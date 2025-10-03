MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-10-09 Thursday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
2025 Cloud Mining Rankings: DefiMiner Leads — BTC/DOGE Short-Term, USDT Daily Payouts
The post 2025 Cloud Mining Rankings: DefiMiner Leads — BTC/DOGE Short-Term, USDT Daily Payouts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2025 Cloud Mining Rankings: DefiMiner Leads — BTC/DOGE Short-Term, USDT Daily Payouts – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release 2025 Cloud Mining Rankings: DefiMiner Leads — BTC/DOGE Short-Term, USDT Daily Payouts Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/2025-cloud-mining-rankings-defiminer-leads-btc-doge-short-term-usdt-daily-payouts/
CLOUD
$0.13353
+6.83%
BTC
$122,918.95
+1.26%
DOGE
$0.25339
+2.49%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 23:36
Partager
New Bitcoin Predictions Targets: Citi, JPMorgan Go Massive
The post New Bitcoin Predictions Targets: Citi, JPMorgan Go Massive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Bitcoin Predictions Targets: Citi, JPMorgan Go Massive Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-price-prediction-citi-jpmorgan/
COM
$0.010882
-2.26%
SIGN
$0.06454
+1.84%
EVER
$0.01907
+0.36%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:59
Partager
Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Depression Ahead, Urges Bitcoin and Gold Over Stocks
For Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, these market moves are more than just numbers – […] The post Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Depression Ahead, Urges Bitcoin and Gold Over Stocks appeared first on Coindoo.
MORE
$0.02345
-14.78%
Partager
Coindoo
2025/10/03 22:25
Partager
Cardano Founder Makes Bitcoin 2026 Prediction: Details
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson reveals mega Bitcoin prediction for 2026
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 21:59
Partager
Will Trump’s Tariff Plan Reshape Crypto Investments?
Amid increasing speculation, U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed plans that could see American citizens receiving up to $2,000 each from tariff revenues.Continue Reading:Will Trump’s Tariff Plan Reshape Crypto Investments?
TRUMP
$7.747
+3.14%
U
$0.0098
-1.19%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 21:53
Partager
Vitalik: Ethereum needs to be more cautious about major protocol changes after short-term expansion tasks
PANews reported on October 3rd that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said in a discussion with community members on the X platform today that he actually agrees with the view that the Ethereum protocol should be "gradually ossified." Vitalik explained that he supports a more cautious approach to major changes to the protocol after completing tasks such as "short-term scaling, streamlining Ethereum, and cleaning up technical debt." However, he disagrees with achieving this goal by restricting the inner circle, but believes that the solution lies in "expanding and balancing core research and development."
MORE
$0.02345
-14.78%
MAJOR
$0.1206
+1.60%
DEBT
$0.0004493
-3.85%
Partager
PANews
2025/10/03 21:49
Partager
Walmart-owned bank app OnePay to add Bitcoin, Ether trading this year
Walmart-backed banking app OnePay reportedly plans to add Bitcoin and Ether trading and custody later this year as part of its push to become a WeChat-style US superapp. OnePay, a banking app majority-owned by Walmart, will soon roll out crypto support, according to CNBC.According to a Friday CNBC report citing anonymous sources, OnePay will soon offer cryptocurrency trading and custody to its users. The app is expected to support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) later this year.OnePay has positioned itself as a US version of a “superapp,” modeled after China’s WeChat. The platform already offers banking services including high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, loans and wireless plans.Read more
BANK
$0.1283
+42.82%
APP
$0.001939
-1.82%
PART
$0.24
-0.08%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 21:45
Partager
Standard Chartered Announces New Bitcoin ATH Date! "Next $135,000!"
Geoff Kendrick of Standard Chartered said Bitcoin could reach a new record next week and climb as high as $135,000. Continue Reading: Standard Chartered Announces New Bitcoin ATH Date! "Next $135,000!"
ATH
$0.05141
-4.38%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 21:45
Partager
Indonesia suspends TikTok’s license as talk of social media biometric scans gathers steam
Indonesia has suspended TikTok’s registration status as an electronic system provider. According to reports, the social media app failed to hand over all data relating to the use of its live stream feature. Indonesian officials claim that TikTok has not been cooperating with regulators since it began an inquisition into protests that rocked the world’s […]
TALK
$0.023
+15.00%
APP
$0.001939
-1.82%
LIVE
$0.01213
-7.26%
Partager
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 21:00
Partager
Asia pacific stablecoins: APAC hubs attract institutional flows
Asia pacific stablecoins have become central to regional market discussions; this article separates verified facts.
Partager
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 20:42
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
How Predictive Text Reshapes Academic Credit - One Suggestion At a Time
Predictive Oncology raised $343.5M for its digital asset treasury
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected
Peter Schiff Wins as Gold Adds Entire Crypto Market Cap in Just Two Months
Coinbase Launches Crypto Staking in New York Amid Regulatory Relief