A New Tech And Affordability Vision for Miami Mayor

The post A New Tech And Affordability Vision for Miami Mayor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With just one month until Election Day, Elijah John Bowdre, announced his vision to make Miami a city of the future that integrates digital technology into government. Chairman Elijah John Bowdre is a founding Chairman of the Miami-Dade Cryptocurrency Task Force and organizer of the Miami-Dade Digital Commission (MDDC). A campaign announcement for Bowdre, who is running for Mayor of Miami with a bold, innovation-focused vision.  integrating blockchain and digital technology into government Bowdre is nationally known as the “Crypto Commissioner” for his pioneering work in integrating blockchain and digital technology into government. His core platform centers on making Miami a more affordable and future-ready city through “secure, people-centered innovation.” He wrote in the announcement: “Blockchain is not just about markets; it’s about nations, cities, and communities defining their future. Our mission is to ensure that emerging technologies democratize financial systems and serve people — not just institutions.” He critiques his opponents for offering “recycled slogans” and positions himself as the leader who is best equipped to prepare Miamians for a changing world by focusing on education about technology, currency, and the global economy. Source: https://coinidol.com/tech-vision-for-miami-mayor/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:40
Tesla launches a $39,990 Model Y and a $37,000 Model 3 to offset fading demand

The post Tesla launches a $39,990 Model Y and a $37,000 Model 3 to offset fading demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After years of hype, teasers, and fan speculation, Tesla finally dropped its long-awaited $39,990 Model Y today, Tuesday. The cheaper version of the company’s best-selling SUV quietly showed up on the automaker’s website this morning, delivering what Tesla-watchers have been expecting for months: a no-frills Model Y designed to claw back slipping demand in a brutal EV market that’s getting tighter by the day. The base Model Y skips fancy extras like a glass roof, light bars, and premium seating, but still delivers a 321-mile range on a full charge. That’s only 36 miles less than the Long Range version. The price undercuts the previous entry-level Model Y by about $5,000, giving buyers a cheaper way into the Tesla ecosystem just as the $7,500 federal tax credit disappears, thanks to President Donald Trump’s new spending bill. The new standard Model 3 also dropped, now listed at $37,000. The announcement, as Cryptopolitan reported, follows days of buildup. Over the weekend, Elon Musk’s company dropped a mysterious teaser clip on social media showing a spinning, logo-branded part. Nobody knew if it was a fan, a turbine, or a new wheel design, but the clip ended with the numbers “10/7.” On Sunday, Tesla followed that with another clip showing headlights glowing in the dark. Shares rose 5% Monday as excitement grew, with many investors hoping for big updates on the Roadster or Cybercab. But after today’s reveal, Tesla stock slid by 3%, closing Tuesday 4.45% lower overall. Tesla cuts prices as it struggles to hold attention Elon’s company has been bleeding momentum all year. No new mass-market model has come out since the Cybertruck launched in late 2023, and that vehicle never really caught fire. From the infamous 2019 unveiling, where Elon smashed the truck’s window during a live demo, to eight voluntary…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:36
Bitcoin Leads the Market, but Experts Call This New Altcoin the Best Buy of 2025

Bitcoin continues to make headlines with breathtaking strength. Over the past 24 hours it surged past prior highs, briefly touching […] The post Bitcoin Leads the Market, but Experts Call This New Altcoin the Best Buy of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/08 05:30
Bitcoin (BTC) Treasury Stock NAKA Looks for Financing Boost

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Treasury Stock NAKA Looks for Financing Boost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KindlyMD (NAKA) announced a partnership with Antalpha to create a $250 million secured convertible debt facility. Through its subsidiary Nakomoto Holdings, KindlyMD will leverage Antalpha’s expertise in digital asset financing to create new treasury tool for bitcoin focused-companies, according to the announcement. The non-binding agreement outlines a five-year convertible note issuance to Antalpha, with proceeds aimed at refinancing a previous $203 million bitcoin-secured credit line from Two Prime Lending and to increase bitcoin holdings.Pending financilization,Antalpha will also extend an interim bitcoin-backed loan to KindlyMD. KindlyMD holds 5,765 BTC, and its shares are trading just above $1, representing a roughly 95% decline from the all-time high reached in May. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/07/kindlymd-partners-with-antalpha-on-usd250m-bitcoin-backed-financing-deal
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:25
Zcash Crashes 15% as Historical Correlation With Bitcoin Emerges

The post Zcash Crashes 15% as Historical Correlation With Bitcoin Emerges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Privacy token Zcash (ZEC) retraced after rising to $176 on Monday, its highest level since April 2022. At press time, Zcash was down 15% to $144, extending its drop into the second day. Zcash suffers one of the biggest losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap but remains up 120% weekly. According to CoinGecko data, ZEC is up 196% in the last 14 days, contributing to a 203% gain in the last 30 days. ZEC/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView Zcash’s recent rally follows an announcement at the start of October from asset manager Grayscale on Zcash trust, allowing eligible investors to gain exposure to the token. Last week, crypto data provider Messari reported that Zcash was leading “weekly mindshare with a 1,000% increase” on X, suggesting rising social media interest in the cryptocurrency. Despite the recent surge, Zcash remains about 95% away from its all-time high. Zcash launched in 2016, setting a record high of $3,191 in October of that year. Zcash historical correlation with Bitcoin emerges The Zcash price increases has historically shown implications for Bitcoin price, analysts find. According to Maartunn, ZCash (ZEC) pumps are usually a red flag for Bitcoin, adding that historically, its surges tend to happen near local and cycle tops. Bitcoin reached a new all-time high on Monday, surpassing $126,000 for the first time in its history. BTC reached a new high of $126,296 on Coinbase, boosted by significant spot ETF inflows and dropping exchange balances. At press time, Bitcoin was down 1.7% in the last 24 hours to $123,180. The recent shutdown has caused an economic data blackout, delaying key reports. Investors are looking at comments from several Federal Reserve officials this week, including Governor Stephen Miran on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, for insights. Source: https://u.today/zcash-crashes-15-as-historical-correlation-with-bitcoin-emerges
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:22
Brazil’s OranjeBTC Goes Public, Boosts LATAM Bitcoin Push

The post Brazil’s OranjeBTC Goes Public, Boosts LATAM Bitcoin Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazil witnessed something new today on its B3 stock exchange — a company going public not for its products, but for its Bitcoin. OranjeBTC, a Brazilian firm founded by former Bridgewater Associates executive Guilherme Gomes, began trading today on B3, the São Paulo–based exchange that anchors Latin America’s capital markets.  Backed by some of the biggest names in global crypto, the company enters public markets holding 3,675 BTC instantly becoming the region’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder. At current prices, its holdings are worth more than $444 million. Their haul dwarfs the 605 bitcoin held by fellow Brazilian fintech Méliuz, which last year became the country’s first listed firm to adopt a Bitcoin treasury strategy.   The company’s model mirrors Strategy’s playbook in the United States: issue convertible debt, raise capital, and buy Bitcoin.  Earlier this year, OranjeBTC secured a $210 million investment from Brazil’s largest bank, Itaú, through its investment arm Itaú BBA, positioning its BTC reserves as a long-term strategic asset. That financing round also attracted heavyweight backers including Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas, FalconX, and Adam Back of Blockstream, alongside U.S. funds Off the Chain Capital and ParaFi Capital. Bitcoin education for future investors But Gomes insists OranjeBTC’s vision goes beyond balance sheets. The company is launching an educational platform designed to teach shareholders and institutional investors about Bitcoin’s monetary properties — what it calls a “learning layer” for Brazil’s next generation of savers. “We want to be an information center and help Brazilians and Latin Americans understand what money is, the role of a tangible asset, and how Bitcoin works,” Gomes told WIRED en Español in September. The mechanics of the listing will follow a reverse IPO, with OranjeBTC merging into Intergraus, already listed on B3. After the transaction, about 85% of shares will…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:19
Two Big News from Polymarket: Received $2 Billion Investment from Global Giant and Announced New Bitcoin (BTC) Feature!

The post Two Big News from Polymarket: Received $2 Billion Investment from Global Giant and Announced New Bitcoin (BTC) Feature! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket, the largest cryptocurrency prediction market, has made a move towards Bitcoin (BTC). Accordingly, Polymarket announced the launch of its Bitcoin deposit feature. Polymarket has introduced a Bitcoin deposit feature that greatly expands users’ funding options. This feature expands the range of deposit assets supported by the platform and allows investors who directly own Bitcoin to participate in the market without converting their BTC into stablecoins. This development, which coincided with Bitcoin reaching an all-time high, was interpreted as Polymarket’s strategy to reduce barriers to participation in the prediction market and increase liquidity. The platform currently supports multiple tokens across Ethereum (ETH), Polygon, Base, Arbitrum (ARB), and Solana (SOL). Founded in 2020, Polymarket is a cryptocurrency-based prediction market where users buy and sell stocks on future events. Polymarket, which has gained popularity thanks to global interest in the 2024 US presidential election, recently integrated Chainlink oracles for price-driven betting. $2 Billion Investment in Polymarket! While Polyamarket was introducing its Bitcoin feature, it was stated that NYSE’s parent company, ICE, would invest $2 billion in Polyamarket. According to the Wall Street Journal, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the world’s largest stock exchange group and the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is expected to invest $2 billion in Polymarket. According to the WSJ, while the details of the news are not yet known, Polymarket confirmed ICE’s investment in the prediction market with an X post immediately after the news. “We are excited to announce that Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the NYSE, will be making a $2 billion strategic investment at a $9 billion valuation,” Polymarket wrote in its post. We are excited to announce that Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) — the parent company of @NYSE, is making a $2b strategic investment at a $9b post-money valuation. Together, we’re…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:16
Dormant Bitcoin Wallets Move $3.93B as Profit-Taking Sparks $620M Crypto Liquidations

The post Dormant Bitcoin Wallets Move $3.93B as Profit-Taking Sparks $620M Crypto Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Wallets inactive for 3-5 years transferred 32,322 BTC worth $3.9 billion, marking the year’s largest dormant movement. The selloff triggered $620 million in crypto liquidations, with 74% coming from long positions across the market. Bulls reduced liquidation losses from 74% to 55% within hours, signaling potential stabilization around $120,000 support. Bitcoin BTC $122 079 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $2.44 T Vol. 24h: $77.35 B price touched new all-time highs above $126,192 on Monday, October 6, before retreating 4% toward $120,000 amid intense profit-taking on Tuesday. On-chain data shows the pullback coincided with unusual activity from dormant wallets, while derivatives indicators point to early rebound prospects. As Bitcoin corrected 4% on Tuesday, J. Martin, an analyst at CryptoQuant, alerted his 42,700 followers to on-chain data showing long-term holders taking profits at the top. JUST NOW 🚨 32,322 BTC (~$3.93B) just moved on-chain from wallets that were dormant for 3 – 5 years. 👉 This is the largest 3y – 5y Bitcoin movement of 2025 so far. pic.twitter.com/9vVbAdcrdA — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) October 7, 2025 According to Martin, wallets inactive for 3 to 5 years were spotted moving 32,322 BTC, worth roughly $3.9 billion, the largest single-day transfer from dormant wallets for the year. Such a spike in long-term wallet activity introduces short-term bearish pressure. First, reintroducing such large volumes of long-held Bitcoin within a short period dilutes circulating supply and amplifies sell-side pressure. Second, it spooks new entrants, who may delay purchases to avoid haircut impact from active long-term holder sell-offs. Bulls Aim for Early Rebound as Crypto Liquidations Top $620M Historical trends show that large dormant movements near Bitcoin bull cycle tops. However, active demand among crypto ETFs and corporate treasury firms could see the dormant BTC supply absorbed by buyers during the correction phase. Bitcoin’s 4% correction…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:08
5 Players The Green Bay Packers Should Consider Trading For

The post 5 Players The Green Bay Packers Should Consider Trading For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) could provide a boost to the Green Bay Packers’ offense. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The NFL’s trade deadline is Nov. 4 — exactly four weeks from today. What we learned in 2024, though, is teams no longer wait until deadline day to start making moves. Last season, teams such as the New York Jets (Davante Adams), Buffalo (Amari Cooper), Kansas City (DeAndre Hopkins) and Minnesota (Cam Robinson) traded for players well before the deadline arrived. Today, there are eight teams with 1-4 records, or worse, that figure to begin unloading players in the near future. And teams like the Green Bay Packers should be looking to pounce. The Packers are in fifth place in the NFC with a 2-1-1 record and fancy themselves Super Bowl contenders. If that’s going to happen, though, Green Bay could use another weapon or two. Here are five players the Packers should consider trading for: 1. Greg Newsome, CB, Cleveland Newsome, a first round draft pick in 2021 and the son of former Packers cornerback Craig Newsome, has been an above average starter in his time with the Browns. He’s also on an expiring contract, meaning the Packers could rent Newsome for the next three months, or sign him to a deal if they desire. Newsome has played outside and in the slot, which would give the Packers desired versatility. And with Cleveland (1-4) going nowhere in 2025, it will be looking to dump veterans for draft capital. Green Bay’s cornerbacks were exposed in a Week 4 tie with Dallas, when the pass rush wasn’t good enough and Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 319 yards and three TDs. This could be a win-win for both sides. Projected cost: Fourth round pick 2.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:48
Grayscale Enables Staking For Spot Ethereum Exchange-Traded Products In The US

Crypto asset manager Grayscale has enabled staking for its US Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and its Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) products. The move allows investors to earn additional yield on their holdings.
Cryptodaily2025/10/08 02:34
