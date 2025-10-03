MELANIA Coin Surges on Fresh Hype: Can It Ever Recover 99% Lost?

According to recent updates, the Melania Trump meme coin has staged a modest comeback after the First Lady reshared a video from its official X account. The Solana-based token surged almost 7% in 24 hours, reaching a price of $0.182. Yet, it still sits nearly 99% below its January peak of $13.05. For crypto readers, this rollercoaster reveals a great deal about meme-coin culture, liquidity risks, and the fine line between hype and complex numbers. Market Pulse: A Coin With Wild Swings The sudden launch was suddenly sparked off with Melania Trump"s post, which read: "Into the future" along with a video made by AI to look like her. Trading volume spiked, immediately making the Melania Trump meme coin touch $0.191 briefly before settling back. Weekly gains stood at around 12%, demonstrating how quickly social buzz can propel meme tokens into motion. Source: X (Formerly Twitter) The coin's past tells a different story. It launched in January, two days after the official TRUMP token, and rocketed above $13. Within weeks, it crashed to under $2, dragged by heavy token movements linked to the team wallets. Analysts flagged nearly $30 million in tokens sold from community funds, which cast a long shadow over investor trust. Also Read: Trump vs Melania Meme Coins: Which Meme Token Wins 2025? Liquidity Games And Red Flags Crypto analysts flagged questionable tactics, including a "single-sided liquidity" move that siphoned millions in MELANIA tokens, mirroring the LIBRA playbook. Trackers also saw another $8 million drained from community reserves. The team has stayed silent despite repeated questions. Mid-year, Wintermute stepped in as liquidity provider, but skepticism lingers. An analyst quipped that an AI video after 10 months of silence hardly rebuilds trust. Comparing With TRUMP Token While the Melania Trump meme coin has been fighting to regain ground, the TRUMP token hasn't fared much better. In January, it soared above $73 but has since plummeted to about $7.72, a staggering 90% decline from its zenith. Both instances starkly showcase echoes in the history of how quickly public figures linked meme coins can gain hype, then drop off before profit-taking and weak fundamentals. Price Snapshot Token Current Price January High Drop From Peak Weekly Change MELANIA $0.182 $13.05 -99% +12% TRUMP $7.72 $73.00 -90% Slight uptick (Data verified October 2, 2025) Melania Trump meme coin and TRUMP token: From dizzying highs to today's steep lows