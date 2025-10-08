Fireblocks integrates XION to bolster institutional adoption
XION, a consumer-centric layer-1 blockchain built for mass onboarding, has integrated with Fireblocks, a leading digital-asset custodian, to bring XION's walletless experience to more than 2,400 financial institutions. Summary Fireblocks has added native support for XION. Integration paves the way for over 2,400 institutions to adopt the consumer-centric blockchain. Solana, Avalanche and Sui are among blockchain networks tapping into the digital asset custody solution. Fireblocks has added support for XION, with native availability of the walletless, gasless layer-1 set to be accessible to thousands of institutions. Why Fireblocks matters The crypto ecosystem continues to attract huge attention from banks and other large global institutions. However, as XION noted in a blog post, "the bridge to adoption often seems risky for major players". A custody and settlement stack that enables easy integration is essential for this client base. With more than $10 trillion in digital-asset transactions secured via its rails, Fireblocks' role in crypto adoption is pivotal. This strategic integration paves the way for mass institutional adoption of XION, allowing institutions to tap the network directly through trusted custody and settlement rails. More than technical integration XION will benefit from the traction that corporate treasuries, funds, market makers, and exchanges bring to the network. For large institutions, the integration enables evaluation of counterparty risk, settlement speed, and custody controls, without relying on bridging projects that often slow adoption. "The integration is more than a technical expansion, as it accelerates what we call the Age of Proofs. In a world where signals are distorted, identities are spoofed, and deepfakes blur reality, institutions need verifiable actions they can trust. XION was built to make proofs automatic, invisible, and universally accessible," XION stated in the release. XION introduced its native utility token in August 2024, and became the first MiCA-compliant blockchain in March 2025.
