The Ed Gein Story’ Look So Familiar?

The post The Ed Gein Story’ Look So Familiar? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Suzanna Son in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story, starring Charlie Hunnam in the title role, features Suzanna Son in the pivotal role of Adeline Watkins. What else has Son starred in? The third season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true crime series about infamous American killers, Monster: The Ed Gein Story was preceded by Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story in 2022 and Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story in 2024. ForbesHere’s The Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’By Tim Lammers Monster: The Ed Gein Story chronicles the story of an isolated Wisconsin farmer, Ed Gein, who, following the death of his domineering mother, Augusta (Laurie Metcalf), embarked on a reign of terror in the town of Plainville, Wis., in the 1950s, including murder and exhuming the bodies of women from several graves. Fascinated with the shocking actions of the infamous Nazi war criminal, Ilse Koch (Vickey Krieps), Gein uses the skin and bones of his murder victims and the corpses he digs up to turn his farmhouse into a house of horrors. Son stars as Adline Watkins, a friend of Gein’s who eventually became romantically involved with the loner. Watkins’ account of the relationship in a 1957 Stevens Point Journal article (via Biography), however, noted that an interview she gave to the Minneapolis Tribune two weeks earlier said the account of the romance “was exaggerated.” Forbes‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’: How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix’s True Crime Series?By Tim Lammers Born on Oct. 31, 1995, in Hamilton, Mont., Son’s work in the entertainment industry began as a singer and songwriter — talents the musician was eventually able to utilize in some of her screen projects. Below are some of Son’s major film and television credits, which may…