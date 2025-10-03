2025-10-09 Thursday

Vitalik Buterin Slams Peter Thiel's Anti-Cypherpunk Beliefs at Token2049

Vitalik Buterin Slams Peter Thiel’s Anti-Cypherpunk Beliefs at Token2049

TLDR Vitalik Buterin calls Peter Thiel "not a cypherpunk" due to their opposing views on surveillance and privacy. Buterin backs Ethereum's gradual ossification but warns against elite influence on the blockchain. Thiel's support for surveillance clashes with crypto's focus on decentralization and privacy. Buterin pushes for wider decentralization within Ethereum and warns against narrowing leadership.
Coincentral 2025/10/03 22:32
Stock market news: S&P 500 extends rally as shutdown delays jobs report

Stock market news: S&P 500 extends rally as shutdown delays jobs report

The U.S. stock market extended its rally on Friday as Wall Street continued to downplay the government shutdown and as a wave of AI deals added further momentum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 180 points, and the benchmark S&P…
Crypto.news 2025/10/03 22:21
Crypto Hack Losses Fall 37% in Third Quarter of 2025

Crypto Hack Losses Fall 37% in Third Quarter of 2025

Despite this drop, September still set a new record for million-dollar incidents. CertiK data showed a steep decline in code exploit losses, while hackers shifted toward mid-sized attacks targeting centralized exchanges and DeFi platforms. New ecosystems like Hyperliquid also faced exploits, and North Korean cyber units were still the biggest threat.  Hackers Steal Less in Q3 Losses from crypto hacks and exploits fell sharply in the third quarter of 2025, despite September being a record month for million-dollar incidents. According to data from blockchain security firm CertiK that was shared in a recent interview, total losses dropped from $803 million in Q2 to $509 million in Q3. This was a decline of nearly 37%. Compared to Q1, when hackers stole almost $1.7 billion, losses fell by more than 70%. Incidents and the amount lost (Source: CertiK) CertiK reported that code vulnerability-related losses plummeted from $272 million in Q2 to just $78 million in Q3, while phishing-related theft also declined despite a similar number of incidents. Analysts pointed out that no single hack in the quarter reached the $100 million mark, which means that attackers instead focused on mid-sized exploits. September stood out as the most active month for high-value theft, and recorded 16 hacks that each surpassed $1 million. This set a new monthly record, topping the previous high of 14 in March of 2024. Even with this surge, the year-to-date average sits at about six million-dollar hacks per month, down from over eight per month in both 2023 and 2024. Centralized exchanges were the biggest targets in Q3, and accounted for $182 million in stolen funds. Hackers also increasingly relied on phishing and social engineering tactics to compromise multisignature and hot wallets, according to security firm Hacken.  DeFi projects were also hit, and lost $86 million in the quarter,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 22:15
JPMorgan Predicts Bitcoin Price Could Reach $165,000 by Year-End

JPMorgan Predicts Bitcoin Price Could Reach $165,000 by Year-End

TLDR JPMorgan sees Bitcoin potentially reaching $165K, driven by retail demand and its undervaluation relative to gold. Bitcoin's price is estimated to rise 40% to match gold's market scale, according to JPMorgan analysts. The "debasement trade" has led retail investors to heavily invest in both Bitcoin and gold ETFs. Bitcoin's volatility ratio to gold has [...]
Coincentral 2025/10/03 22:11
Joe Lubin Reveals SWIFT to Build Blockchain Payment Solution on Linea

Joe Lubin Reveals SWIFT to Build Blockchain Payment Solution on Linea

TLDR Joe Lubin confirmed that SWIFT will build its new blockchain payments system on Ethereum's Layer-2 solution, Linea. SWIFT aims to create a 24/7 real-time crypto payments system to improve speed and reduce costs in global finance. Several major financial institutions, including Bank of America, Citi, and JPMorgan Chase, will participate in testing the new [...]
Coincentral 2025/10/03 22:05
Samsung Expands Coinbase Partnership to Bring Crypto Access to Galaxy Users

Samsung Expands Coinbase Partnership to Bring Crypto Access to Galaxy Users

The move, announced today, comes as part of the company's broader effort to make its Samsung Wallet a central hub […]
Coindoo 2025/10/03 22:00
4 Leading Online Casinos in the US 2025: Spartans Ahead of BetMGM, DraftKings & BetRivers

4 Leading Online Casinos in the US 2025: Spartans Ahead of BetMGM, DraftKings & BetRivers

The online casino space in the United States has turned into a competitive arena where platforms fight to provide the best mix of speed, features, and entertainment. Players want instant deposits, quick withdrawals, and plenty of games without dealing with paperwork or outdated processes. A few platforms rise above the rest through stronger promotions, technology, and betting options. But one project takes the lead thanks to its forward-thinking approach. Spartans is built specifically for crypto users who expect faster play and better rewards compared to traditional sites. That's what gives it a clear edge among the Top US Online Casinos. 1. Spartans: A Crypto Casino Built for Speed and Rewards Spartans has quickly carved a place for itself by focusing fully on crypto, avoiding delays from banks or card restrictions. Deposits and payouts happen instantly with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, USDC, Avalanche, and more. Wallets like MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Coinbase Wallet link directly, so users can start playing in minutes. With 43+ providers and more than 5,900 titles, Spartans offers slots, tables, live casino, crash games, and sports betting from one account for total convenience. The collection covers everything from jackpot-heavy slots to roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and crash games where multipliers climb until they collapse. Live casino tables bring real dealers and game-show formats for an authentic feel. Sports fans can wager on football, basketball, UFC, cricket, tennis, and eSports with outright, totals, and in-play markets tracked by live stats. A fast interface with quick betslips makes the process smooth, giving clear control over bets and returns. Spartans also drives engagement with strong offers. A 300% casino bonus up to $200 is available, plus a matching 300% bonus for sports with fair terms. Daily reloads at 25% add steady value, while standout rewards like the Lamborghini giveaway raise the stakes. With instant crypto payouts, broad betting choices, and a packed game lineup, Spartans stands out as the clear front-runner among the Top US Online Casinos. 2. BetMGM: Supported by a Global Casino Brand BetMGM holds a strong name in the United States thanks to its connection with MGM Resorts, and it continues to perform well. New sign-ups can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with the POSTBET code, making it one of the larger entry offers. Promotions span college football, the NFL, and global leagues, while in the UK, BetMGM Casino recently gave new players a 100% match up to £200 plus free spins. Financially, BetMGM reported $1.35 billion in net revenue in the first half of 2025, a 35% increase year-over-year. Online sports rose 56%, while iGaming was up 29%. Their forecast for the year is now $2.7 billion, showing strong momentum. Marketing has also been refreshed with the "Make It Legendary" campaign led by Jon Hamm. On the responsible gaming side, they donated $250,000 to the International Center for Responsible Gaming and certified thousands of advisors. BetMGM's size and reach keep it a major contender in the Top US Online Casinos list. 3. DraftKings: Driving Growth With Sports Promotions DraftKings continues to expand with fresh promotions and record-breaking results. For the NFL season, it rolled out the "Ghost Leg" parlay deal, where parlays with one wrong pick can still win. New sign-ups betting $5 can secure $300 in bonus bets right away along with $200 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription, creating added appeal for sports fans. The Q2 2025 results underline its progress: revenue reached $1.51 billion, rising 37% year-over-year, while net income was $158 million. Average revenue per user climbed 29%, and adjusted EBITDA soared 135% to $301 million. DraftKings now holds 34.4% of the US sports betting market, with analysts predicting a 14% price upside to around $55 per share. Responsible gaming efforts also remain active, with Lori Kalani leading projects such as betting dashboards and budget controls. While DraftKings brings strong presence to the Top US Online Casinos, its heavy focus stays on sports over traditional casino play. 4. BetRivers: Building Out Poker and Casino Features BetRivers, operated by Rush Street Interactive, is aiming for revenue of $1.05–$1.1 billion in 2025. It is focusing on poker and casino growth, offering tournaments such as $1 Satrolls and $20 Mega Satellites that connect to larger series. The brand is extending its poker network across Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, and soon New Jersey, aiming to be the first linked network across five states. For casino fans, PropPacks combine prop bets into themed sets for NBA and MLB games. Regular players can join daily poker events with 20% re-entry redemption, adding up to $100 in weekly value. Options like preset bets and Sunday Main Event streams highlight its push toward live poker. Though not as large as DraftKings or BetMGM, BetRivers appeals to those who want a mix of casino games and poker depth. It continues to hold a place among the Top US Online Casinos, though its scale and rewards remain smaller than the larger names. Wrapping It Up Spartans, BetMGM, DraftKings, and BetRivers all bring different strengths, whether it's large sportsbooks, deep casino libraries, or growing poker communities. BetMGM benefits from brand recognition, DraftKings shines with sports-linked promotions, and BetRivers pushes its multi-state poker network. But Spartans stands above with its crypto-first setup, instant withdrawals, 5,900+ casino games, global sports markets, and striking promotions like the Lamborghini prize. For anyone exploring the Top US Online Casinos, Spartans not only leads the pack, but also delivers the most rewarding experience for those ready to play.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 22:00
Crypto Presale Frenzy: Why Lyno AI Is Being Called the Ethereum of AI Tokens

Crypto Presale Frenzy: Why Lyno AI Is Being Called the Ethereum of AI Tokens

At $0.05 per token, Lyno AI has already sold 806,644 tokens and raised $40,332. The next price jump to $0.055 is imminent, and the final target is $0.10. Just as Ethereum once ignited a new era of blockchain, Lyno AI is doing the same for AI tokens—only faster, smarter, and far more urgent. Why Lyno […]
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/10/03 22:00
Ripple Funds UC Berkeley's New Center for Digital Assets with RLUSD

Ripple Funds UC Berkeley’s New Center for Digital Assets with RLUSD

UC Berkeley's College of Engineering has launched the CDA, backed by $1.3M in RLUSD funding from the Ripple UBRI. The focus of UC Berkeley's center will be on establishing credible approaches to measure digital asset value.  The Ripple (XRP) network has announced on X that it is deepening its ties with the University of California, [...]
Crypto News Flash 2025/10/03 21:49
Samsung teams up with Coinbase to unlock crypto trading and staking for Galaxy device users

Samsung teams up with Coinbase to unlock crypto trading and staking for Galaxy device users

Key Takeaways Samsung Wallet now allows Galaxy users in the US to access Coinbase One, enabling crypto trading, staking, and payments directly within the app. The feature is enabled through a new integration with Coinbase, a leading crypto exchange. Samsung is teaming up with Coinbase to integrate Coinbase One into Samsung Wallet, giving 75 million Galaxy users in the US access to fee-free trading, staking, and crypto payments. The partnership links Samsung Pay with Coinbase accounts in the US, enabling Galaxy users to make payments tied to their crypto holdings. Through the Samsung Wallet integration, users can trade, stake, and manage digital assets without leaving the ecosystem. Coinbase has recently partnered with Samsung to offer cryptocurrency access directly through the Samsung Wallet app, enhancing user convenience for buying digital assets. The collaboration builds on similar mobile wallet integrations as cryptocurrency access expands across North American markets. Samsung Wallet's integration with Coinbase aligns with trends in mobile payment systems incorporating digital finance tools, making crypto purchases more accessible to mainstream users.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 21:48
