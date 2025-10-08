2025-10-13 Monday

BNY Pilots Tokenized Deposits Amid Global Rules

The post BNY Pilots Tokenized Deposits Amid Global Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNY Mellon confirmed it is exploring tokenized deposits to let clients move money on blockchain rails. The initiative is part of its plan to modernize a $2.5 trillion-a-day payments network. The pilot aims to show how regulated deposits can settle in seconds instead of days, without leaving the banking system’s protection. BNY Explores Tokenized Deposits Amid Evolving Policy Frameworks Earlier this year, the bank launched its Digital Asset Data Insights platform. It broadcasts fund-accounting data to Ethereum through smart contracts to improve transparency and accuracy. Sponsored Sponsored Source: European Banking Authority In July, it introduced a tokenized money-market-fund system that records mirrored shares on GS DAP®. The setup enables near-instant settlement while BNY maintains the official ledger. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced a strategic investment in Polymarket to distribute event-driven market data. It also agreed to collaborate on tokenization projects — another sign mainstream market infrastructure is turning blockchain-native. Macro Forecasts, Regulatory Posture, and Risks The European Banking Authority published its Report on Tokenised Deposits. It found only one live European case but called for shared definitions under MiCAR to avoid overlap with e-money tokens. The watchdog also warned that programmable deposits could affect liquidity, requiring new prudential guidance. Source: Dune × RWA 2025 Report The Dune × RWA 2025 report showed tokenized U.S. Treasuries rising to $7.5 billion — proof that on-chain settlement is scaling beyond pilots. Deloitte’s Financial Services Predictions 2025 projected that one in four large-value cross-border transfers will run on tokenized rails by 2030, saving firms roughly 12.5% in fees, or $50 billion a year. Franklin Templeton’s Max Gokhman told BeInCrypto that tokenization “starts more with the retail level.” He said retail flows can bootstrap liquidity until institutional markets mature. His view matches how tokenized deposits and ETFs gain early traction among retail users, while institutions wait…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:26
Gold Vs Bitcoin – Peter Schiff Predicts BTC Will Be ‘Rugged by Gold’

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/10/08 04:13
DCG’s decentralized AI subsidiary Yuma hires TradeBlock co-founders to C-Suite

TradeBlock had a preexisting relationship with DCG, one of the largest crypto conglomerates, and Axoni, a blockchain infrastructure firm.
Coinstats2025/10/08 04:12
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Compliance Bridge That Makes Web3 Institution-Ready

For all its innovation, crypto has always faced the same barrier: trust at scale. Regulators worry about illicit transactions. Banks […] The post Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Compliance Bridge That Makes Web3 Institution-Ready appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/08 04:10
$55.8T Giant BNY Mellon Tests Tokenized Deposits to Power $2.5T in Daily Payments

BNY Mellon has tested blockchain-based payments across its network; Tokenized solutions and deposits have supported real-time, cross-border settlement as major banks have pursued pilots and regulators have introduced clearer frameworks.
Coinstats2025/10/08 04:07
Bitcoin’s rally may just be beginning – 2 reasons why

Seasonal strength and accumulation trends set up an exciting Q4 for Bitcoin bulls.
Coinstats2025/10/08 04:00
NY Fed Inflation Expectations Rise to 3.4% in September

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/ny-fed-reports-inflation-rise/
Coinstats2025/10/08 03:58
Ethereum (ETH) Fiyatı 5.000 Doları Görecek Mi? Büyük Ralli için Ne Gerekiyor?

Ethereum (ETH), son dönemde tüm zamanların en yüksek seviyesine yaklaşırken, analistler fiyatın 5.000 doların üzerine çıkabileceğini bazı analistlerce öngörüyor. Dijital varlık yatırım firması XBTO’nun Yatırım Direktörü Javier Rodriguez-Alarcón, bu yükselişin kurumsal talebin sürmesi, yaklaşan “Fusaka” yükseltmesindeki ilerleme ve destekleyici makroekonomik koşullara bağlı olacağını söyledi. Rodriguez-Alarcón, yaptığı açıklamada, “Ethereum’un 5.000 dolara giden yolu; kurumsal talebin devam […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/10/08 03:52
The Ed Gein Story’ Look So Familiar?

The post The Ed Gein Story’ Look So Familiar? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Suzanna Son in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story, starring Charlie Hunnam in the title role, features Suzanna Son in the pivotal role of Adeline Watkins. What else has Son starred in? The third season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true crime series about infamous American killers, Monster: The Ed Gein Story was preceded by Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story in 2022 and Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story in 2024. ForbesHere’s The Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’By Tim Lammers Monster: The Ed Gein Story chronicles the story of an isolated Wisconsin farmer, Ed Gein, who, following the death of his domineering mother, Augusta (Laurie Metcalf), embarked on a reign of terror in the town of Plainville, Wis., in the 1950s, including murder and exhuming the bodies of women from several graves. Fascinated with the shocking actions of the infamous Nazi war criminal, Ilse Koch (Vickey Krieps), Gein uses the skin and bones of his murder victims and the corpses he digs up to turn his farmhouse into a house of horrors. Son stars as Adline Watkins, a friend of Gein’s who eventually became romantically involved with the loner. Watkins’ account of the relationship in a 1957 Stevens Point Journal article (via Biography), however, noted that an interview she gave to the Minneapolis Tribune two weeks earlier said the account of the romance “was exaggerated.” Forbes‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’: How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix’s True Crime Series?By Tim Lammers Born on Oct. 31, 1995, in Hamilton, Mont., Son’s work in the entertainment industry began as a singer and songwriter — talents the musician was eventually able to utilize in some of her screen projects. Below are some of Son’s major film and television credits, which may…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 03:51
BNB’s Gravity-Defying Rally Pushes It Past XRP and USDT—Will It Stick the Landing?

BNB muscled past both XRP and USDT in market cap on Tuesday after hitting an all-time high of $1,330 per coin during the early morning sessions. Even with the broader crypto market taking a haircut today, BNB is still flexing a 4.8% gain, cruising comfortably at $1,291 a pop. BNB Hits $1,330 All-Time High BNB […]
Coinstats2025/10/08 03:45
