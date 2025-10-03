MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-10-09 Thursday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit Record $77.4B as Market Rally Continues
Bitcoin’s latest surge has propelled corporate treasuries to new highs, with Strategy Inc.announcing that the market value of its Bitcoin holdings has reached an all-time high of $77.4 billion. The company disclosed the figure in a social media post on Friday, highlighting the rapid growth of its crypto balance sheet in just a few years. From Early Adoption to Record Valuations Strategy began adding Bitcoin to its corporate treasury in 2020, positioning itself as one of the earliest publicly traded companies to treat BTC as a primary reserve asset. At the end of that year, the firm’s holdings were valued at $2.1 billion, a move that was considered aggressive at the time but set the tone for a growing corporate trend. Subsequent years brought both volatility and expansion. By 2021, Strategy’s Bitcoin stack had appreciated to $5.7 billion, before retracing to $2.2 billion in 2022 amid the broader crypto bear market. The company’s conviction, however, remained intact. Through consistent purchases and market rebounds, Strategy’s Bitcoin portfolio grew to $8 billion in 2023, before more than quintupling to $41.8 billion in 2024. The latest jump to $77.4 billion shows the impact of Bitcoin’s 2025 bull run, which has seen the asset push into new record price levels above $124,000. Corporate Treasury Pioneer Strategy’s Bitcoin strategy has long been a focal point of debate in financial circles. Critics questioned the risk of tying so much corporate value to a highly volatile asset class, while supporters pointed to Bitcoin’s performance against inflation and fiat depreciation. The company’s latest disclosure is likely to reinforce the narrative that early corporate adoption of Bitcoin can deliver outsized returns. Compared with its $2.1 billion position in 2020, the current $77.4 billion valuation represents more than a 35-fold increase in just five years. Michael Saylor Escapes Multi-Billion Tax Bomb Strategy has also recently announced it no longer expects to face a multi-billion tax liability tied to unrealized crypto gains after new guidance from the IRS and Treasury. The 71-page update says companies don’t have to include unrealized Bitcoin gains or losses in the 15% Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) calculation. This saves Strategy from billions in potential payments and eases fears that long-term Bitcoin treasuries would be penalized for appreciation. For Strategy, which has never sold a Bitcoin since it began buying in 2020, the relief comes as it sits on roughly $28 billion in unrealized profit
Partager
CryptoNews
2025/10/03 21:36
Partager
COINHERO Expands Hong Kong’s Crypto ATM Network With Transparent Fees
The post COINHERO Expands Hong Kong’s Crypto ATM Network With Transparent Fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. Crypto adoption in Hong Kong is growing rapidly, but service quality still varies. Some providers attract customers with convenience before revealing restrictions or hidden costs. COINHERO differentiates itself by publishing all fees clearly, providing bilingual 24/7 support, and maintaining the region’s largest crypto ATM network. With more than […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinhero-expands-hong-kongs-crypto-atm-network-with-transparent-fees/
KONG
$0.00869
--%
COM
$0.00995
-17.93%
MORE
$0.02231
-23.59%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 21:14
Partager
CME Group to Expand to Offer 24/7 Crypto Derivatives Trading in 2026
The post CME Group to Expand to Offer 24/7 Crypto Derivatives Trading in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group said it will expand its services to offer “always on” trading for crypto markets starting in 2026. In a Thursday notice, the CME Group said that, pending regulatory review, it would allow clients to trade cryptocurrency futures and options “24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning in early 2026.” The so-called “around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading” will represent a significant expansion in its services, beyond its scheduled pauses on weekends, holidays, and outside business hours. “While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,” said CME Group’s global head of equities, FX, and alternative products, Tim McCourt. “Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time.” Related: CME Group to launch options on Solana, XRP futures in October According to data from CoinMarketCap, the global crypto derivatives open interest was about $3.2 billion at the time of publication. CME Group reported a notional open interest volume of about $39 billion as of Sept. 18. Waiting for review amid a US government shutdown Regulatory review for the trading options refers to authority under the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the financial agency responsible for overseeing derivatives markets. However, the CFTC is currently on reduced operations after the US Congress failed to pass a budget bill to continue to fund the government, making it highly unlikely the regulator will be able to review 24/7 trading until the shutdown ends. At a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and CFTC joint roundtable discussion this week, CME Group CEO Terrence Duffy said “the market is going to demand” 24/7 trading soon, and crypto was…
COM
$0.00995
-17.93%
TRADE
$0.10324
+3.33%
NOT
$0.001632
+3.88%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 21:05
Partager
Dogecoin Price Anomaly Forces Massive Long Liquidations in Four Hours
Dogecoin facing major liquidation reset as DOGE price fails to follow altcoin breakout
MAJOR
$0.12179
+1.82%
DOGE
$0.25888
+2.86%
ALTCOIN
$0.0004603
+7.52%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 21:00
Partager
Fitch: A prolonged US government shutdown could lead to a slight slowdown in economic growth, but the short-term impact will be limited
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Jinshi Data, citing the latest report from rating agency Fitch Ratings, if the US government shutdown lasts for a long time, it may lead to a slight slowdown in economic growth. Fitch noted that the direct economic impact of the government shutdown in the short term is expected to be relatively limited. However, the report warned that if the disruption caused by the shutdown lasts longer, especially if accompanied by large-scale capital withdrawals or labor force reductions, it may cause a slight drag on US economic growth.
MAY
$0.0383
+0.39%
Partager
PANews
2025/10/03 20:59
Partager
A trader invested $68,700 to buy $4 and made a profit of $9.4 million in two days, a return of 135 times.
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to the on-chain data analysis platform Lookonchain, a trader address (0xce5...c07) spent 68 BNB (about 68,700 US dollars) to purchase 63.07 million new Meme coins $4 two days ago. At present, the value of this investment has soared to US$9.4 million, with a floating profit of over US$9.3 million and a return rate of up to 135 times.
TRADER
$0.0000892
-1.76%
4
$0.23775
-0.02%
BNB
$1,319.27
+0.34%
Partager
PANews
2025/10/03 20:53
Partager
Pundit Says XRP at $10,000 Will Create Over $800 Trillion in Liquidity
An XRP community figure has made an argument against suggestions that XRP could not reach lofty targets due to market cap constraints. Notably, while a few market analysts have predicted ambitious targets for XRP, citing its utility in payments, most believe these bold price targets face hard limits, especially considering XRP's extensive supply.Visit Website
XRP
$2.9036
+1.00%
NOT
$0.001632
+3.88%
CAP
$0.12947
+0.11%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 20:51
Partager
XRP price reclaims $3, opening the way for 40% gains in October
A key XRP indicator that has preceded rallies by as much as 575% in the past is flashing again in October, putting the price on course toward new all-time highs. Key takeaways:XRP rally is in a good position to rally toward $3.98–$4.32 this month following an RSI golden cross.Profit-taking remains muted, suggesting stronger holder conviction ahead of October’s ETF decisions.Read more
XRP
$2.9036
+1.00%
GAINS
$0.02518
-0.94%
4
$0.23775
-0.02%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 20:45
Partager
Sui Group Partners With Ethena Labs To Launch Two Native Stablecoins
Sui Group Holdings, the entity behind the Sui blockchain, plans to launch two native stablecoins in partnership with Ethena Labs and the Sui Foundation.
SUI
$3.5314
+1.38%
Partager
Cryptodaily
2025/10/03 19:37
Partager
Lagarde stresses Klaas Knot is not the only candidate to replace her as ECB head
European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde believes former Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot has the right qualities to lead Europe’s top monetary authority. However, she stressed he is not the only option. Christine Lagarde’s comments were reported by Dutch newswire ANP ahead of the release of a podcast episode of “College Leaders in Finance,” […]
NOT
$0.001632
+3.88%
BANK
$0.13208
+40.93%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Partager
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 19:30
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
Rumors About XRP Circulating Regarding a Major Company Listed on Nasdaq
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options
ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains
Gold Surges Beyond $4,050 as Global Turmoil Fuels Record-Breaking Rally
BlackRock, Brevan Howard tokenized funds go live on Sei