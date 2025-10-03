MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-10-09 Thursday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
YIMBY Legislation Makes Headlines But Does It Make More Housing?
The post YIMBY Legislation Makes Headlines But Does It Make More Housing? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is no doubt that YIMBY measures capture media attention — but what about creating more housing? getty Last month the California legislature passed Senate Bill 79, intended to create more housing around light rail, a measure that was touted as one of the most significant housing bills ever. Is it? Probably not, and at almost the same time that the bill was being touted as such, people from Massachusetts were telling a Yes In My Back Yard (YIMBY) conference that a similar measure passed there a few years ago isn’t really performing as hoped. The problem goes back to the heart of the YIMBY phenomenon; most of the measures hyped by the movement are necessary for big changes in housing supply, but most aren’t sufficient. There’s a pretty good chance that the recently passed bill in California will wind up much like the one in Massachusetts, better in a headline than in reality. Almost anywhere light rail can be found, battles quickly ignite about whether there is enough density around the stations. In my own experience in Seattle, the regional light rail authority, Sound Transit, was well known for passing measure after measure raising more and more money for the system, but doing absolutely nothing to create more housing around light rail stations. Way back in 2011, I fought a lonely battle trying to get the Seattle City Council to pass rather modest increases in zoning to allow more housing around the Roosevelt Station. They didn’t. The YIMBY instinct is correct: billions of dollars spent on light rail infrastructure is really wasted money if nobody lives around the stations. Yet, angry neighbors around light rail stations do everything they can to oppose zoning changes to allow more housing. Because local elected officials have their bread buttered by those neighbors,…
MORE
$0.02307
-14.46%
COM
$0.010894
-5.89%
LIGHT
$0.9398
+8.20%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 23:31
Partager
Taylor Swift ‘Opalite’ Lyrics Explained—Why It’s Travis Kelce’s Favorite Track
The post Taylor Swift ‘Opalite’ Lyrics Explained—Why It’s Travis Kelce’s Favorite Track appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement Photos TAYLOR SWIFT/TRAVIS KELCE ON INSTAGRAM. TAYLOR SWIFT/TRAVIS KELCE ON INSTAGRAM Taylor Swift’s dazzling orange-themed 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is finally here. The pop masterpiece includes sweet references to the singer’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, especially in the third track, titled “Opalite.” Their love story began when the Kansas City Chiefs star publicly admitted on his New Heights podcast in 2023 that he wanted to meet Swift after attending The Eras Tour. The pair finally met, and after two years of dating, Kelce proposed in August. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple announced on Instagram, sharing dreamy proposal photos taken in a rose-filled garden. ForbesHow To Listen To Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’By Monica Mercuri Swift first wrote about her football beau in 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department and continues to write about their relationship throughout The Life of a Showgirl. Just a few weeks ago, Kelce revealed that “Opalite” is his favorite track on the album — and after listening closely to the lyrics, it’s easy to see why. “I think ‘Opalite’ might be my favorite, though, at least right now,” Kelce told his brother Jason Kelce. “Every time it comes on, I always catch myself.” What Is Opalite And What Does It Mean? According to Opal Galaxy, opalite is a man-made version of the natural stone opal. It is similar to the gemstone and “exhibits a milky, opalescent sheen, which is the source of its name and likeness to opal.” The stone is also believed to hold soothing and calming properties and is associated with improved communication and emotional stability — qualities that could mirror Swift’s healthy relationship with Kelce. Who Is Taylor Swift’s Song ‘Opalite’ About? Although Swift…
WHY
$0.0000000358
-10.43%
COM
$0.010894
-5.89%
LIFE
$0.00003555
+4.28%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 23:22
Partager
Newsom signs landmark AI safety bill into law in California
The post Newsom signs landmark AI safety bill into law in California appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Newsom signs landmark AI safety bill into law in California California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law a bill that aims to install “commonsense guardrails” on the development of frontier artificial intelligence (AI) models, including increased transparency and protection for whistleblowers. Senate Bill 53, also known as the “Transparency in Frontier Artificial Intelligence Act (TFAIA),” was introduced on January 7 by California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) to promote the “responsible development” of large-scale AI systems. According to Wiener, the bill aims to address the “substantial risks” posed by advanced AI, while also supporting California’s world-leading AI development sector by providing low-cost computing resources to researchers and start-ups. After several rounds of debate and amendments, Senate Bill 53 passed the state Senate in May, followed by the Assembly in September, after which it was sent to Governor Newsom’s desk. “California has proven that we can establish regulations to protect our communities while also ensuring that the growing AI industry continues to thrive. This legislation strikes that balance,” said Newsom. “AI is the new frontier in innovation, and California is not only here for it – but stands strong as a national leader by enacting the first-in-the-nation frontier AI safety legislation that builds public trust as this emerging technology rapidly evolves.” The legislation was able to go ahead thanks to the U.S. Senate voting 99-1 in July to remove provisions of President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” that would have prevented states from enacting AI regulations. “The Senate came together tonight to say that we can’t just run over good state consumer protection laws,” Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) said at the time. “States can fight robocalls, deepfakes and provide safe autonomous vehicle laws. This also allows us to work together nationally to provide a…
AI
$0.1262
-0.70%
COM
$0.010894
-5.89%
ACT
$0.03346
+3.46%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 23:09
Partager
UC Berkeley Launches Digital Asset Hub Backed by RLUSD Stablecoin
The post UC Berkeley Launches Digital Asset Hub Backed by RLUSD Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Ripple is taking its collaboration with higher education to a new level, using its RLUSD stablecoin to finance the launch of a cutting-edge blockchain research hub at UC Berkeley. The company has provided $1.3 million to establish the Berkeley Center for Digital Assets, a move that signals both academic ambition and a broader push to grow RLUSD’s presence in the global market. Instead of focusing only on cryptocurrency mechanics, the new center is built around the concept of “digital twins” – blockchain-based models that replicate real-world assets. Researchers plan to explore how everything from farmland and crops to factories and semiconductors can be mirrored on-chain, verified, and exchanged. Supporters believe this technology could open up new credit opportunities for farmers, streamline industrial operations, and even help manage natural resources like forests. The center will also double as a launchpad for entrepreneurs. Its accelerator program, called BDAX, is preparing to host its first batch of startups this fall, with an emphasis on builders experimenting with applications on the XRP Ledger. Ripple hopes that supporting early-stage projects will encourage practical use cases that expand blockchain adoption far beyond speculative trading. For UC Berkeley, the initiative represents the deepening of a long-standing relationship. Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative has provided funding to the school since 2018, but this is the first time an entire on-campus research center has been created with Ripple’s backing. The project comes at a time when RLUSD itself is gaining traction. The stablecoin recently broke into the top-100 digital assets by market capitalization, climbing to nearly $790 million. Ripple has been expanding its footprint with new token issuances and partnerships, particularly in Africa, where fintech companies such as Chipper Cash and Yellow Card are integrating RLUSD to address expensive remittances and low banking access. By intertwining financial innovation…
COM
$0.010894
-5.89%
FINANCE
$0.00114
-10.02%
EDGE
$0.28847
+8.78%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 23:04
Partager
Top Trader Says XRP Will Be the Best Fundamental Short in the History
As XRP recovered to the $3 mark today, widely followed trader Crashius Clay doubled down on his long-standing bearish outlook. In a post on X, Clay declared that XRP will be one of the easiest and most fundamentally sound short opportunities of this cycle, and possibly in the "history of humanity." He argued that this current bull run is XRP’s last and that no future cycles will bring the token back to relevance.Visit Website
TOP
$0.000096
--%
TRADER
$0.0000893
-2.61%
XRP
$2.8425
-1.21%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 22:58
Partager
Galaxy users gain Coinbase One access through Samsung Wallet
The post Galaxy users gain Coinbase One access through Samsung Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Samsung Electronics has partnered with Coinbase to expand cryptocurrency access to more than 75 million Galaxy users in the United States, with plans to extend the effort globally. Beginning October 3, Samsung Wallet users can access Coinbase One, the exchange’s premium membership program, directly from their devices. The collaboration aims to simplify crypto adoption by combining Samsung’s mobile reach with Coinbase’s trading and custody infrastructure. Coinbase One offers zero trading fees on certain transactions, enhanced staking rewards, dedicated customer support, and limited account protection against unauthorized transfers. A Coinbase debit card, allowing crypto-based payments and rewards, is also tied to the service. The integration builds on Coinbase’s recent push into mainstream payment tools, including a live rollout of its Samsung Pay feature for US users. “Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto,” said Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer at Coinbase. Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America, added “Samsung Wallet is a trusted tool to millions of Galaxy users, and we’re continually working to find creative ways to enhance the experience with added functionality,” going on to call Coinbase an “ideal partner” in achieving this mission. This marks one of the largest exchange–hardware partnerships since Apple Pay’s limited crypto wallet integrations. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/galaxy-users-gain-coinbase-one-access-through-samsung-wallet
GAIN
$0.03631
-14.62%
WALLET
$0.02438
-1.81%
COM
$0.010894
-5.89%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:54
Partager
NEAR Intents’ trading volume reaches $483M in September
The post NEAR Intents’ trading volume reaches $483M in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways NEAR Protocol’s AI-driven trading ecosystem processed $483 million in trading volume during September 2025, signaling strong adoption. NEAR Intents powers cross-chain swaps and payments for AI agents without requiring bridges, simplifying blockchain interoperability. NEAR Intents, part of NEAR Protocol’s AI-powered trading and transaction infrastructure, generated $483 million in trading volume during September, highlighting growing adoption of its cross-chain transaction capabilities. NEAR Intents, a cross-chain transaction layer, enables AI agents to perform swaps and payments across multiple blockchains without bridges. The increased trading volume comes as Near Protocol continues its push into AI agent development and chain abstraction technology. NEAR Protocol recently partnered with Aptos and Shelby to enable cross-chain swaps via NEAR Intents, enhancing AI-ready infrastructure for autonomous agents. The blockchain platform launched the Shade Agent Sandbox, allowing developers to build verifiable AI agents integrated with NEAR Intents for autonomous cross-chain actions. The protocol expanded NEAR Intents to additional blockchains including Cardano, supporting privacy-first transactions designed for AI agents. NEAR Protocol focuses on ecosystem scaling through sharding technology and its intents-based architecture. Bitwise, a crypto index fund manager, has offered a regulated NEAR staking ETP product that provides institutional and retail access to NEAR through efficient staking exposure. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/near-protocol-ai-trading-volume-483m-september-2023/
NEAR
$2.911
-2.77%
COM
$0.010894
-5.89%
AI
$0.1262
-0.70%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:51
Partager
Nvidia and Fujitsu expand partnership to advance AI robotics and innovation
The post Nvidia and Fujitsu expand partnership to advance AI robotics and innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia and Fujitsu partnered on Friday to create a full-stack AI infrastructure that integrates AI agents. Fujitsu said the initiative aims to bolster enterprises’ competitive edge through artificial intelligence, while preserving their autonomy in AI use. Both companies agreed to collaborate on AI to deliver smart robots and a range of other innovations utilizing Nvidia’s computer chips. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the AI industrial revolution has already begun and that building the infrastructure to power it is essential in Japan and worldwide. Japan aims to lead AI and robotics globally Huang argued that Japan can lead the world in AI and robotics. The firms revealed that the initiative aims to build an AI infrastructure on which various futuristic AI uses will be based. Both parties plan to customize the AI agent for specific sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, next-generation computing, and consumer services in the AI agent platform. Fujitsu said it will achieve the initiative by leveraging NVIDIA NeMo and enhancing its multi-AI agent technologies, including optimization of its Takane AI model. The AI platform will integrate the FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU series and NVIDIA GPUs via NVIDIA NVLink Fusion. Fujitsu aims to transform industries, starting with Japan, to foster widespread adoption of AI, which it believes will enhance competitiveness across all sectors. According to the report, Fujitsu and Nvidia aim to establish AI infrastructure in Japan by 2030. Fujitsu believes that the combined AI computing infrastructure will accelerate the AI industrial revolution with AI agents that continuously learn and improve. The firm said it will allow cross-industry, self-evolving, full-stack AI infrastructure, which it believes will overcome the limitations of general-purpose computing systems. “Fujitsu’s strategic collaboration with NVIDIA will accelerate AI-driven business transformation in the enterprise and government sectors. By combining the cutting-edge technologies of both companies, we will develop and provide…
AI
$0.1262
-0.70%
COM
$0.010894
-5.89%
EDGE
$0.28847
+8.78%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:49
Partager
Tariffs Threaten 2025 Holiday Sales With Higher Prices, Job Cuts
The post Tariffs Threaten 2025 Holiday Sales With Higher Prices, Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Imports are costing more and reducing profitabiity for many companies. getty U.S. tariffs are taking a toll on U.S. business, according to a survey of senior executives released yesterday by KPMG. About one in three report declining or deferred sales tied to tariffs while nearly all (97%) say they’ve seen no sales increase at all. Almost 40% report shrinking gross margins. The harm isn’t limited to imports. Other countries’ retaliatory tariffs hurting U.S. exports with a majority of companies reporting sales declines in foreign markets of 6-25%. Rising Prices And Inflation Pressure The survey says that two-thirds of companies have passed through up to half of their tariff costs to consumers and 21% have passed on more than half — up sharply from just 13% in July. Looking ahead, 42% of executives expect to raise prices by up to 5% over the next six months and 29% anticipate increases of 6-15%. The Uncertain Outlook Ahead Most companies are talking about bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. but it’s going to take time. Almost half of the executives say that kind of move will take 1-2 years to accomplish and almost one-third say it will take 2-3 years. And 77% don’t report feeling fully confident in the stability of current U.S. tariff levels. Without confidence in stability, companies are not going to commit to long-term investment in domestic production. Even more troubling, 44% expect the uncertainty to continue over the next year. The effects are already visible. Hiring has been paused by 38% of the executives, 29% have reduced their U.S. workforce by 1-5% and 15% of the executives say they have reduced their headcount by 6-10%. Historically, nothing scares consumers to halt discretionary spending more than fear of unemployment. The Impact On Retail Consumers will see higher prices this holiday…
COM
$0.010894
-5.89%
MORE
$0.02307
-14.46%
U
$0.009835
-0.46%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:46
Partager
XRP to $5? Popular Trader Predicts 64% Rally From Current Levels
New XRP price prediction from top trader reveals 64% surge scenario to $5 per token
XRP
$2.8425
-1.21%
TRADER
$0.0000893
-2.61%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 22:33
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
Coinbase receives approval to launch crypto staking service in New York
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: After 18% Crash, SHIB Finds New Support – Best Time to Buy?
Grayscale’s two ETH spot ETFs have pledged another 857,600 ETH, worth $3.88 billion.
UK to Appoint Digital Lead to Oversee Financial Market Tokenization
Trump Coin ETF Listed on DTCC Platform as Political Memes Enter Mainstream Finance