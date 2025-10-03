2025-10-09 Thursday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Ripple (XRP) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Both Hold Utility, but Analysts Expect one to Deliver 10x Bigger Returns Than the Other. Here’s Which One

Ripple (XRP) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Both Hold Utility, but Analysts Expect one to Deliver 10x Bigger Returns Than the Other. Here’s Which One

The post Ripple (XRP) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Both Hold Utility, but Analysts Expect one to Deliver 10x Bigger Returns Than the Other. Here’s Which One appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple (XRP) has long been regarded as the leader in cross-border payments and growing acceptance by financial institutions, giving it a solid utility-based platform. However, XRP offers steady growth, but its potential is overshadowed further by Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  At a paltry $0.035 during its Phase 6 presale, now over 55% sold out, Mutuum Finance combines a dual lending protocol and non-custodial smart contracts to provide early purchasers greater asymmetric returns than anything else. With over 16,710 holders and $16.7 million raised, Mutuum Finance is fast becoming a DeFi altcoin that can generate 10x the returns of XRP in the forthcoming bull cycle. XRP Retains Significant Support of $2.70–$2.80 Despite Market Correction Despite the recent market fluctuations, XRP has remained steadfast, maintaining its price between $2.70–$2.80. Researchers note that as long as the level holds strong, there is a high likelihood that the token will rally past $3.00, signifying an impending short-term correction and fresh bull strength. While XRP’s solid technical performance keeps it on investor radars for relatively stable crypto exposure, attention is also being directed towards increasing altcoins with utility as well as high growth potential, making Mutuum Finance (MUTM) representative of the next new wave of investor interest. Mutuum Finance Presale Frenzy Gains More Momentum Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is boasting stratospheric growth in its sixth round of presale, demand going through the roof as the project passes more than $16.7 million raised and gains the backing of more than 16,710 investors. Early investors are positioning themselves for potentially astronomical profits when the token goes on sale on the open market. Mutuum Finance is also breaking new ground for a healthily booming DeFi system with the launch of a USD-backed stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. To fulfill its promise of investor confidence and platform security, Mutuum Finance has…
XRP
XRP$2,882+0,89%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,001164-8,77%
SphereX
HERE$0,000239--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:37
Partager
Walmart-Owned Fintech Firm OnePay To Offer Crypto Trading and Custody Features

Walmart-Owned Fintech Firm OnePay To Offer Crypto Trading and Custody Features

The post Walmart-Owned Fintech Firm OnePay To Offer Crypto Trading and Custody Features appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cryptocurrency is steadily gaining ground in the U.S., with more people and businesses exploring digital assets for payments, savings, and everyday transactions. Some fintech platforms are quietly preparing to integrate crypto into their apps, hinting at a future where digital assets become part of mainstream finance. Walmart-Backed App Adds Crypto Trading OnePay, a fintech company …
Union
U$0,009806-0,87%
Moonveil
MORE$0,02297-15,42%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01773+5,41%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/10/03 23:24
Partager
MARA now holds 52,850 Bitcoin worth over $6 billion

MARA now holds 52,850 Bitcoin worth over $6 billion

The post MARA now holds 52,850 Bitcoin worth over $6 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways MARA Holdings now holds 52,850 Bitcoin, strengthening its position as the second-largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder after Strategy. This achievement underscores MARA’s active role in adopting Bitcoin as a treasury asset among public corporations. MARA Holdings, a US-based Bitcoin mining firm and the second-largest public Bitcoin holder, now holds 52,850 Bitcoin worth over $6 billion, trailing only Strategy in corporate Bitcoin treasury holdings. The milestone positions MARA as a key player in the growing trend of public companies adopting Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. MARA has emphasized its role in national digital economy infrastructure through both mining operations and strategic Bitcoin purchases. Recent US Treasury guidance has clarified tax treatments for digital assets, benefiting Bitcoin holders like MARA by excluding certain unrealized gains from corporate minimum taxes. MARA is pursuing sustainable energy initiatives, including wind-powered mining operations in Texas and Europe, to support its Bitcoin treasury growth strategy. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/mara-second-largest-public-bitcoin-holder-52850-btc/
Nowchain
NOW$0,00424-9,78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,010892-9,55%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000095--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:24
Partager
Taylor Swift’s Latest Album Features Real Madrid Mention

Taylor Swift’s Latest Album Features Real Madrid Mention

The post Taylor Swift’s Latest Album Features Real Madrid Mention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in 2024. Getty Images for TAS Rights Management The excitement surrounding the launch of Taylor Swift’s twelfth studio album, Life of a Showgirl, was expected to reach sky-high levels when released on Friday, but few anticipated that it would have soccer fans on the edge of their seats. However, the performer has ensured that she is the talk of the community, courtesy of a mention of Spanish giants Real Madrid in one of her tracks. Real Madrid has earned a mention in the song “Wi$h Li$t”, the eighth track on the album, which highlights Swift’s desire to stay humble, despite the glitz, glamor and riches of fame. The track is reviewed by Associated Press by describing it as “”a lovely song about the mundanity of romance and the suburban fantasy of ‘a couple kids … a driveway with a basketball hoop’”. While the club has not issued any kind of statement about the mention, it did take to social media with a post showing midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni with headphones on, with the caption, “NOW PLAYING: @taylorswift13 – Wi$h Li$t (2025)”, as posted on X. Meanwhile, other Spanish soccer clubs also reacted. Real Madrid’s city rivals, Atlético Madrid, who beat them in the derby in a 5-2 result last weekend, posted an ironic post on X. The post included the caption “Our Wish List”, with a picture of defender Marcos Llorente and midfielder Pablo Barrios. The lyrics of Wi$h Li$t The verse which includes the mention of the soccer giants says, “they want it all, they want a contract with Real Madrid, they want that spring break that was ****in’ lit, and then that video taken off the internet, they want it all”. The song is a playful yet sincere track…
RealLink
REAL$0,08355+1,42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,010892-9,55%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00003552+4,22%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:10
Partager
UC Berkeley Launches Digital Asset Hub Backed by RLUSD Stablecoin

UC Berkeley Launches Digital Asset Hub Backed by RLUSD Stablecoin

The post UC Berkeley Launches Digital Asset Hub Backed by RLUSD Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Ripple is taking its collaboration with higher education to a new level, using its RLUSD stablecoin to finance the launch of a cutting-edge blockchain research hub at UC Berkeley. The company has provided $1.3 million to establish the Berkeley Center for Digital Assets, a move that signals both academic ambition and a broader push to grow RLUSD’s presence in the global market. Instead of focusing only on cryptocurrency mechanics, the new center is built around the concept of “digital twins” – blockchain-based models that replicate real-world assets. Researchers plan to explore how everything from farmland and crops to factories and semiconductors can be mirrored on-chain, verified, and exchanged. Supporters believe this technology could open up new credit opportunities for farmers, streamline industrial operations, and even help manage natural resources like forests. The center will also double as a launchpad for entrepreneurs. Its accelerator program, called BDAX, is preparing to host its first batch of startups this fall, with an emphasis on builders experimenting with applications on the XRP Ledger. Ripple hopes that supporting early-stage projects will encourage practical use cases that expand blockchain adoption far beyond speculative trading. For UC Berkeley, the initiative represents the deepening of a long-standing relationship. Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative has provided funding to the school since 2018, but this is the first time an entire on-campus research center has been created with Ripple’s backing. The project comes at a time when RLUSD itself is gaining traction. The stablecoin recently broke into the top-100 digital assets by market capitalization, climbing to nearly $790 million. Ripple has been expanding its footprint with new token issuances and partnerships, particularly in Africa, where fintech companies such as Chipper Cash and Yellow Card are integrating RLUSD to address expensive remittances and low banking access. By intertwining financial innovation…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,010892-9,55%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,001164-8,77%
Edge
EDGE$0,27992+5,00%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:04
Partager
Top Trader Says XRP Will Be the Best Fundamental Short in the History

Top Trader Says XRP Will Be the Best Fundamental Short in the History

As XRP recovered to the $3 mark today, widely followed trader Crashius Clay doubled down on his long-standing bearish outlook. In a post on X, Clay declared that XRP will be one of the easiest and most fundamentally sound short opportunities of this cycle, and possibly in the "history of humanity." He argued that this current bull run is XRP’s last and that no future cycles will bring the token back to relevance.Visit Website
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0,0000895-1,75%
XRP
XRP$2,882+0,89%
Partager
Coinstats2025/10/03 22:58
Partager
Walmart-owned OnePay to launch bitcoin, ether trading and custody on mobile later this year: report

Walmart-owned OnePay to launch bitcoin, ether trading and custody on mobile later this year: report

Walmart-backed OnePay is reportedly preparing to add bitcoin and ether trading and custody to its mobile banking app.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003358+1,69%
RWAX
APP$0,001944-1,61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/10/03 22:48
Partager
Tariffs Threaten 2025 Holiday Sales With Higher Prices, Job Cuts

Tariffs Threaten 2025 Holiday Sales With Higher Prices, Job Cuts

The post Tariffs Threaten 2025 Holiday Sales With Higher Prices, Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Imports are costing more and reducing profitabiity for many companies. getty U.S. tariffs are taking a toll on U.S. business, according to a survey of senior executives released yesterday by KPMG. About one in three report declining or deferred sales tied to tariffs while nearly all (97%) say they’ve seen no sales increase at all. Almost 40% report shrinking gross margins. The harm isn’t limited to imports. Other countries’ retaliatory tariffs hurting U.S. exports with a majority of companies reporting sales declines in foreign markets of 6-25%. Rising Prices And Inflation Pressure The survey says that two-thirds of companies have passed through up to half of their tariff costs to consumers and 21% have passed on more than half — up sharply from just 13% in July. Looking ahead, 42% of executives expect to raise prices by up to 5% over the next six months and 29% anticipate increases of 6-15%. The Uncertain Outlook Ahead Most companies are talking about bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. but it’s going to take time. Almost half of the executives say that kind of move will take 1-2 years to accomplish and almost one-third say it will take 2-3 years. And 77% don’t report feeling fully confident in the stability of current U.S. tariff levels. Without confidence in stability, companies are not going to commit to long-term investment in domestic production. Even more troubling, 44% expect the uncertainty to continue over the next year. The effects are already visible. Hiring has been paused by 38% of the executives, 29% have reduced their U.S. workforce by 1-5% and 15% of the executives say they have reduced their headcount by 6-10%. Historically, nothing scares consumers to halt discretionary spending more than fear of unemployment. The Impact On Retail Consumers will see higher prices this holiday…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,010892-9,55%
Moonveil
MORE$0,02297-15,42%
Union
U$0,009806-0,87%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 22:46
Partager
ETH maakt zich op voor nieuwe upgrades: Fusaka en Glamsterdam

ETH maakt zich op voor nieuwe upgrades: Fusaka en Glamsterdam

Ethereum ontwikkelaars bespreken de laatste technische details in de 166e editie van het Consensus Layer Core Developers overleg. De meeting van 2 oktober draait vooral om de aanstaande Fusaka upgrade en het vervolgproject Glamsterdam. Beide upgrades krijgen steeds meer vorm terwijl het ontwikkelteam richting een nieuwe fase beweegt. Ethereum is... Het bericht ETH maakt zich op voor nieuwe upgrades: Fusaka en Glamsterdam verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Ethereum
ETH$4 527,73+1,45%
OP
OP$0,73+2,60%
Solayer
LAYER$0,4038+1,45%
Partager
Coinstats2025/10/03 22:37
Partager
XRP to $5? Popular Trader Predicts 64% Rally From Current Levels

XRP to $5? Popular Trader Predicts 64% Rally From Current Levels

New XRP price prediction from top trader reveals 64% surge scenario to $5 per token
XRP
XRP$2,882+0,89%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0,0000895-1,75%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/10/03 22:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How Predictive Text Reshapes Academic Credit - One Suggestion At a Time

Predictive Oncology raised $343.5M for its digital asset treasury

Peter Schiff Wins as Gold Adds Entire Crypto Market Cap in Just Two Months

Coinbase Launches Crypto Staking in New York Amid Regulatory Relief

Decentralized social media protocol Farcaster adds BNB Chain support amid breakout interest in BNB token