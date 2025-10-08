2025-10-13 Monday

Moon Mining May Solve The EU’s Energy Resource Problems—But Not Today

Moon Mining May Solve The EU’s Energy Resource Problems—But Not Today

The post Moon Mining May Solve The EU’s Energy Resource Problems—But Not Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The EU’s Commissioner for Space and Defense, warns of the bloc losing influence in space as it expresses ambition to mine the moon and asteroids for resources. EPA Faltering energy security and unstable rare earths supply chains have prompted Europe to think creatively about securing its energy and strategic mineral supply. Brussels has decided to aim for the stars, literally, by putting its sights on the moon. In a European Commission report published on September 9th, the EU noted that to meet its energy needs, there may be a growing emphasis on advanced mining technologies, including space mining, which could start with the Moon. While this may sound like sci-fi to many, space mining is not an entirely new concept to Europeans. In June of 2025, the EC unveiled its “Vision for the European Space Economy.” This document outlines Europe’s strategy to become a leader in space industrialization by 2050, with a significant focus on mining and extracting resources. While European leaders look to mining the moon and asteroids to meet energy and mineral needs, these issues are pressing, and require solutions in the near term NASA As Europe works toward a green energy transition, innovative approaches such as extracting resources from space – if profitable – could provide the EU with a much-needed supply of critical minerals. If successful, Brussels could completely change the nature of energy security, and its program would also have profound geopolitical implications. A second space race is sure to be as contentious as the first. Moreover, plans for tomorrow cannot necessarily solve today’s problems, and overly ambitious and expensive technological programs cannot provide an escape hatch or serve as a cover for poor policy. Europe’s current woes are of urgent concern and should be addressed through coordination and practical energy policies, including domestic mining…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:42
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon

Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon

The post Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Zero Knowledge Proof builds the bridge between regulators, banks, and Web3 by enabling compliance without exposure. With the whitelist opening soon, this is the Best Crypto Presale To Watch in 2025. For all its innovation, crypto has always faced the same barrier: trust at scale. Regulators worry about illicit transactions. Banks hesitate to touch decentralized finance. Enterprises hesitate to commit to blockchain adoption when sensitive data risks exposure. The result is a market caught between retail enthusiasm and institutional caution. The missing piece has been a framework that satisfies both sides: privacy for users, proof for regulators. According to its whitepaper, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) technology offers exactly that. By enabling compliance without exposure, ZKPs serve as the bridge between traditional finance and Web3. With its whitelist opening soon, this project positions itself as the Best Crypto Presale To Watch for investors betting on institutional adoption. Why Regulators and Banks Need Proof, Not Transparency Financial institutions and regulators thrive on audits and solvency checks. But the blockchain transparency model — where every transaction is public forever — isn’t viable for enterprises managing sensitive accounts. Banks can’t afford to publish every client transaction. Enterprises can’t expose intellectual property on-chain. At the same time, regulators demand assurance that systems are solvent, compliant, and trustworthy. Traditional privacy coins like Monero or Zcash failed this test. They delivered anonymity but offered little to regulators. The result: limited listings, low institutional adoption, and reputational risk. ZKPs flip the script. They allow institutions to prove compliance, solvency, and transaction validity without revealing underlying data. That balance turns blockchain from a liability into a regulatory ally. The Role of Zero Knowledge Proof in Institutional Web3 At a technical level, ZKPs enable parties to prove that a statement is true without revealing the evidence. In the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:39
Solana and XRP Slip Behind as the Frenzy Now Revolves Around MoonBull’s Best New Coin in 2025 – Stage 4 Could Flip $25K into $2.3M

Solana and XRP Slip Behind as the Frenzy Now Revolves Around MoonBull’s Best New Coin in 2025 – Stage 4 Could Flip $25K into $2.3M

Discover the latest on Solana, Ripple, and MoonBull. MoonBull presale is live now, it offers massive gains and stands out as the new coin to watch in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 05:15
Tether Gold XAUT Surpasses $1.5 Billion Market Cap

Tether Gold XAUT Surpasses $1.5 Billion Market Cap

The post Tether Gold XAUT Surpasses $1.5 Billion Market Cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: XAUT market cap hits $1.5 billion amid gold price rise. Gold price surge boosts XAUT demand. Institutional investments shift to tokenized gold. ChainCatcher reports that Tether Gold (XAUT) has achieved a market cap of $1.5 billion USD, setting a new high amid rising gold prices, according to Coingecko data. This milestone highlights increased demand for digital gold as investors seek alternatives, impacting institutional strategies and echoing historic trends during economic uncertainties. Tokenized Gold Gains Momentum: Investor Attention Intensifies As gold prices surge, Tether Gold (XAUT) attained a market capitalization of $1.5 billion, setting an all-time high. This milestone highlights strong investor confidence and a shift towards tokenized gold as a secure digital asset. The rising market cap of XAUT reflects an uptrend in demand, indicating an increase in its perceived value as a hedge against inflation. This event coincides with a repositioning of assets within the broader financial market. The market capitalization of tokenized gold Tether Gold (XAUT) has surpassed 1.5 billion USD, currently reported at 1,501,095,477 USD, setting a new historical high. (ChainCatcher Official News Portal) Market Data and Insights Did you know? The surge of tokenized gold like XAUT can often correlate with “risk-off” investor sentiment, similar in past periods of macroeconomic uncertainty. According to CoinMarketCap, Tether Gold’s (XAUT) current price is $3,983.24, with a circulating supply of 246,524 XAUT. Market data shows a 20.27% rise over the last 90 days, demonstrating strong momentum. Trading volume over the past 24 hours was $116.38 million, reflecting significant attention from investors. Tether Gold(XAUt), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:24 UTC on October 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research indicates that tokenized gold, such as XAUT, could become a preferred choice for investors looking for stable digital assets. As the crypto market evolves, XAUT’s role as a digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:11
Bitcoin Soars Beyond Expectations as Market Dynamics Shift

Bitcoin Soars Beyond Expectations as Market Dynamics Shift

Bitcoin rebounds beyond $122,000, amid market volatility affecting altcoin investors. U.S. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Soars Beyond Expectations as Market Dynamics Shift The post Bitcoin Soars Beyond Expectations as Market Dynamics Shift appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/08 05:09
How Starknet’s $82M inflows fueled 23% STRK price surge

How Starknet’s $82M inflows fueled 23% STRK price surge

Starknet’s gains could be on the way to a major jump.
Coinstats2025/10/08 05:00
HashKey Capital Earns Spot on RootData’s 2025 Top 50 VC List

HashKey Capital Earns Spot on RootData’s 2025 Top 50 VC List

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/hashkey-capital-2025-rootdata-list/
Coinstats2025/10/08 05:00
Cubans Could Soon Become Russia’s Largest Foreign Fighting Force

Cubans Could Soon Become Russia’s Largest Foreign Fighting Force

The post Cubans Could Soon Become Russia’s Largest Foreign Fighting Force appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOPSHOT – Russian Foreign Ministry building is seen behind a social advertisement billboard showing Z letters – a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine and reading “Victory is being Forged in Fire” in central Moscow on October 13, 2022. Five Russians drafted to fight in Ukraine, as part of the “partial” mobilization ordered in September, died after joining the army, authorities said, as similar announcements have multiplied in recent days. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Russia is increasingly outsourcing its war in Ukraine. To offset record losses and dwindling recruitment, Moscow is importing manpower from abroad. What began as a regional invasion has turned into a multinational proxy campaign of authoritarianism against Ukraine. According to Ukrainian officials, as many as 25,000 Cubans could soon be fighting for Russia, overtaking North Koreans as the largest contingent of foreign troops on the battlefield. “It is beneficial for Putin’s regime to attract Cuban mercenaries,” said Andriy Yusov of Ukraine’s military intelligence in evidence shared with members of the U.S. Congress on Sept. 19. “If a foreigner dies, there are no social payouts and no responsibility; there are no relatives inside Russia who are unhappy with the war; and of course, fewer dead Russians.” British intelligence estimates that Russia has suffered over one million casualties, forcing the Kremlin to recruit or coerce foreigners from Africa, Latin America and Central Asia to fill the gaps. The Lure and Deception Behind the Cuban Deployment For many Cubans, the appeal is financial. With promised salaries of around $2,000 per month, far higher than wages at home, thousands have reportedly signed contracts that place them on the front lines. Others say they were duped with offers of construction jobs in Russia, only to find themselves…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:57
‘Golden Age’ of Prediction Markets Dawns as Activity Reaches New Highs

‘Golden Age’ of Prediction Markets Dawns as Activity Reaches New Highs

The post ‘Golden Age’ of Prediction Markets Dawns as Activity Reaches New Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket and Kalshi continue to battle for supremacy with new partnerships and investment announcements. After a slow ramp-up throughout 2025, the rivalry between Kalshi and Polymarket is intensifying, pushing cumulative prediction market activity to new highs, while volumes reach their highest levels since the 2024 presidential election. September marked Polymarket’s highest volume month this year with $1.43 billion in volume, according to DeFiLlama. Meanwhile, Kalshi closed its best month yet, processing just over $3 billion in volume in September. According to Dune Analytics, the week ending September 29 marked the prediction market sector’s highest seven-day volume stretch since the 2024 presidential election, with total volume of $1.45 billion, compared to $1.98 billion during election week. Meanwhile, activity and unique transactions on prediction markets have hit new all-time highs for three consecutive weeks, led by Kalshi’s 3.4 million weekly transactions. The discrepancy between total volume and unique transactions suggests a higher proportion of low-value transactions, as opposed to election week, which featured massive bets on highly liquid markets. Cumulative Prediction Market Transactions – Dune Analytics There appears to be a significant development almost every week in the prediction market space, with today’s notable news being a $2 billion investment in Polymarket from the operator of the New York Stock Exchange, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Although both market leaders are benefiting from the betting frenzy, Kalshi has reportedly taken a firm lead in the race. However, it is worth noting that Kalshi markets are not onchain, meaning their data is sourced from centralized APIs, as opposed to Polymarket’s decentralized infrastructure. “I think the idea of “prediction market wars” is overstated. The total addressable market is so large that multiple players can succeed. This isn’t a winner-takes-all space. In crypto, there’s too much PvP energy when what we really need is cooperation. Both the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:53
Oracle stock fell 5% after reports of weak 14% margins on $900 million in Nvidia cloud sales

Oracle stock fell 5% after reports of weak 14% margins on $900 million in Nvidia cloud sales

Oracle dropped 5% on Tuesday, and it wasn’t random. Investors got spooked after The Information dropped a report exposing some nasty math behind Oracle’s cloud business. The report said Oracle plans to buy billions of dollars worth of Nvidia chips to rent out to AI clients like OpenAI. That sounds huge until you look at […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 04:13
