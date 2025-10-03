2025-10-09 Thursday

Walmart-Backed OnePay To Offer Bitcoin Trading In App

The post Walmart-Backed OnePay To Offer Bitcoin Trading In App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OnePay, the fintech venture majority-owned by Walmart, will soon allow its customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin directly in its mobile app. This access will help bring bitcoin access to mainstream U.S. retail consumers. According to CNBC reporting, OnePay plans to launch the service later this year in partnership with crypto infrastructure firm Zerohash.  Founded in 2021 by Walmart and Ribbit Capital, OnePay has steadily built out an “everything app” for digital finance, offering savings accounts, cards, buy now–pay later services, and even wireless plans.  By adding bitcoin custody and trading, the firm jumps on the bitcoin boat alongside other U.S. fintech leaders like PayPal, Venmo and Cash App, all of which already allow crypto purchases. The integration could give OnePay users the ability to convert bitcoin into dollars for everyday use — whether to make purchases at Walmart stores or to pay down card balances.  With Walmart’s 150 million weekly U.S. shoppers already plugged into its ecosystem, OnePay’s Bitcoin offering may reach a far broader audience than rival apps. For OnePay, the timing appears favorable. The company’s mobile app now ranks No. 5 among free finance apps in Apple’s App Store, ahead of JPMorgan Chase, Robinhood, and Chime, per CNBC. FinTech’s embrace of Bitcoin Nearly every app ahead of OnePay in the App Store — such as PayPal and Cash App — already has some form of bitcoin trading. Back in July, PayPal said it will let U.S. small businesses accept over 100 cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, through its online payments platform.  Merchants pay a promotional 0.99% fee in the first year, rising to 1.5% afterward — both below the average U.S. credit card processing cost. Although OnePay operates as a separate entity, its real strength comes from being deeply integrated into Walmart’s well-established and massive retail ecosystem —…
Standard Chartered Gives New Bitcoin Prediction

The post Standard Chartered Gives New Bitcoin Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee as markets brace for another pivotal moment. From Washington’s shutdown to deep-pocketed crypto whales pushing leverage, forces are converging that could propel Bitcoin (BTC) into uncharted territory. Analysts find themselves split on whether this strength is solid or fragile. Crypto News of the Day: Geoff Kendrick Sees Bitcoin Ready for $135,000 as Shutdown Looms Bitcoin may be on the brink of a fresh all-time high, according to Standard Chartered’s Head of Digital Assets Research, Geoff Kendrick. Sponsored Sponsored In an exclusive email to BeInCrypto, Kendrick said he expects Bitcoin to “print a fresh all-time-high next week” and push toward his long-held Q3 target of $135,000, reported in a recent US Crypto News publication. The catalyst, he argues, lies in the dynamics of the US government shutdown. “The shutdown matters this time around. During the previous Trump shutdown (December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019), Bitcoin was in a different place than it is now, so it did little. However, this year, Bitcoin traded with US government risks, as best shown by its relationship to US treasury term premium,” Kendrick explained. On Polymarket, traders are pricing a 60% probability that the shutdown lasts between 10 and 29 days, suggesting no quick resolution. US Government Shutdown Timeline Probabilities. Source: Polymarket For Kendrick, this creates an extended environment in which Bitcoin can outperform as a hedge against fiscal gridlock and US credit stress. The other key driver lies in ETF flows. Gold has been outperforming Bitcoin ETFs in recent weeks, but Kendrick expects that trend to reverse. Sponsored Sponsored “Net Bitcoin ETF inflows are now at USD58bn, of which USD23bn has been in 2025. I would expect at least…
Could This Be the Strategy Behind MARA’s Recent Bitcoin Success?

The post Could This Be the Strategy Behind MARA’s Recent Bitcoin Success? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MARA Holdings has announced a significant, albeit gradual, uptick in Bitcoin production for September, which is a testament to the company’s evolving strategies in the cryptocurrency mining sector. This increase occurs in the context of challenging market environments, illustrating MARA’s capability to adapt by deftly managing both its production and digital assets. Continue Reading:Could This Be the Strategy Behind MARA’s Recent Bitcoin Success? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/could-this-be-the-strategy-behind-maras-recent-bitcoin-success
Bitcoins adds $124 billion to its market cap since the start of ‘Uptober’

The post Bitcoins adds $124 billion to its market cap since the start of ‘Uptober’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) has rallied over 10% this week as institutional demand continues to rise, supporting the narrative that September lows are usually followed by strong upward movements. Indeed, historical data shows that October tends to deliver high returns for the cryptocurrency (over 20% on average), earning the month its signature “Uptober” nickname. The situation this year is particularly interesting, as the Bitcoin price has been propped by more than favorable macroeconomic conditions, including the U.S. government shutdown following a failure to pass a funding bill on Wednesday, October 1. Given all the positive factors that are coinciding together, it is not surprising that “digital gold” has seen a noticeable increase in valuation over the past few days. Indeed, since the beginning of the month, Bitcoin market cap has climbed up from $2.276 trillion to roughly $2.40 trillion at press time, Friday, October 3, as per CoinMarket Cap. That marks a $124 billion, or nearly 5.5%, increase. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at approximately $120,280, up a modest 0.60% on the daily chart. BTC price. Source: Finbold Bitcoin on a run With the $120,000 level reclaimed, investor confidence is also rising, particularly in the exchange-traded funds (ETF) sector. For instance, BlackRock alone saw $446 million in inflows on Thursday, October 2.  Large-holder activity has also been noteworthy, as whales have bought over 30,000 Bitcoin BTC in 48 hours, worth about $3,6 billion. Further appetite could, of course, drive the momentum further, extending the rally to potentially new all-time highs (ATH) in the final quarter. Accordingly, Citigroup raised its year-end targets for the asset to $132,000. However, maintaining the $120,000 level will be critical. Immediate resistance sits at $122,000, just below the August 14 ATH of $124,474. Conversely, a slip below $120,000 could potentially lead to further losses at…
Bitcoin, Altcoins & ETFs: How Based Eggman $GGs Is Redefining Meme Coins on Coinbase’s Base

The post Bitcoin, Altcoins & ETFs: How Based Eggman $GGs Is Redefining Meme Coins on Coinbase’s Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The cryptocurrency market in 2025 is being shaped by three key forces: Bitcoin, altcoins, and the rise of regulated ETFs. Together, they have expanded access to digital assets and increased investor confidence. At the same time, crypto presales remain a central pathway for new projects, giving communities the chance to support early innovation. The search for the best crypto presale to buy has led many toward emerging ecosystems like Coinbase’s Base network. Among them, Based Eggman ($GGs) is making waves as a presale crypto that blends meme culture with gaming and social platforms, while larger institutions continue to focus on ETFs. Based Eggman and the Rise of the Best Presale Crypto 2025 Based Eggman ($GGs) is not just another meme coin. Built on Coinbase’s Layer 2, Base, it combines gaming infrastructure with a vibrant social layer. Players can earn tokens through on-chain games, while also participating in meme-driven culture that keeps communities engaged and active. This blend of gaming and culture transforms what a presale coin can represent. The project has already raised $215,000 in its presale, showing a strong level of early support. By integrating social platforms with gaming, Based Eggman positions itself as more than a cryptocurrency presale. It creates a space where entertainment and finance work together in real time. Every game played, every meme shared, and every $GGs earned contributes to the wider ecosystem. This approach makes it stand out on any crypto presale list for 2025, since it focuses…
Walmart-Backed Fintech OnePay to Offer Bitcoin and Crypto Trading Via Banking App

Walmart-backed fintech OnePay will introduce Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody on its mobile app later this year. The post Walmart-Backed Fintech OnePay to Offer Bitcoin and Crypto Trading Via Banking App appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin & Ether in Superapp Push

TLDR OnePay to Launch Bitcoin & Ether Trading, Pushing U.S. Superapp Ambitions Walmart’s OnePay Adds Crypto as It Races to Lead the U.S. Finance Superapp Race Bitcoin and Ether Are Coming to OnePay—Walmart’s Big Bet on Digital Finance OnePay Integrates Crypto with Bitcoin, Ether as U.S. Superapp Wars Heat Up OnePay to Support Bitcoin & [...] The post Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin & Ether in Superapp Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
MELANIA token dips 98% amid $30M team wallet questions

The post MELANIA token dips 98% amid $30M team wallet questions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The MELANIA token, tied to the US first lady Melania Trump, is in the pits after tanking 98% from its ATH. The token was drowned by criticism over the project’s lack of transparency around fund management. Above all that, the team has not cared to come clean with investors. The First Lady famously launched the meme coin on the eve of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. The token quickly surged, reaching a peak of $13.73 before crashing. Its price never recovered. According to on-chain data, it is down more than 90% from launch and 98% from its all-time high. US First Lady Melania Trump has returned to promoting her SOL-based meme coin, MELANIA memecoin, after a 10-month absence. Yesterday, she published an AI-generated video that called the token a path “into the future.”  Into The Future. pic.twitter.com/hTsi5VThiZ — MelaniaMeme (@TrueMELANIAmeme) October 1, 2025 This sudden move triggered a price spike for the token, causing it to jump from $0.16 to $0.19 before tanking again. However, the post conspicuously lacked any comment from Trump addressing the millions of dollars in token sales earlier this year. In response to the news, blockchain analysts raised concerns over how the team behind the MELANIA meme coin handled community funds. According to data tracked by Bubblemaps, in April, the MELANIA project moved and sold over $30 million worth of community tokens without explanation.  It’s been 7 MONTHS And still no explanation from $MELANIA team on why: • $30M tokens from team wallets were sold• $10M tokens were removed from the community pool and sold pic.twitter.com/sdRkohekun — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 12, 2025 The platform also highlighted that $10 million worth of tokens were removed from community pools and sold. The platform criticized the posting of an AI video after months of silence without addressing fund movements. In…
Engagement Versus Quiet Quitting: Why Neither Is Improving

The post Engagement Versus Quiet Quitting: Why Neither Is Improving appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Engagement Versus Quiet Quitting: Why Neither Is Improving getty When Dell reviewed the results of its 2025 employee survey, leaders were confronted with numbers that were far worse than expected. The company’s employee net promoter score, a measure of how willing people are to recommend Dell as a place to work, had dropped to 32 from 63 just two years earlier. Employees pointed to layoffs, heavier workloads, and a strict return-to-office policy as reasons they felt less connected to their work. Some described the culture as less flexible and less compassionate than it had been in the past. This was not the outcome anyone expected after years of investment in flexible work programs, engagement surveys, and recognition initiatives. It highlights a reality many organizations face. Even when companies spend heavily on improving engagement, the results often fall short, and employees describe themselves as doing only what is required, a pattern many now call quiet quitting. The question leaders are asking now is what kind of workplace culture can turn that around. What Can Dell Teach About Engagement? Getty Images What Can Dell Teach About Engagement? Dell’s story offers an important reminder. A company can invest heavily in surveys, flexible schedules, and recognition programs and still face declining engagement. That does not make those efforts meaningless, but it shows that engagement cannot be treated as a set of isolated programs. Employees want to feel connected to their work in ways that go beyond perks. At Dell, policies that once signaled flexibility were replaced with stricter requirements, which employees interpreted as less trust and less autonomy. Engagement slipped because the culture did not encourage open dialogue about the changes or genuine exploration of alternatives. Why Do Engagement Scores Stay Flat Despite Investments? getty Why Do Engagement Scores Stay Flat Despite Investments? Across…
UXLINK Faces Uncertainty as Community Decides on Early Unlock Proposal

TLDR UXLINK price dropped 15% as community prepares for an early unlock vote on October 4. Early unlock vote could impact liquidity and exchanges, but risks token dilution. UXLINK’s compensation plan aims to resolve post-hack issues, offering faster recovery. UXLINK faces 62% losses over the past month as traders adjust positions before the vote. UXLINK’s [...] The post UXLINK Faces Uncertainty as Community Decides on Early Unlock Proposal appeared first on CoinCentral.
