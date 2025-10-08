Crypto Lending Surges 51% from 2021 Record, DeFi Controlling Popularity

The crypto lending market is witnessing an exponential increase in trading activity. According to on-chain metrics shared today by market analyst Token Terminal, trading volume in the crypto lending market has doubled from the high noted in 2021. As per the data reported by the analyst, the crypto lending market’s trading volume has climbed to $48 billion from a $23 billion record seen in 2021. The implication here is that although traditional money lending remains robust, a new alternative – crypto lending – is sharply gaining momentum. The digital currency continues to play a crucial function in the modern economy, with the data showing that crypto lending is increasingly becoming a popular option among mainstream investors. The size of the crypto lending market has doubled from 2021.But the interest to trade lending DAO tokens is at ~25% of the 2021 peak.Interesting. pic.twitter.com/TivsCszVW9— Token Terminal 📊 (@tokenterminal) October 7, 2025 Contributors to this Growth As of today, October 7, 2025, the size of the crypto lending market has reached $48 billion, an increase of 51% from $23 billion noted in the fourth quarter of 2021. As stated in the metrics, the major contributor to this impressive growth is decentralized players. DeFi lending platforms currently hold 45.31% of the credit market compared to 34.57% controlled by centralized projects. These figures show substantial achievement, highlighting heightened appetite for decentralized lending and the rising maturity of the broader virtual credit market. The figures are a collective effort contributed by multiple crypto lending projects that have continuously innovated and broadened their products. Based on the data, crypto lending is experiencing increasing popularity due to its accessible, transparent, efficient, and open approach. Anyone with an internet connection can access loans without facing the bureaucratic delays associated with banks. With the DeFi’s peer-to-peer approach, borrowers gain access to loans without having to sell their holdings, while lenders earn passive income on their idle tokens. Why Decentralizing Lending is Gaining Traction Another interesting development is that Coinbase’s lending app recently hit an achievement of $1 billion in loans, eight months after rolling out the service in January 2025. On October 1, 2025, the exchange disclosed that so far it has processed more than $1.003 billion in DeFi loans, with BTC serving as collateral. The development hints that many projects are embracing decentralized lending, a move away from CeFi lending. While crypto lending is theoretically safe, past misuse of funds by some centralized platforms shows that most investors prefer decentralized platforms, which are transparent. The surge of decentralized credit shows its capability to fill the gap left by CeFi’s decrease, indicating a new era for cryptocurrency lending where innovation, transparency, and caution coexist.