The Bitcoin 2140 Forum Will be Held in Dubai in mid-October
The Bitcoin 2140 Forum, organized by global payments platform bepay money and venture capital firm Giakaa Capital, will kick off at Dubai Knowledge Park on October 15, 2025. The main theme of the event is Pioneering the Path to Bitcoin’s Future, according to a release for Incrypted. The forum features more than 60 speakers, 50 […] Сообщение The Bitcoin 2140 Forum Will be Held in Dubai in mid-October появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted
2025/10/03 22:10
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Hits Record $77.4B in Bitcoin Assets
TLDR Strategy’s Bitcoin stash of 640,031 BTC is now worth $77.4B, surpassing major banks’ market caps. Bitcoin’s rise to $120K fuels Strategy’s record-breaking treasury. Strategy holds 3.2% of the total Bitcoin supply, equivalent to some nations’ GDP. Strategy’s 35x growth since 2020 shows the value of early Bitcoin adoption. Strategy, the digital asset treasury firm [...] The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Hits Record $77.4B in Bitcoin Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 22:02
Digitap attracts whale wallets ahead of global app launch
Digitap is gaining whale attention ahead of its global app launch, positioning itself as one of the most anticipated crypto projects of 2025. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/10/03 22:00
Cardano Founder Makes Bitcoin 2026 Prediction: Details
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson reveals mega Bitcoin prediction for 2026
Coinstats
2025/10/03 21:59
Data: The final value of the US S&P Global Services PMI in September was 54.2, better than expected
PANews reported on October 3 that according to Jinshi data, the final value of the S&P Global Services PMI in the United States in September was 54.2, better than the market expectation of 53.9 and higher than the previous value of 53.9.
PANews
2025/10/03 21:55
Will Trump’s Tariff Plan Reshape Crypto Investments?
Amid increasing speculation, U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed plans that could see American citizens receiving up to $2,000 each from tariff revenues.Continue Reading:Will Trump’s Tariff Plan Reshape Crypto Investments?
Coinstats
2025/10/03 21:53
Microsoft Corporation ($MSFT) Stock: Rises as Firm Expands Renewable Energy Deals in Japan
TLDRs: Microsoft adds 100 MW clean energy through three new 20-year solar deals with Shizen Energy in Japan. Projects in Kyushu and Chugoku will power Microsoft’s local data centers sustainably. Deal supports Microsoft’s 2025 renewable energy and 2030 carbon-negative targets. Signals growing corporate investment in Japan’s renewable energy market. Microsoft Corporation ($MSFT) shares rose a [...] The post Microsoft Corporation ($MSFT) Stock: Rises as Firm Expands Renewable Energy Deals in Japan appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 21:49
Walmart-owned bank app OnePay to add Bitcoin, Ether trading this year
Walmart-backed banking app OnePay reportedly plans to add Bitcoin and Ether trading and custody later this year as part of its push to become a WeChat-style US superapp. OnePay, a banking app majority-owned by Walmart, will soon roll out crypto support, according to CNBC.According to a Friday CNBC report citing anonymous sources, OnePay will soon offer cryptocurrency trading and custody to its users. The app is expected to support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) later this year.OnePay has positioned itself as a US version of a “superapp,” modeled after China’s WeChat. The platform already offers banking services including high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, loans and wireless plans.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/03 21:45
Standard Chartered Announces New Bitcoin ATH Date! "Next $135,000!"
Geoff Kendrick of Standard Chartered said Bitcoin could reach a new record next week and climb as high as $135,000. Continue Reading: Standard Chartered Announces New Bitcoin ATH Date! "Next $135,000!"
Coinstats
2025/10/03 21:45
Indonesia suspends TikTok’s license as talk of social media biometric scans gathers steam
Indonesia has suspended TikTok’s registration status as an electronic system provider. According to reports, the social media app failed to hand over all data relating to the use of its live stream feature. Indonesian officials claim that TikTok has not been cooperating with regulators since it began an inquisition into protests that rocked the world’s […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 21:00
