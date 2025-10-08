BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Nears $100 Billion AUM Milestone
The post BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Nears $100 Billion AUM Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF nears $100 billion AUM, significant asset milestone. Fastest-growing ETF in history, far outpacing competitors. Surging demand signals increased institutional interest in cryptocurrency. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, poised to surpass $100 billion in assets, has rapidly become its most profitable fund, driven by substantial inflows and surging Bitcoin prices. This milestone highlights accelerating institutional adoption of Bitcoin, reshaping competitive dynamics in both traditional and crypto-native investment landscapes. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Achieves Rapid Growth Milestone BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF is approaching $100 billion in assets under management (AUM), achieving this milestone faster than any previous ETF. The fund generates substantial revenue for BlackRock, amounting to over $240 million annually. The fund’s rapid growth is attributed to significant capital inflows from retail and institutional investors, demonstrating strong demand for Bitcoin-based investment products. This demand has occurred despite initial skepticism about cryptocurrencies. , BlackRock’s ETF reached $100 billion AUM five times faster than any other ETF. Institutional interest continues to rise, enhancing Bitcoin’s market position as a potential mainstream asset. Record-Breaking Timeline: Surpassing $100 Billion AUM in 435 Days Did you know? BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF surpassed the $100 billion AUM mark in just 435 days, a record-breaking period compared to the previous leader, VOO, which took 2,011 days. Bitcoin (Symbol: BTC) is priced at $122,081.15 with a market cap of $2.43 trillion, having a market dominance of 58.24%. Data from CoinMarketCap indicates a 2.29% price drop in 24 hours, with a substantial 6.91% increase over the past 7 days. Trading volume reached $76.81 billion in one day as of October 8, 2025. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:54 UTC on October 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts from the Coincu research team suggest that BlackRock’s ETF milestone induces growing acceptance of digital assets within traditional finance. This progression could propagate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 08:59