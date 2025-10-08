MEXC Exchange
2025-10-13 Monday
Gold's Record High Implies Bitcoin Could Reach $644K, VanEck Predicts
TLDR VanEck suggests Bitcoin could hit $644K if it reaches half of gold’s market cap. Bitcoin’s price might surge after 2024 halving, potentially hitting $644K. Gold’s all-time high suggests Bitcoin could reflect a similar value increase. VanEck forecasts Bitcoin’s market value rising alongside gold’s strong performance. Gold’s recent rally, reaching an all-time high of nearly [...] The post Gold’s Record High Implies Bitcoin Could Reach $644K, VanEck Predicts appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 05:36
Index giant, crypto ETP issuer push diversification in latest product plans
The post Index giant, crypto ETP issuer push diversification in latest product plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Firms continue responding to investor calls for diversified exposure to a crypto space becoming more entwined with the traditional financial system. S&P Global is a few weeks from offering a Digital Markets 50 Index that would blend 15 tokens with 35 crypto-linked equities involved in digital asset operations, infrastructure, financial services, blockchain applications, etc. This mix of crypto stocks and tokens is a first for the index giant. The company did not reveal the index’s specific holdings, but noted tokens would be selected from the S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index (a benchmark with BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and SOL as its top five holdings). Here’s that index’s track record: This comes as the crypto segment has moved “from the margins into a more established role in global markets,” S&P Dow Jones Indices chief product/ops officer Cameron Drinkwater said. Market participants are gravitating to crypto for diversification, growth or innovation strategies, he added. This isn’t some crypto-focused firm building an index like this. It’s the financial goliath who brought you the S&P 500. Ever heard of it? Dinari helped design the index and plans to create a token that tracks the benchmark by the end of 2025. The company offers what it calls dShares — 150 or so tokenized stocks and ETFs that are backed 1:1 by off-chain assets. “It was clear to us that there’s a need for the ‘S&P 500’ of the space,” Dinari chief business officer Anna Wroblewska told me. “Who better to build it with than the incredible S&P team.” Wroblewska told me in May that the company was focused on bringing the entire stock market onchain. Its subsidiary, Dinari Securities, received a broker-dealer registration with the SEC and FINRA the following…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 05:26
ChainLink's Missed ICO Regret? MoonBull Could Be the Viral Meme Coin Redemption Story
Viral meme coin fever is back, and this time, MoonBull might be your second chance. Many crypto enthusiasts still regret missing out on tokens like Chainlink when they were still relatively inexpensive. But now that MoonBull’s presale is live, there’s a shot to enter early before the hype explodes. In a sea of meme coins, MoonBull […]
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:15
KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha and Plans $250 Million Bitcoin Debt Deal
TLDR KindlyMD to issue $250 million in secured convertible notes to Antalpha. The partnership aims to expand Bitcoin holdings in Nakamoto’s treasury. Antalpha’s loan will support KindlyMD’s Bitcoin treasury strategy. The move replaces a $203 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility. KindlyMD, a healthcare services provider and Bitcoin treasury manager, has announced a strategic partnership with fintech [...] The post KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha and Plans $250 Million Bitcoin Debt Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 05:15
Is a Explosive Rally Expected in Solana (SOL)? Analysis Firm Lists the Conditions
Will the expected explosive rally in Solana (SOL), which has been lackluster compared to other altcoins recently, come true? Here's the analysis firm's opinion. Continue Reading: Is a Explosive Rally Expected in Solana (SOL)? Analysis Firm Lists the Conditions
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:14
Dubai's VARA Cracks Down on Unlicensed Crypto Operators
The post Dubai’s VARA Cracks Down on Unlicensed Crypto Operators appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VARA penalized 19 unlicensed digital assets firms in Dubai. All penalized firms are to cease operations immediately, in addition to fines. VARA warned stakeholders against patronizing unlicensed virtual asset companies. Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has sanctioned 19 firms for operating without due licenses within its region. Following an investigation, VARA confirmed breaches of its Marketing and Promotion Regulations and issued cease-and-desist orders alongside financial penalties. Each violation carried fines between AED 100,000 and AED 600,000, depending on the scope of activity and level of non-compliance. Cease-and-Desist Orders and Investor Warning The regulator directed the affected companies to halt operations immediately and warned investors to avoid engaging with any unlicensed virtual-asset service providers. Meanwhile, VARA has informed the public that its activities toward scrutinizing the operations of digital asset firms are an ongoing concern. The agency’s enforcement division has promised to be proactive in identifying defaulters of its regulatory conditions and follow up with immediate actions. Beware of illegal Virtual Asset Operators in Dubai It is worth noting that, besides informing the public about developments within its ecosystem, VARA considers announcing the outcome of the latest investigation and the decision taken as a warning to operators in Dubai. It also serves as a reminder to consumers, investors, and institutions engaging with unlicensed operators, highlighting the significant financial, legal, and reputational risks associated with the process. Related: Dubai’s VARA Fines Morpheus for AML and Internal Compliance Failures In the meantime, VARA has informed the public that only entities holding its license can provide virtual asset services in and from Dubai. According to the agency, enforcing its standards is a critical component of maintaining trust and stability in Dubai’s Virtual Asset ecosystem. It is a move that aligns with its mandate, which is to ensure that only firms meeting the highest…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 05:05
$10B Bitcoin Whale Moves $364M BTC to Hyperunit Buying ETH Again?
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/10b-bitcoin-whale-moves-364m-btc-to/
Coinstats
2025/10/08 04:57
NYSE Parent Invests $2 Billion in Polymarket at $9 Billion Valuation
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the company that owns the New York Stock Exchange, announced a $2 billion investment in Polymarket on Tuesday.
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/08 04:55
Vietnam Limits Crypto Pilot to Five Licensed Exchanges
The post Vietnam Limits Crypto Pilot to Five Licensed Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vietnam limits crypto pilot to five exchanges, ensuring strict regulatory oversight. Vietnam’s crypto adoption ranks high, but legal protection remains unregulated. Vietnam’s cautious approach contrasts with stronger crypto regulations in Singapore, Japan. Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance confirmed plans to start a cryptocurrency-exchange pilot program that will include no more than five licensed operators. Deputy Finance Minister Nguyen Duc Chi said the move is part of a controlled rollout to evaluate market risks and investor protection before full legalization. He noted that no official proposals have been submitted yet but stressed that participants must meet capital, compliance, and consumer-protection requirements to qualify. Framework Focuses on AML and Investor Safety Officials plan to issue rules covering anti-money-laundering (AML) checks, capital adequacy, and consumer disclosure obligations. Those rules will serve as a template for how future licensed exchanges operate once Vietnam moves beyond the test phase. Chi described the pilot as a necessary step to balance innovation with supervision while integrating digital-asset trading into Vietnam’s formal economy. Vietnam’s Crypto Adoption Ranks Among World’s Highest Vietnam continues to show one of the world’s highest crypto-adoption rates, ranking in the top ten globally, according to Chainalysis. Yet trading remains legally unrecognized, leaving investors without protection under national financial law. Related: UAE Dominates Global Crypto Adoption, Vietnam Surges to Second Analysts believe the pilot could mark the first major step toward regulated crypto trading and pave the way for licensed platforms that meet tax and reporting standards. Experts Call It a Measured Path to Legitimacy Local economists said the cap of five exchanges demonstrates Vietnam’s cautious but deliberate approach. Financial analyst Phan Dung Khanh told state media that the program would help “offer safe and legal trading platforms for retail investors” once compliance rules are clear. Observers say a tightly supervised sandbox could help Vietnam avoid…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 04:50
5 Best Crypto Presales That Could Explode in Q4 2025 – Analysts Tip One for the Highest ROI
The final quarter of 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most profitable periods in recent crypto history. Bitcoin has reclaimed record highs, Ethereum is surging on network upgrades, and liquidity across the market has hit new peaks. But while major assets consolidate, presales , the early-stage launches that often produce the biggest
Coinstats
2025/10/08 04:45
Strategy Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to 640,250 BTC After $27.2M Purchase
Ethereum Rebounds Toward $4,500 After Flash Crash: A Turning Point?
BitMine increased its holdings by approximately 20 ETH last week, bringing its total Ethereum holdings to 3.03 million.
Last week, listed companies net bought over $31.63 million in BTC, while Metaplanet halted its holdings.
ENDRA Life Sciences plans to raise $14.4 million through a rights offering to bolster its digital asset treasury