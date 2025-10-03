2025-10-09 Thursday

Samsung Galaxy Users To Get Free Coinbase One Subscription

Samsung Galaxy Users To Get Free Coinbase One Subscription

The post Samsung Galaxy Users To Get Free Coinbase One Subscription appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase and Samsung announced a partnership to bring the exchange’s crypto trading services to 75 million Galaxy device owners.  Galaxy users will gain access to the Coinbase One service through a Samsung Wallet integration.  Seamless Trading and Spending Coinbase and Samsung have joined forces to offer Galaxy users in the United States access to the Coinbase One priority trading service via the Samsung wallet.  Sponsored Sponsored Excited to be partnering with @Samsung to make crypto even more accessible. We’re offering 75M+ Samsung Galaxy users in the U.S. free access to Coinbase One to bring them onboard. And we’ve fully integrated Samsung Pay, so every Coinbase user in the U.S. can use that to buy… pic.twitter.com/kfBvo2znCQ — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) October 3, 2025 The integration means users can access crypto trading, staking rewards, and payment options without downloading a separate app or moving funds. Linking Samsung Pay to Coinbase accounts will allow users to make payments tied to their crypto holdings, consolidating crypto tools alongside their existing digital payment cards and IDs. “Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto — starting with more than 75 million of Galaxy users across the US, and soon around the world,” said Shan Aggarwal, Coinbase’s Chief Business Officer. The integration leverages Samsung’s proprietary Samsung Knox security platform. It uses hardware-level encryption, tokenization, and biometric authentication to protect sensitive crypto and payment data on-device. Galaxy users in the US will receive a free 3-month subscription to the Preferred Tier of Coinbase One. It includes benefits like zero trading fees up to a limit and boosted staking rewards. In some cases, new or re-engaging users may also receive a $25 USDC credit. The companies confirmed that the move represents the largest single…
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$369 million, mainly due to the collapse of long orders.

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$369 million, mainly due to the collapse of long orders.

PANews reported on October 3rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $369 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $245 million in long positions and $124 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC and ETH was $102 million, respectively.
Indonesia Struggles to Tax Netflix Without Local Office

Indonesia Struggles to Tax Netflix Without Local Office

TLDRs: Indonesia cannot tax Netflix subscriptions due to the company’s lack of local offices. Users pay Netflix via Singapore or Netherlands accounts, avoiding Indonesian taxes. OECD’s Pillar 1 framework could change rules, but adoption is stalled. Global digital tax challenges persist, leaving Indonesia with limited enforcement tools. In May 2025, it became evident that Indonesia [...] The post Indonesia Struggles to Tax Netflix Without Local Office appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ethereum Foundation Restructures Privacy Leadership

Ethereum Foundation Restructures Privacy Leadership

The post Ethereum Foundation Restructures Privacy Leadership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Oct 01, 2025 16:19 Ethereum Foundation announces new leadership for its privacy initiatives, appointing Igor Barinov and Andy Guzman to key roles to enhance privacy efforts. The Ethereum Foundation has unveiled a new leadership framework to bolster its privacy-focused initiatives, as reported by the Ethereum blog. This restructuring aims to enhance the effectiveness and strategic alignment of privacy efforts within the organization. New Leadership Appointments Igor Barinov has been appointed as the coordinator of the Privacy @ EF program, where he will oversee strategy and alignment across various privacy-centric projects, including the Privacy & Scaling Explorations (PSE) team. Barinov brings over a decade of experience in the Ethereum ecosystem, having founded key projects such as Blockscout, Gnosis Chain, and zkBob. He is recognized for his commitment to open-source development and privacy advocacy. Andy Guzman has taken the helm as the new coordinator of the PSE team, succeeding Sam Richards. Guzman, who has been a part of PSE/EF since 2022, has played a pivotal role in leading significant product and strategy initiatives. His expertise in applied cryptography and research will be instrumental in driving the team forward. Focus on Real Use Cases The Privacy @ EF Cluster is organized around three core pillars: Private Reads, Private Writes, and Private Proving. This structure is designed to address real-world needs by supporting users, developers, and institutions in maintaining privacy and data protection. Private Reads: Facilitates secure querying, authentication, and browsing without surveillance. Private Writes: Ensures secure transactions, governance, and data transfers to prevent unwanted disclosures. Private Proving: Enhances the efficiency and usability of proofs across various contexts, such as identity verification and data portability. These pillars are essential for protecting individuals from metadata leaks and enabling institutions to comply with data protection standards.…
Goldman Sachs: Analysis shows that the number of first-time unemployment claims in the United States rose slightly to 224,000 (Jinshi Data APP)

Goldman Sachs: Analysis shows that the number of first-time unemployment claims in the United States rose slightly to 224,000 (Jinshi Data APP)

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to the latest analysis report from Goldman Sachs cited by Jinshi Data, with the official weekly report suspended due to the government shutdown, Goldman Sachs calculated based on data from various states that the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits in the United States last week (the week ending September 27) rose slightly to about 224,000, higher than the 218,000 officially announced the previous week.
MELANIA Coin Surges on Fresh Hype: Can It Ever Recover 99% Lost?

MELANIA Coin Surges on Fresh Hype: Can It Ever Recover 99% Lost?

According to recent updates, the Melania Trump meme coin has staged a modest comeback after the First Lady reshared a video from its official X account. The Solana-based token surged almost 7% in 24 hours, reaching a price of $0.182. Yet, it still sits nearly 99% below its January peak of $13.05. For crypto readers, this rollercoaster reveals a great deal about meme-coin culture, liquidity risks, and the fine line between hype and complex numbers. Market Pulse: A Coin With Wild Swings The sudden launch was suddenly sparked off with Melania Trump”s post, which read: “Into the future” along with a video made by AI to look like her. Trading volume spiked, immediately making the Melania Trump meme coin touch $0.191 briefly before settling back. Weekly gains stood at around 12%, demonstrating how quickly social buzz can propel meme tokens into motion. Source: X (Formerly Twitter) The coin’s past tells a different story. It launched in January, two days after the official TRUMP token, and rocketed above $13. Within weeks, it crashed to under $2, dragged by heavy token movements linked to the team wallets. Analysts flagged nearly $30 million in tokens sold from community funds, which cast a long shadow over investor trust. Also Read: Trump vs Melania Meme Coins: Which Meme Token Wins 2025? Liquidity Games And Red Flags Crypto analysts flagged questionable tactics, including a “single-sided liquidity” move that siphoned millions in MELANIA tokens, mirroring the LIBRA playbook. Trackers also saw another $8 million drained from community reserves. The team has stayed silent despite repeated questions. Mid-year, Wintermute stepped in as liquidity provider, but skepticism lingers. An analyst quipped that an AI video after 10 months of silence hardly rebuilds trust. Comparing With TRUMP Token While the Melania Trump meme coin has been fighting to regain ground, the TRUMP token hasn’t fared much better. In January, it soared above $73 but has since plummeted to about $7.72, a staggering 90% decline from its zenith. Both instances starkly showcase echoes in the history of how quickly public figures linked meme coins can gain hype, then drop off before profit-taking and weak fundamentals. Price Snapshot Token Current Price January High Drop From Peak Weekly Change MELANIA $0.182 $13.05 -99% +12% TRUMP $7.72 $73.00 -90% Slight uptick (Data verified October 2, 2025) Melania Trump meme coin and TRUMP token: From dizzying highs to today’s steep lows Conclusion Based on the latest research, the Melania Trump meme coin shows how hype can spark quick gains but fade just as fast. A 7% rise from one post proves its sensitivity to buzz, yet its near-99% crash from highs highlights the risks of speculation and shaky fundamentals. Both MELANIA and TRUMP tokens reveal how public opinion can fuel a surge and just as quickly drain momentum. For expert insights and the latest crypto news, visit our platform. Summary Melania Trump meme coin jumped 7% after the First Lady promoted it on X, but the token still trades 99% below its January high of $13.05. Analysts remain critical, pointing to $30 million in community tokens sold and other liquidity controversies. Excitement surged high quickly, but it slowly fell. This shows the dire consequences of memorial tokens associated with some celebrity. The project’s future is now going to depend on the transparency and trust of the community. Glossary of Key Terms Meme Coin: A kind of cryptocurrency whose value originates more from internet culture rather than utility All time High “ATH”: Refers to the maximum price ever reached by a cryptocurrency in its trading history. Liquidity Provider: A firm or entity supplying tokens to the exchanges to stabilize trading. Single-Sided Liquidity: A tactic where only one token of a pair is added to a pool, sometimes used to move extensive holdings. FAQs on Melania Trump Meme Coin Q1: What is the Melania Trump meme coin? It is a Solana-based meme token launched in January 2025, endorsed by First Lady Melania Trump. Q2: Why did the price rise recently? A post from Melania Trump’s X account, resharing a video, gave the token fresh exposure, sparking short-term buying. Q3: How much has it lost from its all-time high? The coin once traded at $13.05 but now sits around $0.18, a drop of almost 99%. Q4: Is the project transparent? Concerns persist due to on-chain reports of millions of tokens being sold from community funds, as well as the team’s lack of response. Read More: MELANIA Coin Surges on Fresh Hype: Can It Ever Recover 99% Lost?">MELANIA Coin Surges on Fresh Hype: Can It Ever Recover 99% Lost?
A Portuguese crypto fraud suspect involved in a $580 million scam was arrested in Bangkok, Thailand.

A Portuguese crypto fraud suspect involved in a $580 million scam was arrested in Bangkok, Thailand.

PANews reported on October 3rd that Decrypt quoted Thai media Khaosod as saying that a Portuguese man suspected of planning a cryptocurrency and credit card fraud case worth US$580 million (500 million euros) has been arrested in Bangkok, Thailand. The 39-year-old suspect, Pedro M., was first spotted by a Portuguese journalist on vacation in Bangkok at a luxury shopping mall. Thai police then used facial recognition technology to confirm his identity and arrested him. Police said the suspect has been living illegally in Thailand since 2023 and has continued his fraudulent activities there. According to Interpol data, his fraud activities have spread to Portugal, Europe, the Philippines and Thailand.
From Wall Street to DeFi: Tether Co-Founder Sees Stablecoins Replacing All Currency

From Wall Street to DeFi: Tether Co-Founder Sees Stablecoins Replacing All Currency

Reeve Collins, speaking during the Token2049 conference in Singapore, predicted that within the next decade, the currencies people use every […] The post From Wall Street to DeFi: Tether Co-Founder Sees Stablecoins Replacing All Currency appeared first on Coindoo.
Stripe's Next Chapter Is About to Hit the Global Market

Stripe’s Next Chapter Is About to Hit the Global Market

The post Stripe’s Next Chapter Is About to Hit the Global Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe is transforming global finance by unlocking seamless currency conversion, instant card issuance, stablecoin integration, and simplified cross-border payments across its expanding, enterprise-grade financial infrastructure. Stripe Integrates Stablecoin Tools in Major Expansion of Global Payment Capabilities Global payments infrastructure is evolving as fintech firms increasingly integrate stablecoins into mainstream financial tools. Payments technology company Stripe […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/stripes-next-chapter-is-about-to-hit-the-global-market/
Best Early Payout Betting Sites 2025: Spartans vs bet365, Unibet & Betway Compared

Best Early Payout Betting Sites 2025: Spartans vs bet365, Unibet & Betway Compared

When searching for the best early payout betting sites, today’s players demand speed, smooth payouts, and bonuses that feel rewarding. No one wants to wait days to access winnings or deal with outdated platforms. The current betting landscape features a mix of strong names, each bringing unique strengths across sports, casino, and live markets. From […] The post Best Early Payout Betting Sites 2025: Spartans vs bet365, Unibet & Betway Compared appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
