Ripple (XRP) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Both Hold Utility, but Analysts Expect one to Deliver 10x Bigger Returns Than the Other. Here’s Which One

The post Ripple (XRP) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Both Hold Utility, but Analysts Expect one to Deliver 10x Bigger Returns Than the Other. Here’s Which One appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple (XRP) has long been regarded as the leader in cross-border payments and growing acceptance by financial institutions, giving it a solid utility-based platform. However, XRP offers steady growth, but its potential is overshadowed further by Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  At a paltry $0.035 during its Phase 6 presale, now over 55% sold out, Mutuum Finance combines a dual lending protocol and non-custodial smart contracts to provide early purchasers greater asymmetric returns than anything else. With over 16,710 holders and $16.7 million raised, Mutuum Finance is fast becoming a DeFi altcoin that can generate 10x the returns of XRP in the forthcoming bull cycle. XRP Retains Significant Support of $2.70–$2.80 Despite Market Correction Despite the recent market fluctuations, XRP has remained steadfast, maintaining its price between $2.70–$2.80. Researchers note that as long as the level holds strong, there is a high likelihood that the token will rally past $3.00, signifying an impending short-term correction and fresh bull strength. While XRP’s solid technical performance keeps it on investor radars for relatively stable crypto exposure, attention is also being directed towards increasing altcoins with utility as well as high growth potential, making Mutuum Finance (MUTM) representative of the next new wave of investor interest. Mutuum Finance Presale Frenzy Gains More Momentum Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is boasting stratospheric growth in its sixth round of presale, demand going through the roof as the project passes more than $16.7 million raised and gains the backing of more than 16,710 investors. Early investors are positioning themselves for potentially astronomical profits when the token goes on sale on the open market. Mutuum Finance is also breaking new ground for a healthily booming DeFi system with the launch of a USD-backed stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. To fulfill its promise of investor confidence and platform security, Mutuum Finance has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:37
Walmart-Owned Fintech Firm OnePay To Offer Crypto Trading and Custody Features

The post Walmart-Owned Fintech Firm OnePay To Offer Crypto Trading and Custody Features appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cryptocurrency is steadily gaining ground in the U.S., with more people and businesses exploring digital assets for payments, savings, and everyday transactions. Some fintech platforms are quietly preparing to integrate crypto into their apps, hinting at a future where digital assets become part of mainstream finance. Walmart-Backed App Adds Crypto Trading OnePay, a fintech company …
CoinPedia2025/10/03 23:24
MARA now holds 52,850 Bitcoin worth over $6 billion

The post MARA now holds 52,850 Bitcoin worth over $6 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways MARA Holdings now holds 52,850 Bitcoin, strengthening its position as the second-largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder after Strategy. This achievement underscores MARA’s active role in adopting Bitcoin as a treasury asset among public corporations. MARA Holdings, a US-based Bitcoin mining firm and the second-largest public Bitcoin holder, now holds 52,850 Bitcoin worth over $6 billion, trailing only Strategy in corporate Bitcoin treasury holdings. The milestone positions MARA as a key player in the growing trend of public companies adopting Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. MARA has emphasized its role in national digital economy infrastructure through both mining operations and strategic Bitcoin purchases. Recent US Treasury guidance has clarified tax treatments for digital assets, benefiting Bitcoin holders like MARA by excluding certain unrealized gains from corporate minimum taxes. MARA is pursuing sustainable energy initiatives, including wind-powered mining operations in Texas and Europe, to support its Bitcoin treasury growth strategy. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/mara-second-largest-public-bitcoin-holder-52850-btc/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:24
Walmart-Backed OnePay To Offer Bitcoin Trading In App

The post Walmart-Backed OnePay To Offer Bitcoin Trading In App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OnePay, the fintech venture majority-owned by Walmart, will soon allow its customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin directly in its mobile app. This access will help bring bitcoin access to mainstream U.S. retail consumers. According to CNBC reporting, OnePay plans to launch the service later this year in partnership with crypto infrastructure firm Zerohash.  Founded in 2021 by Walmart and Ribbit Capital, OnePay has steadily built out an “everything app” for digital finance, offering savings accounts, cards, buy now–pay later services, and even wireless plans.  By adding bitcoin custody and trading, the firm jumps on the bitcoin boat alongside other U.S. fintech leaders like PayPal, Venmo and Cash App, all of which already allow crypto purchases. The integration could give OnePay users the ability to convert bitcoin into dollars for everyday use — whether to make purchases at Walmart stores or to pay down card balances.  With Walmart’s 150 million weekly U.S. shoppers already plugged into its ecosystem, OnePay’s Bitcoin offering may reach a far broader audience than rival apps. For OnePay, the timing appears favorable. The company’s mobile app now ranks No. 5 among free finance apps in Apple’s App Store, ahead of JPMorgan Chase, Robinhood, and Chime, per CNBC. FinTech’s embrace of Bitcoin Nearly every app ahead of OnePay in the App Store — such as PayPal and Cash App — already has some form of bitcoin trading. Back in July, PayPal said it will let U.S. small businesses accept over 100 cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, through its online payments platform.  Merchants pay a promotional 0.99% fee in the first year, rising to 1.5% afterward — both below the average U.S. credit card processing cost. Although OnePay operates as a separate entity, its real strength comes from being deeply integrated into Walmart’s well-established and massive retail ecosystem —…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:23
Could This Be the Strategy Behind MARA’s Recent Bitcoin Success?

The post Could This Be the Strategy Behind MARA’s Recent Bitcoin Success? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MARA Holdings has announced a significant, albeit gradual, uptick in Bitcoin production for September, which is a testament to the company’s evolving strategies in the cryptocurrency mining sector. This increase occurs in the context of challenging market environments, illustrating MARA’s capability to adapt by deftly managing both its production and digital assets. Continue Reading:Could This Be the Strategy Behind MARA’s Recent Bitcoin Success? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/could-this-be-the-strategy-behind-maras-recent-bitcoin-success
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:20
Walmart-Backed Fintech OnePay to Offer Bitcoin and Crypto Trading Via Banking App

Walmart-backed fintech OnePay will introduce Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody on its mobile app later this year. The post Walmart-Backed Fintech OnePay to Offer Bitcoin and Crypto Trading Via Banking App appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/10/03 23:13
Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin & Ether in Superapp Push

TLDR OnePay to Launch Bitcoin & Ether Trading, Pushing U.S. Superapp Ambitions Walmart’s OnePay Adds Crypto as It Races to Lead the U.S. Finance Superapp Race Bitcoin and Ether Are Coming to OnePay—Walmart’s Big Bet on Digital Finance OnePay Integrates Crypto with Bitcoin, Ether as U.S. Superapp Wars Heat Up OnePay to Support Bitcoin & [...] The post Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin & Ether in Superapp Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 23:11
MELANIA token dips 98% amid $30M team wallet questions

The post MELANIA token dips 98% amid $30M team wallet questions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The MELANIA token, tied to the US first lady Melania Trump, is in the pits after tanking 98% from its ATH. The token was drowned by criticism over the project’s lack of transparency around fund management. Above all that, the team has not cared to come clean with investors. The First Lady famously launched the meme coin on the eve of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. The token quickly surged, reaching a peak of $13.73 before crashing. Its price never recovered. According to on-chain data, it is down more than 90% from launch and 98% from its all-time high. US First Lady Melania Trump has returned to promoting her SOL-based meme coin, MELANIA memecoin, after a 10-month absence. Yesterday, she published an AI-generated video that called the token a path “into the future.”  Into The Future. pic.twitter.com/hTsi5VThiZ — MelaniaMeme (@TrueMELANIAmeme) October 1, 2025 This sudden move triggered a price spike for the token, causing it to jump from $0.16 to $0.19 before tanking again. However, the post conspicuously lacked any comment from Trump addressing the millions of dollars in token sales earlier this year. In response to the news, blockchain analysts raised concerns over how the team behind the MELANIA meme coin handled community funds. According to data tracked by Bubblemaps, in April, the MELANIA project moved and sold over $30 million worth of community tokens without explanation.  It’s been 7 MONTHS And still no explanation from $MELANIA team on why: • $30M tokens from team wallets were sold• $10M tokens were removed from the community pool and sold pic.twitter.com/sdRkohekun — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 12, 2025 The platform also highlighted that $10 million worth of tokens were removed from community pools and sold. The platform criticized the posting of an AI video after months of silence without addressing fund movements. In…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:01
Walmart-owned OnePay to launch bitcoin, ether trading and custody on mobile later this year: report

Walmart-backed OnePay is reportedly preparing to add bitcoin and ether trading and custody to its mobile banking app.
Coinstats2025/10/03 22:48
ETH maakt zich op voor nieuwe upgrades: Fusaka en Glamsterdam

Ethereum ontwikkelaars bespreken de laatste technische details in de 166e editie van het Consensus Layer Core Developers overleg. De meeting van 2 oktober draait vooral om de aanstaande Fusaka upgrade en het vervolgproject Glamsterdam. Beide upgrades krijgen steeds meer vorm terwijl het ontwikkelteam richting een nieuwe fase beweegt. Ethereum is... Het bericht ETH maakt zich op voor nieuwe upgrades: Fusaka en Glamsterdam verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/10/03 22:37
