AI Names Maxi Doge as Next 1000x Crypto
The post AI Names Maxi Doge as Next 1000x Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is heating again as $BTC hit a new all-time high of $125K during the weekend so it’s a great time to start looking for new crypto opportunities. Dogecoin is one of the winners from the recent crypto upturn – it has increased by 140% over the last year to a current price of, and looks set for a breakout after showing steady overall growth since hitting a low in April. We’ve asked ChatGPT which upcoming crypto is best placed to benefit from Dogecoin’s upcoming breakout, and the answer is clear: It’s Maxi Doge ($MAXI). We’ll delve into why Dogecoin could surge in the next few months, as well as why $MAXI could potentially increase by 1000x as a result. Let’s get into it. ChatGPT Predicts Dogecoin Price According to ChatGPT, Dogecoin is currently experiencing a rally due to a combination of technical, market sentiment, and on-chain factors. First, we’ve seen significant activity where whales have been buying up DOGE and withdrawing it from exchanges, thereby decreasing the circulating supply and driving up the price through scarcity. Source: Santiment Furthermore, analysts are noting that DOGE is trading in an ascending channel, with resistance around $0.28. A breakout above that level could open the door to further upside with targets in the ~$0.32–$0.34 range or even higher. Source: Dogecoin on TradingView There’s also growing talk that DOGE could see more institutional interest after Bitwise and Greyscale submitted filings to the US SEC for spot Dogecoin ETFs. The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF has already performed exceptionally well since its September debut, attracting $54 million in volume. The Dogecoin project has also announced a new network upgrade by integrating the Cardinals Index Node into its blockchain, allowing anyone to run a Dogecoin node and significantly enhancing the indexing speed for Dogecoin, thereby paving the way…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 04:43
Prophecy Predicts Bear Market Low In 364 Days
The post Prophecy Predicts Bear Market Low In 364 Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 04:37
BNY Pilots Tokenized Deposits Amid Global Rules
The post BNY Pilots Tokenized Deposits Amid Global Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNY Mellon confirmed it is exploring tokenized deposits to let clients move money on blockchain rails. The initiative is part of its plan to modernize a $2.5 trillion-a-day payments network. The pilot aims to show how regulated deposits can settle in seconds instead of days, without leaving the banking system’s protection. BNY Explores Tokenized Deposits Amid Evolving Policy Frameworks Earlier this year, the bank launched its Digital Asset Data Insights platform. It broadcasts fund-accounting data to Ethereum through smart contracts to improve transparency and accuracy. Sponsored Sponsored Source: European Banking Authority In July, it introduced a tokenized money-market-fund system that records mirrored shares on GS DAP®. The setup enables near-instant settlement while BNY maintains the official ledger. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced a strategic investment in Polymarket to distribute event-driven market data. It also agreed to collaborate on tokenization projects — another sign mainstream market infrastructure is turning blockchain-native. Macro Forecasts, Regulatory Posture, and Risks The European Banking Authority published its Report on Tokenised Deposits. It found only one live European case but called for shared definitions under MiCAR to avoid overlap with e-money tokens. The watchdog also warned that programmable deposits could affect liquidity, requiring new prudential guidance. Source: Dune × RWA 2025 Report The Dune × RWA 2025 report showed tokenized U.S. Treasuries rising to $7.5 billion — proof that on-chain settlement is scaling beyond pilots. Deloitte’s Financial Services Predictions 2025 projected that one in four large-value cross-border transfers will run on tokenized rails by 2030, saving firms roughly 12.5% in fees, or $50 billion a year. Franklin Templeton’s Max Gokhman told BeInCrypto that tokenization “starts more with the retail level.” He said retail flows can bootstrap liquidity until institutional markets mature. His view matches how tokenized deposits and ETFs gain early traction among retail users, while institutions wait…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 04:26
Gold Vs Bitcoin – Peter Schiff Predicts BTC Will Be ‘Rugged by Gold’
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 04:13
DCG’s decentralized AI subsidiary Yuma hires TradeBlock co-founders to C-Suite
TradeBlock had a preexisting relationship with DCG, one of the largest crypto conglomerates, and Axoni, a blockchain infrastructure firm.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 04:12
Experienced Name Puts Bitcoin in Artificial Intelligence Simulation: Will Prices Rise or Fall?
Cryptocurrency analyst Timothy Peterson shared his predictions about the future of Bitcoin price in his statement. Continue Reading: Experienced Name Puts Bitcoin in Artificial Intelligence Simulation: Will Prices Rise or Fall?
Coinstats
2025/10/08 04:10
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Compliance Bridge That Makes Web3 Institution-Ready
For all its innovation, crypto has always faced the same barrier: trust at scale. Regulators worry about illicit transactions. Banks […] The post Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Compliance Bridge That Makes Web3 Institution-Ready appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/08 04:10
XRP Price Rally Could Only Start Beyond $3.09 — Here’s Why
The post XRP Price Rally Could Only Start Beyond $3.09 — Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has struggled to keep up with the broader market. While other altcoins have rallied strongly, the XRP price has managed just a 3.1% gain over the same period. Despite holding near $3, it has repeatedly failed to break higher. The reason comes down to two key factors: a bearish chart pattern that continues to limit upside moves, and steady selling by one key trader group, even as large holders quietly accumulate. Sponsored Sponsored Whales Buy as Retail Sells — A Stalemate Slowing XRP’s Breakout On-chain data shows a growing divide between whales and retail investors. Wallets holding between 100 million and 1 billion XRP have increased their holdings from 8.95 billion to 9.59 billion XRP since late September — a 7.1% jump, worth about $1.9 billion at the current XRP price. This shows large holders have been steadily buying despite the range-bound price movement, helping prevent any deep price drops. XRP Whales In Action: Santiment At the same time, exchange net position change — which tracks whether coins are flowing into or out of exchanges — has moved sharply higher, from 197 million XRP on September 29 to 259 million XRP on October 6, a 31% rise. With whales adding close to $2 billion in XRP to their stash, the increased selling pressure seems to be from the retail exits. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. XRP Selling Intensifies Despite Whale Buying: Glassnode Sponsored Sponsored A rising figure means more XRP is being sent to exchanges, often a sign of selling pressure. This indicates that retail traders are still looking to take profits or exit quickly while whales continue to buy. This opposing behavior has created a kind of stalemate. Whales are doing enough to support XRP’s price, but retail selling…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 04:08
$55.8T Giant BNY Mellon Tests Tokenized Deposits to Power $2.5T in Daily Payments
BNY Mellon has tested blockchain-based payments across its network; Tokenized solutions and deposits have supported real-time, cross-border settlement as major banks have pursued pilots and regulators have introduced clearer frameworks.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 04:07
Bitcoin’s rally may just be beginning – 2 reasons why
Seasonal strength and accumulation trends set up an exciting Q4 for Bitcoin bulls.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 04:00
