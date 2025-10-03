2025-10-09 Thursday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Gumi Inc. Doubles Down on Bitcoin and XRP After $38M Raise

Gumi Inc. Doubles Down on Bitcoin and XRP After $38M Raise

TLDR Gumi invests $13.5M in Bitcoin and XRP to fortify its digital asset treasury. $6.6M of the $13.5M will go toward Bitcoin, with $17M allocated to XRP. Gumi’s strategic move signals growing blockchain adoption in Japan. The company aims to use BTC as a store of value and XRP for cross-border payments Japan’s gaming and [...] The post Gumi Inc. Doubles Down on Bitcoin and XRP After $38M Raise appeared first on CoinCentral.
WorldAssets
INC$0.777+14.09%
XRP
XRP$2.8422-1.20%
Movement
MOVE$0.1095-0.36%
Partager
Coincentral2025/10/03 23:39
Partager
Walmart-Backed OnePay to Bring Crypto Trading Into Banking App

Walmart-Backed OnePay to Bring Crypto Trading Into Banking App

The post Walmart-Backed OnePay to Bring Crypto Trading Into Banking App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes OnePay app will allow users to hold crypto, convert it to cash, and make purchases or pay off balances. Crypto trading is added to OnePay’s growing suite of financial services, which includes banking, credit/debit cards, buy-now-pay-later loans, and wireless plans. The app ranks No. 5 in Apple’s finance category and benefits from Walmart’s extensive retail and online presence. Walmart-backed fintech firm OnePay plans to introduce trading and custody services for Bitcoin and other digital assets on its mobile app later this year. According to anonymous sources cited by CNBC, the platform will initially provide access to BTC and ETH, with support from the startup Zerohash. Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading in Its “Everything App” Founded in 2021 by Walmart and venture firm Ribbit Capital, OnePay aims to become an American super app for digital finance. Crypto trading seems to be the latest addition to its list of product offerings. This is a major development as America’s retail giant Walmart was also plotting stablecoin moves earlier this year. The app currently supports high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, buy now-pay-later loans, and even wireless plans. By enabling users to hold BTC $120 934 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $2.41 T Vol. 24h: $68.68 B and ETH $4 471 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $539.11 B Vol. 24h: $41.43 B directly in the app, OnePay customers may be able to convert cryptocurrency into cash. Thus, it will enable them to make in-store purchases or pay off credit card balances. The move comes as cryptocurrencies gain broader acceptance in the U.S., with major financial institutions now entering the market. Last month, Morgan Stanley announced it would soon allow retail clients to access crypto through its E-Trade subsidiary. Zerohash will power OnePay’s crypto offerings and has recently raised more than…
RWAX
APP$0.001936-2.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010894-5.87%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1646-16.53%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:33
Partager
Circle’s Report Shows $2.4 Trillion in Asia-Pacific Stablecoin Trade

Circle’s Report Shows $2.4 Trillion in Asia-Pacific Stablecoin Trade

TLDR Circle reports $2.4 trillion in stablecoin activity in Asia-Pacific between June 2024 and June 2025. Singapore and Hong Kong are now the second and third-largest stablecoin hubs globally after the United States. The Singapore-China corridor has become the most active route for cross-border stablecoin transactions. Corporate stablecoin transactions surged from under $100 million in [...] The post Circle’s Report Shows $2.4 Trillion in Asia-Pacific Stablecoin Trade appeared first on CoinCentral.
4
4$0.21562+7.48%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10312+2.59%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.091+4.35%
Partager
Coincentral2025/10/03 23:07
Partager
94° Becomes Portugal’s First NFT-Based Specialty Coffee Membership

94° Becomes Portugal’s First NFT-Based Specialty Coffee Membership

The post 94° Becomes Portugal’s First NFT-Based Specialty Coffee Membership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Already ranked among Lisbon’s top 5 indie cafés, 94° leads coffee culture into Web3 Lisbon, Portugal — September 2025 — 94°, the specialty coffee brand founded by Illia Akulov and Taras Tunskyy, has officially launched Portugal’s first NFT-based membership system, blending world-class coffee culture with the innovation of Web3. Recently ranked among the Top 5 independent specialty coffee shops in Lisbon, 94° has quickly become a cultural landmark in the city. Known for its bold minimalist design, daily in-house pastries, and exclusive coffees from championship-winning producers such as Nestor Lasso, Rodrigo Sanchez, and Sebastian Ramirez, 94° is more than a café — it’s a destination. During the SBC Summit Lisbon, the café welcomed Kate Usyk, whose presence added to the wave of cultural and international attention surrounding Lisbon that week. From world-class entrepreneurs like Gary Vaynerchuk to champions like Oleksandr Usyk, Lisbon proved once again that it is the global meeting point for Web3, culture, and sport. A Natural First for Web3 Culture Ahmed Refaie, Founder of Dsrptd.net from Dubai, commented: “The introduction of 94° NFT Memberships is a logical next step for a brand that’s already at the heart of Lisbon’s Web3 movement. As the first choice among the Web3 District community, 94° has become the daily meeting point for tech builders, digital nomads, and creatives shaping the future.” “Being first in Lisbon’s Web3 culture means being first in coffee too,” says co-founder Taras Tunskyy. “94° was built to be a hub where innovation and community meet. NFTs are simply the natural extension of that vision.” About 94° Founded by Illia Akulov and Taras Tunskyy, 94° is a specialty coffee brand and roastery in Lisbon, offering award-winning coffees, ceremonial matcha from Uji, Japan, and in-house baked pastries. Recently recognised as one of the Top 5 independent specialty coffee shops…
NFT
NFT$0.0000004331-0.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010894-5.87%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:03
Partager
BNB and XRP Whales Flock to Digitap – Can The Trillion-Dollar Payments Market Drive 100X Growth?

BNB and XRP Whales Flock to Digitap – Can The Trillion-Dollar Payments Market Drive 100X Growth?

An exciting trend this “Uptober” involves BNB coin and XRP Ripple whales flocking to Digitap ($TAP). Considered one of the […] The post BNB and XRP Whales Flock to Digitap – Can The Trillion-Dollar Payments Market Drive 100X Growth? appeared first on Coindoo.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,282.56-0.76%
XRP
XRP$2.8422-1.20%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.27666+0.90%
Partager
Coindoo2025/10/03 23:00
Partager
Samsung Wallet now offers direct Coinbase access to 75m Galaxy users

Samsung Wallet now offers direct Coinbase access to 75m Galaxy users

Samsung has integrated Coinbase into its Galaxy ecosystem for 75 million U.S. users through Samsung Wallet. Editor’s note: The previous headline misstated the figure as 57 million. It is 75 million and the headline has been corrected. We apologize and…
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02438-1.93%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00415-12.44%
Union
U$0.009835-0.35%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/10/03 22:58
Partager
Suspected Crypto Scammer Linked to $580 Million in Stolen Funds Arrested in Bangkok

Suspected Crypto Scammer Linked to $580 Million in Stolen Funds Arrested in Bangkok

The alleged scammer had been living in Thailand illegally since 2023, while continuing his criminal activities.
Partager
Coinstats2025/10/03 22:54
Partager
Fujitsu Expands AI Capabilities with Nvidia Partnership

Fujitsu Expands AI Capabilities with Nvidia Partnership

TLDRs: Fujitsu partners with Nvidia to develop AI infrastructure for healthcare, robotics, and manufacturing. The collaboration integrates Fujitsu CPUs with Nvidia GPUs for high-performance AI solutions. Secure, multi-tenant AI agents will support customized industry automation. Next-generation computing systems and software development form a key focus of the partnership. Fujitsu has strengthened its collaboration with Nvidia [...] The post Fujitsu Expands AI Capabilities with Nvidia Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1263-0.62%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04829+0.79%
FORM
FORM$1.3517-13.96%
Partager
Coincentral2025/10/03 22:52
Partager
MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock: 736 BTC Mined in September, Despite Market Headwinds

MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock: 736 BTC Mined in September, Despite Market Headwinds

TLDR MARA mines 736 BTC in Sept, boosting output despite rising network difficulty. MARA hits 736 BTC, uptime at 99%, Texas site fully deployed for Q4 growth. Bitcoin miner MARA posts 736 BTC Sept output as Texas site ramps to scale. MARA grows output to 736 BTC in Sept, eyes energy-efficient expansion ahead. MARA tops [...] The post MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock: 736 BTC Mined in September, Despite Market Headwinds appeared first on CoinCentral.
WorldAssets
INC$0.777+14.09%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,089.85-0.10%
Partager
Coincentral2025/10/03 22:49
Partager
CME Group Set To Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures And Options Trading

CME Group Set To Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures And Options Trading

CME Group, the leading US derivatives exchange, has announced plans to offer 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options in 2026, pending regulatory approval.
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/10/03 19:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase receives approval to launch crypto staking service in New York

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: After 18% Crash, SHIB Finds New Support – Best Time to Buy?

Grayscale’s two ETH spot ETFs have pledged another 857,600 ETH, worth $3.88 billion.

UK to Appoint Digital Lead to Oversee Financial Market Tokenization

Trump Coin ETF Listed on DTCC Platform as Political Memes Enter Mainstream Finance