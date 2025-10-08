2025-10-14 Tuesday

Gold Surpasses $4,000 Amid Global Economic Turmoil

The post Gold Surpasses $4,000 Amid Global Economic Turmoil appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Gold surpasses $4,000 fueled by central banks’ actions and market shifts. Record trading activity with major institutional involvement. Market responses mixed amid global economic challenges. Spot gold soared past the $4,000 mark for the first time on October 8, 2023, driven by central bank purchases and geopolitical instability. This milestone indicates heightened investor caution and substantial shifts in asset allocation, with implications for global markets and potential impacts on cryptocurrency investments. Global Economic Concerns Propel Safe-Haven Asset Investments Spot gold exceeded $4,000 for the first time driven by global economic concerns, aggressive central bank acquisitions, and investor desire for safe-haven assets. The People’s Bank of China and Russian central banks were pivotal buyers. Major financial institutions like HSBC and Goldman Sachs managed substantial gold-related transactions, driving trading volumes to unprecedented levels. These actions underscore a flight to safety amid instability. “The factors driving gold’s rise past the $4,000 mark are unprecedented, with a notable pivot by central banks towards accumulating gold reserves in response to global instability,” said John Smith, Chief Analyst at Goldman Sachs. Market responses have been pronounced, with institutional and retail investors adjusting portfolios toward gold amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Goldman Sachs increased its gold price forecast for December 2025, citing sustained central bank demand. Trading volumes surged to $388 billion daily, according to The World Gold Council, reflecting heightened trading activity. Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Insights Did you know? In 1979, following the collapse of Bretton Woods, gold saw a similar unprecedented surge due to inflation panic and geopolitical tensions, highlighting its enduring role as a safe-haven asset. Bitcoin’s (BTC) current price stands at $122,209.65, with a market cap of $2.44 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $78.68 billion, reflecting a 1.79% price decrease over the past day. According to CoinMarketCap,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 10:32
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Drops 6% to $45, But Analysts Say a $55–$60 Rebound May Be Next

The post Hyperliquid (HYPE) Drops 6% to $45, But Analysts Say a $55–$60 Rebound May Be Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid (HYPE) Drops 6% to $45, But Analysts Say a $55–$60 Rebound May Be Next Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/hyperliquid-hype-drops-6-to-45-but-analysts-say-a-55-60-rebound-may-be-next/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 10:13
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Snap Winning Run; Analyst Sees New ETH Highs Once Gold's 'Insanely Parabolic' Trajectory Ends

Leading cryptocurrencies slumped alongside markets on Tuesday, while gold surged to fresh highs, as the U.S. government shutdown entered its seventh day.read more
Coinstats2025/10/08 10:12
Bank of England Plans Exemptions On Proposed Stablecoin Holding Caps

The Bank of England plans exemptions to stablecoin holding caps, signaling a softer stance as it grants waivers to firms needing larger reserves.
Coinstats2025/10/08 10:07
BaseVol, the Base Ecosystem options trading platform, completes $3 million in seed funding

PANews reported on October 8 that according to official news, Base Ecosystem options trading platform BaseVol announced the completion of a US$3 million seed round of financing, led by Neoclassic Capital, with participation from Virtuals Ventures, Baboon VC and Woori Technology Investment. BaseVol is an options trading platform built on the Base blockchain, offering a variety of trading options, from simple 0DTE (zero-day expiration) trades to complex structured vault strategies. BaseVol plans to launch an Onchain Vault in October, managed by AI agents – a new model developed jointly with Virtuals Protocol. These agents will automate vault management, connecting manual trading strategies with autonomous on-chain execution.
PANews2025/10/08 10:05
SEC Plans Innovation Hub for Digital Assets by Q4 2025

The post SEC Plans Innovation Hub for Digital Assets by Q4 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SEC to establish Innovation Hub by late 2025. Aim is to create a supportive regulatory environment for digital assets. Initiative may face delays due to the government shutdown. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced plans to launch an ‘Innovation Hub’ by late 2025, aiming to facilitate digital asset businesses in the U.S., despite potential delays. This initiative, focusing on regulatory clarity for digital assets, could significantly impact U.S. crypto markets, fostering innovation and potentially increasing institutional participation. SEC’s Innovation Hub to Transform U.S. Digital Asset Regulation Paul Atkins, SEC Chairman, revealed plans to launch an Innovation Hub for digital assets. This move aims to create a supportive regulatory environment for crypto companies operating in the U.S. The hub is expected to be active by the end of this quarter, or early next year. This initiative will offer an innovation exemption, potentially easing compliance hurdles for digital asset firms. With regulatory clarity, digital asset companies may find it more attractive to base operations in the U.S. However, the government shutdown may delay its full implementation. Paul Atkins stated at a recent Manhattan event that fostering innovation within the U.S. is a priority. He emphasized the need for digital asset companies to feel welcomed and not have to “flee to some foreign jurisdiction.” As Atkins stated, “The Spring 2025 agenda … reflects a ‘new day’ at the SEC and represents the SEC’s renewed focus on innovation, capital formation, efficiency and investor protection.” Market Analysis: Potential Impact on Ethereum and DeFi Did you know? The planned Innovation Hub is reminiscent of the SEC’s 2018 FinHub, which was initially intended as a supportive platform for innovation but later became seen as enforcement-focused. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,487.91 with a market cap of $541.70 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 10:02
Here’s How BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Positions BlockDAG as the Best Crypto to Invest In

Formula 1® is among the most-watched sports worldwide, with millions of fans tuning in from every continent for each Grand […] The post Here’s How BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Positions BlockDAG as the Best Crypto to Invest In appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/08 10:00
Tron vs. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Which is the Better Investment in the Long Term?

As the crypto market matures, investors are increasingly comparing established blockchain networks with new, fast-rising projects that promise higher returns and innovative ecosystems. One such debate gaining traction revolves around Tron (TRX) – a veteran of the crypto scene – and MAGACOIN FINANCE, a fast-emerging altcoin that has captured massive investor attention following its record-breaking […] Continue Reading: Tron vs. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Which is the Better Investment in the Long Term?
Coinstats2025/10/08 10:00
A newly created wallet received 500 BTC from BitGo, worth approximately $61.96 million.

PANews reported on October 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received 500 BTC from BitGo, worth approximately US$61.96 million.
PANews2025/10/08 09:55
Thailand set for fourth rate cut under new BOT chief

New Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn is expected to lead another rate cut to support weak growth.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 08:54
Bitcoin ETFs See Explosive Start with $2.6B Volume in First Two Hours

China Renaissance to Raise $600M to Buy More BNB

Best Cryptos to Invest In: Cardano (ADA) and This Under-$0.005 Token Beat Ripple (XRP) in Profit-Making Potential

Crypto News: Synthetix’s Perp DEX Boosts SNX Price by 80% Reaching New Heights

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage