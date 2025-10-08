5 Players The Green Bay Packers Should Consider Trading For

The post 5 Players The Green Bay Packers Should Consider Trading For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) could provide a boost to the Green Bay Packers’ offense. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The NFL’s trade deadline is Nov. 4 — exactly four weeks from today. What we learned in 2024, though, is teams no longer wait until deadline day to start making moves. Last season, teams such as the New York Jets (Davante Adams), Buffalo (Amari Cooper), Kansas City (DeAndre Hopkins) and Minnesota (Cam Robinson) traded for players well before the deadline arrived. Today, there are eight teams with 1-4 records, or worse, that figure to begin unloading players in the near future. And teams like the Green Bay Packers should be looking to pounce. The Packers are in fifth place in the NFC with a 2-1-1 record and fancy themselves Super Bowl contenders. If that’s going to happen, though, Green Bay could use another weapon or two. Here are five players the Packers should consider trading for: 1. Greg Newsome, CB, Cleveland Newsome, a first round draft pick in 2021 and the son of former Packers cornerback Craig Newsome, has been an above average starter in his time with the Browns. He’s also on an expiring contract, meaning the Packers could rent Newsome for the next three months, or sign him to a deal if they desire. Newsome has played outside and in the slot, which would give the Packers desired versatility. And with Cleveland (1-4) going nowhere in 2025, it will be looking to dump veterans for draft capital. Green Bay’s cornerbacks were exposed in a Week 4 tie with Dallas, when the pass rush wasn’t good enough and Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 319 yards and three TDs. This could be a win-win for both sides. Projected cost: Fourth round pick 2.…