1.4 trillion in additional US dollar demand will support the growth of the stablecoin market by 2027. This figure is significant, but still significantly lower than the $8.6 trillion in daily trading volume of US dollar pairs, as recently reported by the Bank for International Settlements.
BOOST
$0.08459
-0.02%
FUTURE
$0.11594
-1.15%
TRILLIONS
$0.0048899
-32.82%
Partager
PANews
2025/10/08 08:03
Partager
A whale deposited 3,000 BTC into HyperLiquid and sold 960.57 BTC for USDC.
PANews reported on October 8th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a Bitcoin whale, which had been converting Bitcoin to Ethereum, has deposited 3,000 BTC (worth $363.92 million) into HyperLiquid and begun converting them to the stablecoin USDC. To date, the whale has sold 960.57 BTC for 116 million USDC, leaving it holding 46,765 BTC (worth $5.7 billion).
BTC
$114,939.36
+0.70%
USDC
$0.999
-0.02%
Partager
PANews
2025/10/08 08:02
Partager
Crypto’s Retail Era Is Over: Institutions Now Set the Market’s Pace, Experts Say
Executives from Bitwise and Aspen Digital say long-term institutional capital now drives crypto as ETFs and wealth managers bring stability.
ERA
$0.4516
+4.31%
NOW
$0.00355
+1.71%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/08 07:56
Partager
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back
DOGE has overtaken XRP amid a surge in trading activity – Dogecoin price prediction now eyes new highs as capital rotates into meme coins.
DOGE
$0.21324
+2.93%
XRP
$2.6193
+3.23%
MEME
$0.001843
+0.38%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/08 07:35
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
Bitcoin ETFs See Explosive Start with $2.6B Volume in First Two Hours
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise
China Renaissance to Raise $600M to Buy More BNB
Best Cryptos to Invest In: Cardano (ADA) and This Under-$0.005 Token Beat Ripple (XRP) in Profit-Making Potential
Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be