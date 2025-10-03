Walmart-owned bank app OnePay to add Bitcoin, Ether trading this year

Walmart-backed banking app OnePay reportedly plans to add Bitcoin and Ether trading and custody later this year as part of its push to become a WeChat-style US superapp. OnePay, a banking app majority-owned by Walmart, will soon roll out crypto support, according to CNBC.According to a Friday CNBC report citing anonymous sources, OnePay will soon offer cryptocurrency trading and custody to its users. The app is expected to support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) later this year.OnePay has positioned itself as a US version of a “superapp,” modeled after China’s WeChat. The platform already offers banking services including high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, loans and wireless plans.Read more