MELANIA token dips 98% amid $30M team wallet questions

The post MELANIA token dips 98% amid $30M team wallet questions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The MELANIA token, tied to the US first lady Melania Trump, is in the pits after tanking 98% from its ATH. The token was drowned by criticism over the project’s lack of transparency around fund management. Above all that, the team has not cared to come clean with investors. The First Lady famously launched the meme coin on the eve of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. The token quickly surged, reaching a peak of $13.73 before crashing. Its price never recovered. According to on-chain data, it is down more than 90% from launch and 98% from its all-time high. US First Lady Melania Trump has returned to promoting her SOL-based meme coin, MELANIA memecoin, after a 10-month absence. Yesterday, she published an AI-generated video that called the token a path “into the future.” Into The Future. pic.twitter.com/hTsi5VThiZ — MelaniaMeme (@TrueMELANIAmeme) October 1, 2025 This sudden move triggered a price spike for the token, causing it to jump from $0.16 to $0.19 before tanking again. However, the post conspicuously lacked any comment from Trump addressing the millions of dollars in token sales earlier this year. In response to the news, blockchain analysts raised concerns over how the team behind the MELANIA meme coin handled community funds. According to data tracked by Bubblemaps, in April, the MELANIA project moved and sold over $30 million worth of community tokens without explanation. It’s been 7 MONTHS And still no explanation from $MELANIA team on why: • $30M tokens from team wallets were sold• $10M tokens were removed from the community pool and sold pic.twitter.com/sdRkohekun — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 12, 2025 The platform also highlighted that $10 million worth of tokens were removed from community pools and sold. The platform criticized the posting of an AI video after months of silence without addressing fund movements. In…