Shibarium Restored After Major Shiba Inu Bridge Exploit
The post Shibarium Restored After Major Shiba Inu Bridge Exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shiba Inu development team has announced the restoration of Shibarium following one of its most severe challenges to date. The network was targeted through a sophisticated bridge exploit that disrupted operations and threatened user assets. After a nonstop ten-day recovery effort, developers reported that security had been reinforced and assets secured. The team has confirmed that preventive measures have now been implemented to protect the ecosystem from future attacks. Recovery Efforts and Security Enhancements According to lead developer Kaal Dhairya, the exploit was carried out through three fake checkpoints submitted to Shibarium’s Ethereum contracts. This manipulation halted Heimdall by breaking the link between its local and on-chain state. Additionally, the attacker staked 4.6 million BONE tokens in an attempt to influence validator thresholds, creating a critical risk that required immediate intervention. In response, the Shiba Inu core team, alongside external partners, worked continuously for over ten days. Dhairya explained that developers worked late nights and weekends to restore security. Cybersecurity firm Hexens.io was brought in as an independent reviewer to test and validate every fix. Daily standups, emergency syncs, and continuous log reviews were conducted to ensure accuracy in all steps. Responsibilities were separated across infrastructure, validator operations, test networks, and monitoring. This structure enabled parallel progress while maintaining strict oversight. Once the system was stabilized, several long-term measures were introduced. Over 100 contracts across Shibarium, ShibaSwap, and the Shiba Inu Metaverse were migrated to multi-signature wallets. Validator signing keys were rotated, and a blacklist feature was introduced to staking operations. Each measure was first tested on Devnet and Puppynet before deployment on Mainnet. One of the most notable outcomes was the rescue of the 4.6 million BONE tokens tied to the attacker. Since the tokens were staked through a contract, the team executed a targeted recovery via the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:42
SHIB Bulls Target $0.0000155, Next Stop After Breakout?
The post SHIB Bulls Target $0.0000155, Next Stop After Breakout? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: SHIB trades just under $0.000013 resistance with buyers building support around $0.00001200. Long-term chart shows SHIB in accumulation zone between $0.00001000 and $0.00001250 levels. Break above $0.000013 with volume could open a path toward a $0.0000155 price target soon. SHIB Bulls Target $0.0000155, Next Stop After Breakout? Shiba Inu (SHIB) was trading near a key resistance level that traders are closely monitoring. At the time of writing, SHIB was priced at $0.00001247, with a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $196 million. The token is down slightly by 0.42% on the day but has gained 7% over the past week. Price Holds Below Key Resistance at $0.000013 The short-term SHIB/USDT chart shows price movement just under the $0.000013 level. This zone has acted as resistance in recent sessions. Sellers have previously stepped in at this point, preventing further gains. SHIB is currently consolidating around $0.00001247, showing limited volatility in the near term. Analyst CW stated, “If $SHIB breaks through the sell wall of $0.000013, it will continue to rise to $0.0000155.” Source: CW/X This level aligns with a previous rejection zone visible on the 4-hour chart. Below current levels, demand appears between $0.00001050 and $0.00001200, providing a possible support base. Accumulation Phase Visible on Long-Term Chart A weekly view shared by EtherNasyonaL shows that SHIB has remained in a sideways range for months. The price has held between $0.00001000 and $0.00001250, forming what appears to be an accumulation zone. This phase has followed a steady downtrend since the all-time high in 2021. A descending trendline drawn from that high remains unbroken. SHIB is once again approaching this line. The chart includes possible future moves toward earlier supply zones around $0.00002500, $0.00003500, and $0.00006000, assuming price breaks above the trendline. The analyst described this setup as “the calm before the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:36
Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Middle East Expansion Accelerates as Cybertruck Hits Qatar
TLDRs; Tesla launches Cybertruck in Qatar, marking significant Middle East expansion outside North America. Shares up 29% in past month, though Friday saw a 0.85% decline on NasdaqGS trading. Q3 global deliveries hit a record 497,099 vehicles, surpassing market expectations. EV competition rises in the Gulf, with BYD, Zeekr, and Lucid expanding regional presence. Tesla [...] The post Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Middle East Expansion Accelerates as Cybertruck Hits Qatar appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 22:33
BlackRock adds $466.5M in Bitcoin as institutional appetite hits new heights
BlackRock buys $466,5M BTC via IBIT, which pushes the holdings above 773 000 BTC as millions of institutional investors enter Wall Street in October 2025.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 22:30
Nomura’s Laser Digital targets Japan’s growing crypto trading demand
The post Nomura’s Laser Digital targets Japan’s growing crypto trading demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Laser Digital, Nomura’s digital asset subsidiary, has announced a strategic expansion into Japan’s cryptocurrency market. Establishing a new Tokyo office will allow Laser Digital to capitalize on the region’s growing digital asset ecosystem. Laser Digital plans to offer institutional clients exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies through a range of investment products. Hideaki Kudo, a former Nomura executive with experience in security token development and asset management, will lead the Tokyo office. The investment bank maintains its commitment to leveraging local expertise for its crypto initiatives. Laser Digital bets on Japan as institutional crypto demand expands Nomura’s Chief Digital Officer for wholesale business, Jez Mohideen, has previously highlighted Japan’s regulatory clarity as a catalyst for retail and institutional participation, particularly amid U.S. tariff uncertainties. He added that the Switzerland-based unit is currently in pre-consultation talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency. US President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance has supported the growth of Digital asset ecosystems. According to data from the Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association, the value of Japan’s crypto transactions more than doubled in the first seven months of the year, reaching ¥33.7 trillion ($230 billion). Expected changes in Japan, such as tax cuts and the establishment of crypto-focused funds, are also attracting new individuals to enter the market. “Our entry into Japan shows our confidence in the Japanese digital-asset environment,” -Jez Mohideen, Nomura’s Chief Digital Officer The announcement follows the trends in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, which is becoming more accepted in regular financial services in Japan. Daiwa Securities Group Inc., Japan’s second-largest brokerage after Nomura, announced earlier this week that clients at its 181 retail offices can use Bitcoin and Ether as collateral to borrow yen. Japan’s FSA recently revised its FIEA framework to treat digital assets as securities. The amendment has enabled the development…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:19
Nvidia CEO: National Security Issues Slow Nvidia-UAE AI Agreement
TLDRs: Nvidia’s UAE chip deal delayed over $1B investment and security concerns, frustrating CEO Jensen Huang. US officials urge UAE to finalize investment commitments before approving Nvidia chip exports. UAE’s G42 AI firm eager for chips, but national security issues complicate delivery. Despite delays, partnership seen as crucial for US AI leadership and global tech [...] The post Nvidia CEO: National Security Issues Slow Nvidia-UAE AI Agreement appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 22:16
Dollar Tree Inc. ($DLTR) Stock: New Arizona 1.25 Million Sq. Ft. Distribution Center in Litchfield Park, Arizona, to Add 400 Jobs by 2026
TLDR Dollar Tree stock trades at $90.11 after unveiling a new distribution center in Arizona. The 1.25M sq. ft. facility is expected to open in spring 2026. The site will create 400 new jobs and strengthen the Southwest supply chain. A separate Marietta, Oklahoma facility is under development for 2027. Dollar Tree’s long-term returns lag [...] The post Dollar Tree Inc. ($DLTR) Stock: New Arizona 1.25 Million Sq. Ft. Distribution Center in Litchfield Park, Arizona, to Add 400 Jobs by 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 22:13
Elon Musk Gets New Favorite Cryptocurrency That Is Ready To 100X Your Portfolio – It’s Not Dogecoin
PayDax (PDP) makes waves as Elon Musk looks beyond Dogecoin (DOGE) for a new favorite cryptocurrency that could 100x every portfolio
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 22:10
Top Presale Crypto to Buy: BlockDAG, Little Pepe, Maxi Doge, & PepeNode Taking 2025 by Storm
Explore top presale cryptos to buy in 2025 as BlockDAG nears $420M with $0.0015 entry active, while Little Pepe, Maxi Doge, and PepeNode push fresh growth stories.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 21:55
Big Banks Bet on Ripple’s XRP and RLUSD While Visa Tests Stablecoin Integration—Who Wins the $200B Market?
Visa is modernizing the decades-old infrastructure of cross-border payments with a pilot that integrates stablecoins into its Visa Direct platform.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 21:50
