MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-10-13 Monday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Solana Hits $2.85B as ETFs and Treasuries Drive Institutional Demand
As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, Solana has emerged as a significant revenue-generating blockchain platform, with recent reports highlighting its impressive financial performance over the past year. Driven largely by activity on trading platforms and various ecosystem applications, Solana’s revenue showcases its growing influence within the broader crypto markets. Solana earned approximately $2.85 billion [...]
Partager
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/08 06:45
Partager
BMX Expands Presence with Acquisition of Onchain Media and New Appointment
TLDR BMX has acquired Onchain Media to boost content and community engagement. Rachel Brissenden, Onchain Media founder, appointed BMX director of content. BMX aims for sustainable DeFi growth through Onchain Media acquisition. BMX expands community-focused initiatives with live interview content from Onchain Media. BMX, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on the Base network, has announced [...] The post BMX Expands Presence with Acquisition of Onchain Media and New Appointment appeared first on CoinCentral.
BOOST
$0.08454
-0.49%
DEFI
$0.001362
+5.01%
LIVE
$0.00855
+3.38%
Partager
Coincentral
2025/10/08 06:30
Partager
GraniteShares Files 3X Leveraged Crypto ETFs for XRP and Bitcoin
TL;DR GraniteShares files for 3X leveraged ETFs covering XRP, Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin with long and short positions. New filings escalate beyond existing 2X leveraged products that attracted over $300 million in XRP ETF flows. SEC’s Generic Listing Standards approved September 17 streamline crypto ETF approvals without individual reviews. Federal government shutdown freezes routine SEC [...] The post GraniteShares Files 3X Leveraged Crypto ETFs for XRP and Bitcoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
$2.5797
+4.41%
Partager
Blockonomi
2025/10/08 06:21
Partager
Opendoor Stock Jumps 14% After CEO Confirms Bitcoin Integration Plans
TLDR Opendoor’s stock surged 14% after announcing plans to accept cryptocurrency payments for homes. CEO Kaz Nejatian confirmed that Opendoor will prioritize cryptocurrency payments for real estate transactions. Opendoor is planning to cut 85% of its workforce, aiming for a more efficient operation. The move into cryptocurrency reflects Opendoor’s strategy to appeal to digital asset [...] The post Opendoor Stock Jumps 14% After CEO Confirms Bitcoin Integration Plans appeared first on CoinCentral.
REAL
$0.07129
+1.27%
MORE
$0.02478
-3.46%
MOVE
$0.0868
+3.82%
Partager
Coincentral
2025/10/08 06:19
Partager
Cardano Could Soon See Major Stablecoin Launch According to Expert
TLDR Gambardello teases upcoming stablecoin launch on Cardano soon. Cardano’s growing institutional interest could signal stablecoin arrival. No Tier-1 stablecoin has launched on Cardano yet despite rumors. Charles Hoskinson plans Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin integration for Cardano. Dan Gambardello, a well-known Cardano advocate, has fueled speculation about a possible major stablecoin launch on the blockchain. In [...] The post Cardano Could Soon See Major Stablecoin Launch According to Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
SOON
$0.8567
-2.02%
MAJOR
$0.11394
-7.98%
EXPERT
$0.000652
+4.99%
Partager
Coincentral
2025/10/08 06:08
Partager
BOE signals flexibility on stablecoin caps amid industry pushback: Report
The Bank of England may relax proposed caps on corporate stablecoin holdings after industry backlash, as the UK races to stay competitive in the $314 billion market. The Bank of England (BOE) appears to be softening its stance on proposed limits to corporate stablecoin holdings, with plans to introduce exemptions for certain firms that may need to maintain larger reserves of fiat-pegged assets, according to a Bloomberg report published Tuesday.Citing people familiar with the discussions, Bloomberg reported that the BOE’s reconsideration comes amid intense industry backlash and growing international competition, particularly from the United States, which is moving toward clearer regulation through the GENIUS Act, which was signed into law in July.The BOE had initially proposed caps on stablecoin holdings — 20,000 pounds (about $27,000) for individuals and 10 million pounds for companies — citing concerns over systemic risks posed by widely used tokens such as USDt (USDT) and USDC (USDC). Read more
BANK
$0.15324
+5.79%
MAY
$0.031
+6.93%
PEOPLE
$0.01319
+4.02%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:32
Partager
Uptober in Full Swing as Crypto Market Tops $4.3 Trillion: Here's What to Expect
The crypto market hit an all-time high this week as Bitcoin again shattered records. But can bulls sustain the momentum throughout the entire month of Uptober?
4
$0.17054
+33.03%
HERE
$0.00023
+7.98%
BULLS
$745.03
+0.45%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:21
Partager
To Become a Type-1 Civilization, We Need a Type-1 Internet, and Spacecoin Might Be the Key
Spacecoin's satellite-based decentralized network could help solve this gap between what we can do with technology and the limits of our infrastructure. As of 2024, about 2.6 billion people, or one-third of the world's population, still don't have internet access. The current internet was built for a world of countries and big companies, not for a global civilization.
1
$0.004773
+11.10%
PEOPLE
$0.01319
+4.02%
DON
$0.000693
-1.00%
Partager
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 03:28
Partager
How Space-Based Quantum Key Distribution Solves Centralized Security Risks
Centralized key servers—controlled by big tech—make today’s encryption systems fast but dangerously vulnerable to quantum threats, surveillance, and single-point failures. Satellite Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) decentralizes security by distributing encryption keys through entangled quantum particles stored in orbit, beyond any authority’s control. This approach ensures global coverage, user-owned security, and quantum-proof protection for Web 3.0. Though challenges remain in performance and accessibility, platforms like Space-Based QKD are leading the way toward a secure, decentralized internet powered by quantum technology.
SPACE
$0.1442
-0.96%
QUANTUM
$0.0027
-0.55%
LIKE
$0.007688
+13.10%
Partager
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 02:30
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Blockchain Cities and Liners: Where Did They Go? (10/7/2025)
How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, October 7, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, First Photograph of the Moon’s Far Side Was Taken in 1959, The U.S. Invaded Afghanistan in 2001, Edgar Allan Poe Died in 1849, and we present you with these top quality stories. From The Seven-Step Hostage Situation You Call Onboarding to Blockchain Cities and Liners: Where Did They Go?, let’s dive right in. CBDCs + Open Credit: A Three-Layer Model for Privacy, Inclusion, and Audit By @hukanmpe [ 9 Min read ] By separating settlement, credit, and privacy layers, this architectural model for CBDCs aims to prevent surveillance while enabling financial access. Read More. Blockchain Cities and Liners: Where Did They Go? By @chayka [ 4 Min read ] Out of dozens of projects, only a few made it to the start of construction. And only one made it to the final implementation. Read More. How Weak Social Media Passwords Can Be Cracked with SocialBox in Termux By @terminal [ 4 Min read ] Learn how weak social media passwords can be cracked and why social media cybersecurity matters. Stay safe online. Read More. The Seven-Step Hostage Situation You Call Onboarding By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] Users clicking Next so fast the cursor blurred. One opened the console to force-skip. What I learned about interfaces that teach themselves. Read More. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Partager
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 00:03
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time
Japan-Based Bitcoin Treasury Company Metaplanet Completes $1.4 Billion IPO! Will It Buy Bitcoin? Here Are the Details
OpenMath goes online, Shentu Chain and Certi join forces to create the first DeSci platform in the field of mathematics
Bitcoin and Monero Rise as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Top Crypto Presale to Join
Deluthium and Babylon have reached a strategic cooperation to jointly unlock the liquidity of the native BTC chain