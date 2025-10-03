2025-10-09 Thursday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Vitalik Buterin Slams Peter Thiel’s Anti-Cypherpunk Beliefs at Token2049

Vitalik Buterin Slams Peter Thiel's Anti-Cypherpunk Beliefs at Token2049

TLDR Vitalik Buterin calls Peter Thiel "not a cypherpunk" due to their opposing views on surveillance and privacy. Buterin backs Ethereum's gradual ossification but warns against elite influence on the blockchain. Thiel's support for surveillance clashes with crypto's focus on decentralization and privacy. Buterin pushes for wider decentralization within Ethereum and warns against narrowing leadership.
Coincentral 2025/10/03 22:32
Samsung Partners With Coinbase to Bring Crypto to 75 Million Galaxy Users

Samsung Partners With Coinbase to Bring Crypto to 75 Million Galaxy Users

Samsung and Coinbase partner to give 75 million Galaxy users U.S. access to crypto trading, staking, and seamless payments. Samsung is partnering with Coinbase to offer 75 million Galaxy device owners in the U.S. access to the exchange's priority trading service. The collaboration is the largest single distribution of coins that Coinbase has ever run
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/10/03 22:22
Stablecoins Could Become A Massive Risk For The Crypto Market

Stablecoins Could Become A Massive Risk For The Crypto Market

With the Stablecoin-as-a-Service (SCaaS) model, any business or platform can issue its stablecoin without building a complex infrastructure. The opportunity is vast, but it comes with risks of liquidity fragmentation, reserve transparency, and evolving global regulatory frameworks. Anyone Can Issue Stablecoin Data from CoinGecko shows that the stablecoin segment currently has a market capitalization of around $306 billion and 355 different coins. Although quite popular today, not everyone can issue and manage stablecoins effectively. However, a new stablecoin model allows businesses, platforms, or organizations to issue and manage stablecoins without building the entire infrastructure from the ground up. This model includes standardized mint/burn, customizable reserve mechanisms and fees, and third-party operating interfaces. This is Stablecoin-as-a-Service (SCaaS). The most recent example is Stripe's Open Issuance program (launched in September 2025). It enables businesses to mint/burn stablecoins freely and customize fees and reserve allocations while sharing profits from yield after a certain fee. Ethena Labs provides a white-label solution for applications or blockchains. Tech giants like Google have reportedly tested a payment protocol for AI agents using stablecoins, while custodians such as BitGo have also entered the market. "Stripe announces Stablecoin as a Service. Any company can deploy stablecoins with just a few lines of code. BlackRock, Fidelity, or Superstate manages reserves. The SCaaS model lowers entry barriers by allowing virtually any business to issue its stablecoin. It also supports tailored stablecoins for specific products or target markets and gives wallets/exchanges/chains additional tools to distribute products with yield potential. Some users on X argue that SCaaS will become increasingly important as stablecoins become commodities and distributors (wallets, exchanges, chains) seek yield opportunities. Others suggest that SCaaS could be a lifeline for many blockchains struggling to achieve…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 22:21
4 Leading Online Casinos in the US 2025: Spartans Ahead of BetMGM, DraftKings & BetRivers

4 Leading Online Casinos in the US 2025: Spartans Ahead of BetMGM, DraftKings & BetRivers

The online casino space in the United States has turned into a competitive arena where platforms fight to provide the best mix of speed, features, and entertainment. Players want instant deposits, quick withdrawals, and plenty of games without dealing with paperwork or outdated processes. A few platforms rise above the rest through stronger promotions, technology, and betting options. But one project takes the lead thanks to its forward-thinking approach. Spartans is built specifically for crypto users who expect faster play and better rewards compared to traditional sites. That’s what gives it a clear edge among the Top US Online Casinos. 1. Spartans: A Crypto Casino Built for Speed and Rewards Spartans has quickly carved a place for itself by focusing fully on crypto, avoiding delays from banks or card restrictions. Deposits and payouts happen instantly with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, USDC, Avalanche, and more. Wallets like MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Coinbase Wallet link directly, so users can start playing in minutes. With 43+ providers and more than 5,900 titles, Spartans offers slots, tables, live casino, crash games, and sports betting from one account for total convenience. The collection covers everything from jackpot-heavy slots to roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and crash games where multipliers climb until they collapse. Live casino tables bring real dealers and game-show formats for an authentic feel. Sports fans can wager on football, basketball, UFC, cricket, tennis, and eSports with outright, totals, and in-play markets tracked by live stats. A fast interface with quick betslips makes the process smooth, giving clear control over bets and returns. Spartans also drives engagement with strong offers. A 300% casino bonus up to $200 is available, plus a matching 300% bonus for sports with fair terms. Daily reloads at 25% add steady value, while standout rewards like the Lamborghini giveaway raise the stakes. With instant crypto payouts, broad betting choices, and a packed game lineup, Spartans stands out as the clear front-runner among the Top US Online Casinos. 2. BetMGM: Supported by a Global Casino Brand BetMGM holds a strong name in the United States thanks to its connection with MGM Resorts, and it continues to perform well. New sign-ups can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with the POSTBET code, making it one of the larger entry offers. Promotions span college football, the NFL, and global leagues, while in the UK, BetMGM Casino recently gave new players a 100% match up to £200 plus free spins. Financially, BetMGM reported $1.35 billion in net revenue in the first half of 2025, a 35% increase year-over-year. Online sports rose 56%, while iGaming was up 29%. Their forecast for the year is now $2.7 billion, showing strong momentum. Marketing has also been refreshed with the “Make It Legendary” campaign led by Jon Hamm. On the responsible gaming side, they donated $250,000 to the International Center for Responsible Gaming and certified thousands of advisors. BetMGM’s size and reach keep it a major contender in the Top US Online Casinos list. 3. DraftKings: Driving Growth With Sports Promotions DraftKings continues to expand with fresh promotions and record-breaking results. For the NFL season, it rolled out the “Ghost Leg” parlay deal, where parlays with one wrong pick can still win. New sign-ups betting $5 can secure $300 in bonus bets right away along with $200 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription, creating added appeal for sports fans. The Q2 2025 results underline its progress: revenue reached $1.51 billion, rising 37% year-over-year, while net income was $158 million. Average revenue per user climbed 29%, and adjusted EBITDA soared 135% to $301 million. DraftKings now holds 34.4% of the US sports betting market, with analysts predicting a 14% price upside to around $55 per share. Responsible gaming efforts also remain active, with Lori Kalani leading projects such as betting dashboards and budget controls. While DraftKings brings strong presence to the Top US Online Casinos, its heavy focus stays on sports over traditional casino play. 4. BetRivers: Building Out Poker and Casino Features BetRivers, operated by Rush Street Interactive, is aiming for revenue of $1.05–$1.1 billion in 2025. It is focusing on poker and casino growth, offering tournaments such as $1 Satrolls and $20 Mega Satellites that connect to larger series. The brand is extending its poker network across Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, and soon New Jersey, aiming to be the first linked network across five states. For casino fans, PropPacks combine prop bets into themed sets for NBA and MLB games. Regular players can join daily poker events with 20% re-entry redemption, adding up to $100 in weekly value. Options like preset bets and Sunday Main Event streams highlight its push toward live poker. Though not as large as DraftKings or BetMGM, BetRivers appeals to those who want a mix of casino games and poker depth. It continues to hold a place among the Top US Online Casinos, though its scale and rewards remain smaller than the larger names. Wrapping It Up Spartans, BetMGM, DraftKings, and BetRivers all bring different strengths, whether it’s large sportsbooks, deep casino libraries, or growing poker communities. BetMGM benefits from brand recognition, DraftKings shines with sports-linked promotions, and BetRivers pushes its multi-state poker network. But Spartans stands above with its crypto-first setup, instant withdrawals, 5,900+ casino games, global sports markets, and striking promotions like the Lamborghini prize. For anyone exploring the Top US Online Casinos, Spartans not only leads the pack, but also delivers the most rewarding experience for those ready to play.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 22:00
Samsung taps Coinbase to bring crypto to over 75M Galaxy users in US

Samsung taps Coinbase to bring crypto to over 75M Galaxy users in US

Samsung Wallet and Coinbase aim to provide easier access to cryptocurrency for 75 million US Galaxy users, with a global rollout planned for the future. Consumer electronics giant Samsung has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase in a deal that could bring easier access to cryptocurrency for more than one billion Galaxy smartphone users worldwide.In the first phase, about 75 million Galaxy users in the United States will gain access to Coinbase One, a subscription service that offers zero trading fees, higher staking rewards and account protection for lost funds due to unauthorized access, Coinbase announced Friday."Together with Samsung, we're pairing their global scale with Coinbase's trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto — starting with more than 75 million Galaxy users across the U.S., and soon around the world," said Shan Aggarwal, chief business officer at Coinbase.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 21:55
Crypto Market Rally: BTC, BNB, SOL, XRP, ETH Surge Amid Q4 Momentum

Crypto Market Rally: BTC, BNB, SOL, XRP, ETH Surge Amid Q4 Momentum

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 21:48
Asia-Pacific is snelst groeiende regio voor stablecoins met $24 biljoen transactievolume

Asia-Pacific is snelst groeiende regio voor stablecoins met $24 biljoen transactievolume

Circle heeft de Asia-Pacific regio uitgeroepen tot de snelst groeiende stablecoin markt. Daarbij hadden ze het over $24 biljoen aan on-chain activiteit. Singapore en Hong Kong springen er daarbij tussenuit. Maar waarom groeit de regio zo snel? En wat betekent het voor de cryptomarkt? Asia-Pacific is snelst groeiende regio met $24 biljoen stablecoin transacties Circle, het bedrijf achter de populaire USDC stablecoin, heeft de Asia-Pacific regio benoemd als snelst groeiende stablecoin markt. Tijdens het Circle Forum in Singapore liet Yam Ki Chain, vice-president Asia-Pacific van Circle, weten hoe het er tussen juni 2024 en juni 2025 $24 biljoen aan on-chain activitiet te zien was. Het cijfer laat zien hoeveel crypto-adoptie er in de regio te vinden is. In het specifiek zijn Singapore en Hong Kong locaties waar grote adoptie te zien is. De landen zijn hiermee de tweede en derde grootste gebruikers van stablecoins ter wereld. De snelle groei is ook te zien aan hoe vaak per maand de stablecoins werden gebruikt. De maandelijkse transacties stegen van minder dan $100 miljoen in begin 2023 naar meer dan $3 miljard in begin 2025. Bedrijven in verschillende sectoren maken steeds meer gebruik van stablecoins. Doordat stablecoins transacties enorm snel en goedkoop kunnen uitvoeren, worden ze steeds populairder. De adoptie ervan onder particuliere gebruikers in Singapore laat zien hoeveel vraag ernaar is. Het laat zien dat de vraag naar stablecoins zich niet alleen beperkt tot financiële markten. Circle heeft aangegeven dat de Asia-Pacific regio centraal is geworden in hun strategie op de lange termijn Het belang van stablecoins voor de cryptomarkt Dit laat zien hoe belangrijk stablecoins zijn voor de groei van de bredere cryptomarkt. Stablecoins bieden een basis voor transacties via blockchains. Doordat de coins vastgepind zijn aan een fiatvaluta, bieden ze voor de meeste gebruikers de makkelijkste manier om de technologie te gebruiken. Sinds stablecoins steeds meer adoptie zijn gaan zien, is de cryptomarkt ook verder gaan groeien. Dit is goed te zien aan blockchains als Ethereum (ETH). Ethereum is het grootste platform voor stablecoins. Sinds de adoptie van stablecoins verder is gegroeid, is Ethereum ook hard gegroeid. Simpel gezegd bieden ze een brug tussen Traditional Finance (TradFi) en Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Ze bieden een simpele opstap voor bedrijven om gebruik te maken van cryptotechnologie.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 21:46
Top Trending Cryptos: Aster, BlockchainFX, and Uniswap Take the Lead

Top Trending Cryptos: Aster, BlockchainFX, and Uniswap Take the Lead

Top trending cryptos often grab attention for their price moves, innovation, and potential for explosive returns. Right now, Aster, BlockchainFX, and Uniswap are the three names drawing traders and analysts into discussions about the future of decentralized finance. Each coin represents a different angle of growth, whether it's next-gen decentralized exchanges, strong presale momentum, or
Coinstats 2025/10/03 21:45
Nvidia, Fujitsu set 20230 target to create infrastructure for AI agents in Japan

Nvidia, Fujitsu set 20230 target to create infrastructure for AI agents in Japan

Nvidia has partnered with Fujitsu to create a full-stack AI infrastructure that integrates AI agents, which they plan to establish in Japan by 2030.
Cryptopolitan 2025/10/03 21:24
Onepay crypto app expands Walmart-backed fintech into crypto

Onepay crypto app expands Walmart-backed fintech into crypto

Onepay crypto app will add bitcoin and ether trading and custody to its mobile wallet, according to multiple sources.
The Cryptonomist 2025/10/03 20:48
