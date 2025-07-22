MEXC Exchange
Solana validators are caught in a dilemma between revenue and efficiency: Is delayed blocks a new strategy?
By Jack Kubinec Compiled by: TechFlow As Solana’s code issues have been gradually resolved over the past few years, block times (the time it takes for the network to generate
PANews
2025/07/22 16:00
Monero Price Forecast: XMR bears take control of momentum
Monero (XMR) price is showing early signs of weakness on Tuesday after its price, currently at around $320, broke below the ascending trendline and traders' short positions on the token are rising.
Fxstreet
2025/07/22 15:45
USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain
PANews reported on July 22 that according to WhaleAlert monitoring, USDC Treasury destroyed 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain.
PANews
2025/07/22 15:43
Ethereum block gas limit raised to 45 million
PANews reported on July 22 that the block gas limit of the Ethereum blockchain has been increased to 45 million units, a 25% increase from the 36 million units previously
PANews
2025/07/22 15:32
Ethereum retreats under $3,700, is the rally over?
After several days in the green, ETH has slipped, raising questions about whether its strong uptrend is losing steam. According to crypto.news data on July 22, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped approximately 2.6% in the last 24 hours, trading near…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 15:30
AguilaTrades switched to BTC long orders with 40x leverage after losing money on ETH long orders, holding 840 BTC
PANews reported on July 22 that according to user Aunt Ai’s monitoring, AguilaTrades has adjusted its position to BTC after losing money on ETH long orders. Currently, it has opened
PANews
2025/07/22 15:17
Analysis: Wall Street's crypto IPO boom may extend Bitcoin's bull run
PANews reported on July 22 that Matrixport said in today's chart that a key logic behind the agency's optimistic outlook on Bitcoin's trend in 2025 is that as crypto companies
PANews
2025/07/22 15:00
Fragbite Group, a listed company, purchased 4.3 BTC in the first batch to launch Bitcoin vault business
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Tradingview, digital gaming and entertainment group Fragbite Group AB announced that the company has completed the purchase of approximately 4.3 bitcoins, with
PANews
2025/07/22 14:35
Kaito announces that its Web3 crowdfunding platform Capital Launchpad is now live
PANews reported on July 22 that Kaito, an AI-driven Web3 data provider, announced on the X platform that Capital Launchpad is now online and users can register on Yaps. A
PANews
2025/07/22 14:27
Stablecoins dominate, Bank of England considers halting digital pound plans: report
The Bank of England is considering halting plans to create a digital pound as the global focus shifts to stablecoins. Though, the final decision has remained undecided. According to a recent Bloomberg report, the Bank of England has seen its…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 14:26
