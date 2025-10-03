MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-10-09 Thursday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Samsung Galaxy Users To Get Free Coinbase One Subscription
The post Samsung Galaxy Users To Get Free Coinbase One Subscription appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase and Samsung announced a partnership to bring the exchange’s crypto trading services to 75 million Galaxy device owners. Galaxy users will gain access to the Coinbase One service through a Samsung Wallet integration. Seamless Trading and Spending Coinbase and Samsung have joined forces to offer Galaxy users in the United States access to the Coinbase One priority trading service via the Samsung wallet. Sponsored Sponsored Excited to be partnering with @Samsung to make crypto even more accessible. We’re offering 75M+ Samsung Galaxy users in the U.S. free access to Coinbase One to bring them onboard. And we’ve fully integrated Samsung Pay, so every Coinbase user in the U.S. can use that to buy… pic.twitter.com/kfBvo2znCQ — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) October 3, 2025 The integration means users can access crypto trading, staking rewards, and payment options without downloading a separate app or moving funds. Linking Samsung Pay to Coinbase accounts will allow users to make payments tied to their crypto holdings, consolidating crypto tools alongside their existing digital payment cards and IDs. “Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto — starting with more than 75 million of Galaxy users across the US, and soon around the world,” said Shan Aggarwal, Coinbase’s Chief Business Officer. The integration leverages Samsung’s proprietary Samsung Knox security platform. It uses hardware-level encryption, tokenization, and biometric authentication to protect sensitive crypto and payment data on-device. Galaxy users in the US will receive a free 3-month subscription to the Preferred Tier of Coinbase One. It includes benefits like zero trading fees up to a limit and boosted staking rewards. In some cases, new or re-engaging users may also receive a $25 USDC credit. The companies confirmed that the move represents the largest single…
GET
$0.00429
-1.89%
FREE
$0.00013659
+8.75%
COM
$0.01087
-2.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 23:45
Partager
Walmart-Backed OnePay to Bring Crypto Trading Into Banking App
The post Walmart-Backed OnePay to Bring Crypto Trading Into Banking App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes OnePay app will allow users to hold crypto, convert it to cash, and make purchases or pay off balances. Crypto trading is added to OnePay’s growing suite of financial services, which includes banking, credit/debit cards, buy-now-pay-later loans, and wireless plans. The app ranks No. 5 in Apple’s finance category and benefits from Walmart’s extensive retail and online presence. Walmart-backed fintech firm OnePay plans to introduce trading and custody services for Bitcoin and other digital assets on its mobile app later this year. According to anonymous sources cited by CNBC, the platform will initially provide access to BTC and ETH, with support from the startup Zerohash. Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading in Its “Everything App” Founded in 2021 by Walmart and venture firm Ribbit Capital, OnePay aims to become an American super app for digital finance. Crypto trading seems to be the latest addition to its list of product offerings. This is a major development as America’s retail giant Walmart was also plotting stablecoin moves earlier this year. The app currently supports high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, buy now-pay-later loans, and even wireless plans. By enabling users to hold BTC $120 934 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $2.41 T Vol. 24h: $68.68 B and ETH $4 471 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $539.11 B Vol. 24h: $41.43 B directly in the app, OnePay customers may be able to convert cryptocurrency into cash. Thus, it will enable them to make in-store purchases or pay off credit card balances. The move comes as cryptocurrencies gain broader acceptance in the U.S., with major financial institutions now entering the market. Last month, Morgan Stanley announced it would soon allow retail clients to access crypto through its E-Trade subsidiary. Zerohash will power OnePay’s crypto offerings and has recently raised more than…
APP
$0.001939
-1.92%
COM
$0.01087
-2.75%
CARDS
$0.1827
-2.40%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 23:33
Partager
Ethereum Foundation Restructures Privacy Leadership
The post Ethereum Foundation Restructures Privacy Leadership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Oct 01, 2025 16:19 Ethereum Foundation announces new leadership for its privacy initiatives, appointing Igor Barinov and Andy Guzman to key roles to enhance privacy efforts. The Ethereum Foundation has unveiled a new leadership framework to bolster its privacy-focused initiatives, as reported by the Ethereum blog. This restructuring aims to enhance the effectiveness and strategic alignment of privacy efforts within the organization. New Leadership Appointments Igor Barinov has been appointed as the coordinator of the Privacy @ EF program, where he will oversee strategy and alignment across various privacy-centric projects, including the Privacy & Scaling Explorations (PSE) team. Barinov brings over a decade of experience in the Ethereum ecosystem, having founded key projects such as Blockscout, Gnosis Chain, and zkBob. He is recognized for his commitment to open-source development and privacy advocacy. Andy Guzman has taken the helm as the new coordinator of the PSE team, succeeding Sam Richards. Guzman, who has been a part of PSE/EF since 2022, has played a pivotal role in leading significant product and strategy initiatives. His expertise in applied cryptography and research will be instrumental in driving the team forward. Focus on Real Use Cases The Privacy @ EF Cluster is organized around three core pillars: Private Reads, Private Writes, and Private Proving. This structure is designed to address real-world needs by supporting users, developers, and institutions in maintaining privacy and data protection. Private Reads: Facilitates secure querying, authentication, and browsing without surveillance. Private Writes: Ensures secure transactions, governance, and data transfers to prevent unwanted disclosures. Private Proving: Enhances the efficiency and usability of proofs across various contexts, such as identity verification and data portability. These pillars are essential for protecting individuals from metadata leaks and enabling institutions to comply with data protection standards.…
COM
$0.01087
-2.75%
OCT
$0.07648
-3.22%
ANDY
$0.0002077
+5.11%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 23:08
Partager
Circle’s Report Shows $2.4 Trillion in Asia-Pacific Stablecoin Trade
TLDR Circle reports $2.4 trillion in stablecoin activity in Asia-Pacific between June 2024 and June 2025. Singapore and Hong Kong are now the second and third-largest stablecoin hubs globally after the United States. The Singapore-China corridor has become the most active route for cross-border stablecoin transactions. Corporate stablecoin transactions surged from under $100 million in [...] The post Circle’s Report Shows $2.4 Trillion in Asia-Pacific Stablecoin Trade appeared first on CoinCentral.
4
$0.231
+16.85%
TRADE
$0.10385
+3.31%
JUNE
$0.091
+4.35%
Partager
Coincentral
2025/10/03 23:07
Partager
BNB and XRP Whales Flock to Digitap – Can The Trillion-Dollar Payments Market Drive 100X Growth?
An exciting trend this “Uptober” involves BNB coin and XRP Ripple whales flocking to Digitap ($TAP). Considered one of the […] The post BNB and XRP Whales Flock to Digitap – Can The Trillion-Dollar Payments Market Drive 100X Growth? appeared first on Coindoo.
BNB
$1,307.65
-1.05%
XRP
$2.8701
-0.11%
FLOCK
$0.28065
+1.40%
Partager
Coindoo
2025/10/03 23:00
Partager
Samsung Wallet now offers direct Coinbase access to 75m Galaxy users
Samsung has integrated Coinbase into its Galaxy ecosystem for 75 million U.S. users through Samsung Wallet. Editor’s note: The previous headline misstated the figure as 57 million. It is 75 million and the headline has been corrected. We apologize and…
WALLET
$0.02447
-1.48%
NOW
$0.00418
-12.18%
U
$0.009817
-0.48%
Partager
Crypto.news
2025/10/03 22:58
Partager
From Wall Street to DeFi: Tether Co-Founder Sees Stablecoins Replacing All Currency
Reeve Collins, speaking during the Token2049 conference in Singapore, predicted that within the next decade, the currencies people use every […] The post From Wall Street to DeFi: Tether Co-Founder Sees Stablecoins Replacing All Currency appeared first on Coindoo.
DEFI
$0.001768
+2.31%
PEOPLE
$0.01769
+3.93%
Partager
Coindoo
2025/10/03 22:52
Partager
Stripe’s Next Chapter Is About to Hit the Global Market
The post Stripe’s Next Chapter Is About to Hit the Global Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe is transforming global finance by unlocking seamless currency conversion, instant card issuance, stablecoin integration, and simplified cross-border payments across its expanding, enterprise-grade financial infrastructure. Stripe Integrates Stablecoin Tools in Major Expansion of Global Payment Capabilities Global payments infrastructure is evolving as fintech firms increasingly integrate stablecoins into mainstream financial tools. Payments technology company Stripe […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/stripes-next-chapter-is-about-to-hit-the-global-market/
COM
$0.01087
-2.75%
FINANCE
$0.00116
-6.60%
CROSS
$0.21906
+2.58%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:47
Partager
Best Early Payout Betting Sites 2025: Spartans vs bet365, Unibet & Betway Compared
When searching for the best early payout betting sites, today’s players demand speed, smooth payouts, and bonuses that feel rewarding. No one wants to wait days to access winnings or deal with outdated platforms. The current betting landscape features a mix of strong names, each bringing unique strengths across sports, casino, and live markets. From […] The post Best Early Payout Betting Sites 2025: Spartans vs bet365, Unibet & Betway Compared appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LIVE
$0.01208
-7.36%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 22:00
Partager
CME Group Set To Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures And Options Trading
CME Group, the leading US derivatives exchange, has announced plans to offer 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options in 2026, pending regulatory approval.
Partager
Cryptodaily
2025/10/03 19:48
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
How Predictive Text Reshapes Academic Credit - One Suggestion At a Time
Predictive Oncology raised $343.5M for its digital asset treasury
Peter Schiff Wins as Gold Adds Entire Crypto Market Cap in Just Two Months
Coinbase Launches Crypto Staking in New York Amid Regulatory Relief
Decentralized social media protocol Farcaster adds BNB Chain support amid breakout interest in BNB token