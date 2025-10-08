2025-10-13 Monday

Will EU sanctions choke ruble stablecoin routes into Bitcoin?

Will EU sanctions choke ruble stablecoin routes into Bitcoin?

The post Will EU sanctions choke ruble stablecoin routes into Bitcoin? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Union (EU) is moving to choke off A7A5, the ruble-backed token routing billions through Kyrgyzstan into European crypto markets, but available data suggests the sanctioned flow represents just 2.37% of the bloc-wide Bitcoin trading volume. As Bloomberg News reported on Oct. 6, the EU proposed sanctions on A7A5, the stablecoin issued by cross-border payments firm A7 and Russia’s state-owned Promsvyazbank (PSB). The restrictions will prohibit EU-based entities from engaging in transactions involving the token. The bloc also plans to target several banks in Russia, Belarus, and Central Asia for enabling crypto-related transactions. A7 is owned by Moldovan banker Ilan Shor and PSB, which the UK, EU, and US sanctioned in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Garantex, the Russia-based crypto exchange that helped create A7A5, was sanctioned the same year, while A7 itself was sanctioned in early 2025. Despite these measures, A7’s operations continue to expand. The firm launched a digital bill of exchange for international settlements through its Kyrgyz subsidiary, allowing holders to receive A7A5 tokens on the Tron network or exchange them for Russian rubles. Elliptic calculated 41.6 billion A7A5 tokens were in circulation as of Sept. 26, valued at $496 million, with cumulative transaction value reaching $68 billion. A7A5 dominates ruble-to-crypto rails The A7 network operates the most prominent route to move rubles into crypto markets. According to reports, users convert Russian rubles into A7A5 within the A7/Old Vector setup, trade the stablecoin on Kyrgyzstan-registered exchange Grinex, then swap into dollar stablecoins, typically USDT. The tokens are issued on Ethereum and Tron before routing to recipients, including potentially EU-based virtual asset service providers. A second pathway runs through Russia-based OTC and peer-to-peer markets into USDT, often facilitated on TRON. The US sanctioned Netex24 and Bitpapa for operating crypto on-ramps serving sanctioned actors. Additionally, the largest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:32
Zcash Price’s 200% Rally Issues Bear Flag for Bitcoin, Signals Altcoin Season

Zcash Price's 200% Rally Issues Bear Flag for Bitcoin, Signals Altcoin Season

The post Zcash Price’s 200% Rally Issues Bear Flag for Bitcoin, Signals Altcoin Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Zcash’s 200% explosive performance since last month and this week’s 100% triggered ‘Uptober’ excitement. An analyst explained a Zcash price rally has historically signalled the start of the altcoin season. The TOTAL3 chart, tracking all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin and Ethereum, hit a record high of $1.18 trillion. Zcash’s explosive performance in recent weeks has stirred ‘Uptober’ excitement after it soared 202%,  followed by another 100% rally that happened this week. One analyst suggested that such sharp gains in privacy coins like Zcash and other smaller altcoins often mark the later stages of a Bitcoin rally and could pave the way for the next altcoin season. The latest rally lifted ZEC to its highest level since April 2022, although it still trades nearly 96% below its all-time high of $3,193 set in 2016. Zcash Price Rally Signals Altcoin Season According to CryptoQuant’s on-chain analyst JA_Martuun, the recent surge in Zcash (ZEC) could be sending an early warning signal for Bitcoin. In a post shared on X, the analyst cautioned that “Zcash pumps are usually a red flag for Bitcoin,” noting that similar altcoin spikes have historically occurred near local or cycle tops. The chart shared by CryptoQuant highlights several previous instances where sharp increases in ZEC’s price coincided with major peaks in Bitcoin’s market cycle. Source: Maartunn Each red-shaded zone on the chart marks a period when Zcash rallied aggressively, often followed by a correction in Bitcoin’s price. This pattern suggests that strong moves in ZEC may reflect speculative excess or waning momentum in the broader market. At present, Zcash price has climbed dramatically by over 200% over the last one month and 100% this week, reviving memories of those earlier warning phases. While not a definitive predictor, the correlation between ZEC rallies and Bitcoin tops has become difficult…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:15
Bitcoin (BTC) Life Insurer Meanwhile Raises $82M to Scale Savings, Retirement Products

Bitcoin (BTC) Life Insurer Meanwhile Raises $82M to Scale Savings, Retirement Products

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Life Insurer Meanwhile Raises $82M to Scale Savings, Retirement Products appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meanwhile, the first regulated life insurance company that operates entirely in bitcoin BTC$121,984.56, said on Tuesday it has raised $82 million to scale its savings and retirement products that aim to protect against inflation and currency devaluation. The funding round was co-led by Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures, with participation from Pantera Capital, Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures and Stillmark, the firm shared in a press release with CoinDesk. The raise follows a $40 million round in April led by Fulgur Ventures and Framework, while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was an early investor. Founded in Bermuda, Meanwhile offers life insurance and annuity products denominated in BTC, allowing policyholders to save and transfer wealth in an asset with a fixed supply. The service aims to guard customers against inflation and currency devaluation over time, but policyholders also take on bitcoin’s price volatility. Its products are regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority and designed to mirror traditional long-term financial tools, but in BTC. The company earns returns on held bitcoin through long-term lending to private credit markets, helping it meet claims obligations and maintain solvency standards similar to legacy insurers. “Life insurers have always provided the steady, long-term capital that keeps financial markets moving,” Zac Townsend, CEO of Meanwhile, said in a statement. “We’re bringing that same role to Bitcoin — helping families save and protect wealth in BTC, while giving institutions new ways to earn returns and launch bitcoin-indexed products that are compliant and easy to scale.” Meanwhile’s approach has found traction among both individuals and institutions, underscoring a surge in interest from customers seeking alternatives to dollar-based insurance and treasury products, the firm said. The company said its bitcoin assets under management has grown over 200% this year, outpacing bitcoin’s 34% year-to date run to record highs. “At Haun…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:13
“Bitcoin Is Built for This Economy”

"Bitcoin Is Built for This Economy"

The post “Bitcoin Is Built for This Economy” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin’s explosive rally has caught Wall Street’s attention once again. The world’s largest cryptocurrency surged to a record $126,198 on October 7, prompting billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones to call it “very appealing” amid what he described as an overheated economic backdrop. Speaking on CNBC, Jones said Bitcoin’s setup reminds him of the late-1990s tech boom – only this time, the fundamentals are stronger. He cited the U.S. government’s 6% budget deficit and the Federal Reserve’s pivot toward easing as tailwinds driving capital toward scarce, independent assets like Bitcoin. Jones, who first invested in BTC when it was under $10,000 in 2020, noted that this cycle is being shaped by both macro uncertainty and growing institutional confidence. “In an era of deficits and digitalization,” he said, “Bitcoin is becoming the purest form of scarcity.” Institutional Momentum Builds Daily trading volumes have surpassed $48 billion, showing that institutional desks are back in full force. Analysts link the surge to strong ETF inflows and renewed corporate balance sheet exposure, trends reminiscent of 2021’s bull run. Over the last week, Bitcoin has climbed more than 13%, outpacing other major assets. Gold Lags Behind the Digital Hedge Jones also compared Bitcoin to gold, arguing that the metal’s slow gains can’t match Bitcoin’s explosive velocity or its capped supply of 21 million coins. “Gold is stable,” he said, “but Bitcoin is growth.” With both inflation and liquidity on the rise, Jones believes investors will increasingly blend Bitcoin, gold, and tech equities to safeguard value. His renewed endorsement comes as Bitcoin’s market cap nears $2.5 trillion, reinforcing its position as a core asset in the modern financial landscape. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:09
Delon Wright Giving Indiana Pacers His All In Fight For Roster Spot

Delon Wright Giving Indiana Pacers His All In Fight For Roster Spot

The post Delon Wright Giving Indiana Pacers His All In Fight For Roster Spot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JANUARY 10: Delon Wright #55 of the Washington Wizards drives against T.J. McConnell #9 of the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 10, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Getty Images INDIANAPOLIS – In the second half of the Indiana Pacers intrasquad scrimmage on Sunday, Delon Wright caught the ball in the right corner with space in front of him. He faked a jumper, took the rock to the cup, and after an awkward first shot attempt he grabbed his own miss and scored. It was an off-ball play, and one of a few in the game that showed what Wright hopes his role can be with Indiana. He was in the corner on that play, and the veteran guard played as a combo guard all day – he was paired with Andrew Nembhard or RayJ Dennis next to him in every minute he played. And Wright’s defense, his best skill and the primary one that got him signed by the Pacers a week ago, was sharp. He finished the outing with a team-high three steals. That was Wright’s first action with the team. The 10-year pro agreed to a contract with the Pacers just before training camp and finished last season battling against them in the Eastern Conference Finals as a member of the New York Knicks. He now finds himself in a roster race for Indiana’s 15th spot – the team is trying to determine if they need a third point guard like Wright or prefer to keep four centers. Other dark-horse candidates are in the mix but are far less likely. As for Wright, he joins the blue and gold with prior experience playing for current Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle. The two overlapped with the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:03
Cote Opens Highly Anticipated Korean Steakhouse On Las Vegas Strip

Cote Opens Highly Anticipated Korean Steakhouse On Las Vegas Strip

The post Cote Opens Highly Anticipated Korean Steakhouse On Las Vegas Strip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Exclusive to Las Vegas is the new BlackJack Sandwich layered with Kagoshima A5 Wagyu, Périgord black truffle, truffle aioli, and milk toast. COTE Las Vegas One of Las Vegas’ most anticipated openings has finally started service on the strip. New York’s COTE Korean Steakhouse announced its expansion to The Venetian Resort in Summer 2024. The 17,000-square-foot restaurant finally opened its doors on Monday, October 6, marking the first West Coast expansion of COTE, which also has steakhouses in Miami and Singapore. Known as the only Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse in the United States, COTE was founded by James Beard Award-nominated Simon Kim, who also founded COQODAQ, an elevated Korean fried chicken concept, under the umbrella of Gracious Hospitality Management. “Las Vegas is where it all started for me—studying at UNLV, managing restaurants and casino floors, and learning the fundamentals of hospitality from the ground up in a city that never sleeps, ” said Kim. “The energy of the Strip, the spectacle of lights, and endless possibilities have always lived in the DNA of COTE, and now we’re bringing that full circle. Opening COTE in Las Vegas is not just a personal milestone, but a defining moment for our company as we expand to the West Coast with intention and integrity.” Steak omakase at COTE Las Vegas COTE Las Vegas Inside COTE Las Vegas COTE Las Vegas is part of The Venetian’s $1.5 billion renovation. The restaurant was designed by Rockwell Group, its first collaboration with COTE. Theatricality, spectacle, and immersive energy areat the core of the new design. A gold-and-crimson portal entryway leads guests into the theater-inspired dining room, inspired by COTE’s floral logo. Stadium-style eating spirals around a central bar, offering diners the opportunity to see and be seen. Those who want more privacy, however, can book an upstairs skybox-style…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:00
Bitcoin and Ethereum To Outlast Corporate Blockchain Hype

Bitcoin and Ethereum To Outlast Corporate Blockchain Hype

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum To Outlast Corporate Blockchain Hype appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JP Morgan, Circle, and Stripe are proliferating corporate blockchains to leverage their existing customer bases and overcome public networks’ technical limitations. This trend is expected to surge over the next couple of years.  Expert analysis suggests these non-neutral networks will fail long-term because they do not embrace core blockchain values like disintermediation and independence. This structural flaw ensures public networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum will ultimately outcompete them. Why Are Corporations Building Their Own Blockchains? The growing institutional adoption of crypto has driven the proliferation of corporate-native blockchains. Established crypto players like Circle and Tether, as well as traditional heavyweights such as JPMorgan and FIFA, are fueling this surge.  Sponsored Sponsored The surge in these blockchains represents the rising number of established companies launching their own Layer-1 or Layer-2 blockchain infrastructures. A key feature of these networks is their ability to leverage existing, large customer bases from their traditional business operations. This capacity allows them to bypass the typical difficulty of bootstrapping first-time users. They achieve this by hiding the technical details of the blockchain from users. By doing so, companies can onboard customers more easily, who can then use the technology without needing extensive knowledge of cryptocurrency. According to Omid Malekan, a crypto industry veteran and a professor at Columbia Business School, corporations are also pivoting toward creating proprietary blockchains to adapt to technological disruption.  “[Factors include] a desire to make more performative blockchains with unique features for payments, combined with corporations trying to preserve power and profitability in the face of disruption,” Malekan told BeInCrypto. Recognizing the limitations of public blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum, many corporations are choosing to build their dedicated networks. The Limitations of Public Infrastructure  The existing public blockchain infrastructure often doesn’t meet corporate requirements. Today’s networks face significant challenges, including slow speeds and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:50
NYSE Parent ICE Eyes $2 Billion Investment in Polymarket Prediction Platform

NYSE Parent ICE Eyes $2 Billion Investment in Polymarket Prediction Platform

TLDR ICE is investing $2 billion in Polymarket, boosting its market valuation to $9 billion. Polymarket’s prediction platform covers topics like politics, economics, and crypto. ICE’s investment supports Polymarket’s U.S. expansion and regulatory approvals. Polymarket recently acquired QCEX, strengthening its position in the derivatives market. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York [...] The post NYSE Parent ICE Eyes $2 Billion Investment in Polymarket Prediction Platform appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 05:25
Why Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Could Be the Next Ethereum Moment

Why Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Could Be the Next Ethereum Moment

The post Why Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Could Be the Next Ethereum Moment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Secure early access now. The Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) whitelist is opening soon, echoing Ethereum’s early entry window with privacy, scalability, and enterprise-ready infrastructure. When Ethereum was first introduced, very few outside of core developers and early believers could see its potential. Those who entered during its earliest stages had the chance to secure a position before the technology became the backbone of decentralized finance, NFTs, and enterprise applications. Today, a similar moment is unfolding with Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP). The whitelist for early access is about to open, giving participants a rare chance to join before large players dominate the ecosystem. This opportunity signals a turning point: just as Ethereum’s smart contracts unlocked an entirely new market, ZKP is preparing to make blockchain private, scalable, and enterprise-ready. Learning from Ethereum’s Early Cycle Ethereum’s rise wasn’t overnight. In 2015, it introduced smart contracts, which transformed blockchain from a simple ledger into a programmable platform. Early adopters often recall how ETH tokens were accessible at prices that later seemed unimaginable once institutions and enterprises entered the picture. That entry window didn’t last long. Within a few years, Ethereum’s ecosystem became the foundation of DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and more. Now the parallel is clear. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is opening its whitelist stage at a time when privacy and scalability are the industry’s biggest challenges. Like Ethereum, it isn’t offering a single product or side-feature; it is laying the groundwork for a complete ecosystem. Key parallels to note: Ethereum’s defining feature: smart contracts. ZKP’s defining feature: verifiable privacy + scalability. Ethereum provided programmability; ZKP adds confidentiality and compliance-readiness. For investors, these parallels mark the whitelist opening as a critical signal. Every blockchain has a moment where it transitions from potential to infrastructure. ZKP is now at that threshold. What Makes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:03
$10B Bitcoin Whale Moves $364M BTC to Hyperunit  Buying ETH Again?

$10B Bitcoin Whale Moves $364M BTC to Hyperunit  Buying ETH Again?

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/10b-bitcoin-whale-moves-364m-btc-to/
Coinstats2025/10/08 04:57
