10 States Could See Aurora Borealis Tonight
The post 10 States Could See Aurora Borealis Tonight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Several states just along the Canadian border should have an opportunity to view the northern lights on Friday, following a series of geomagnetic storms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Calmer auroral activity is expected through the weekend, forecasters said. Image Rene Rossignaud/AP Key Facts NOAA forecast a Kp index of four on a scale of nine for Friday night, indicating the northern lights might be visible as far south as southern Minnesota along the state’s boundary with Iowa. Friday night’s auroral forecast comes after minor geomagnetic storms earlier in the day and Thursday night, in addition to stronger storms the previous day, after high-speed winds from a cooler, less dense spot on the sun’s surface disrupted the Earth’s magnetic field. Auroral activity is expected to be calmer through Sunday night, with a projected Kp index of just over three for Saturday and Sunday nights, according to NOAA’s three-day outlook. Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible? Canada and Alaska will have a greater likelihood of viewing the northern lights once the sun sets in the state. A lesser, yet still possible chance is forecast for parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine. (See map below.) What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights? The aurora borealis is best seen in the winter months as the days grow shorter, though the phenomenon can still be visible throughout the year depending on solar activity. NOAA recommends traveling between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time to a high, north-facing vantage point away from light pollution. What’s The Best Way To Photograph The Northern Lights? With a smartphone, NOAA suggests relying on a tripod to stabilize the image, enabling night mode and disabling flash. If using a regular camera, photography experts recommend…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:34
Indonesia suspends TikTok’s license – Cryptopolitan
The post Indonesia suspends TikTok’s license – Cryptopolitan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indonesia has suspended TikTok’s registration status as an electronic system provider. According to reports, the social media app failed to hand over all data relating to the use of its live stream feature. Indonesian officials claim that TikTok has not been cooperating with regulators since it began an inquisition into protests that rocked the world’s third-largest democracy over exorbitant lawmaker allowances and police brutality from late August to September. TikTok says that it temporarily suspended its live feature during the protests with the intent to “keep TikTok a safe and civil space”. However, according to Alexander Sabar, an official at Indonesia’s communications and digital ministry, some accounts with ties to online gambling activities used TikTok’s live stream feature during recent national protests and monetized it. TikTok fails to cooperate with Indonesia’s regulators Alexander Sabar said the government has requested the company’s traffic, streaming, and monetization data. But the company, owned by China’s ByteDance, only provided partial data. According to TikTok, its internal procedures have limited its reponse. “So the communications and digital ministry deemed TikTok to have violated its obligations as a private electronic provider”, and suspended its registration, he said. According to Indonesia’s regulations regarding the list, every company that has signed up to Indonesia’s licensing rules must hand over its data to the government for supervision, or risk being blocked. The social media app is still accessible to users on Friday. Therefore, it is unclear if access to TikTok in Indonesia was fully blocked. TikTok has more than 100 million accounts based in Indonesia. Indonesia proposes stricter rules on social media platforms A lawmaker from the Islamic-leaning National Awakening Party raised the alarm that online fraud needs to be stopped. This occurred during a parliamentary hearing featuring representatives from Google, Meta, and TikTok in July. It gained traction…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:28
USD/CHF consolidates above 0.7950 after rejection at 0.8000
The post USD/CHF consolidates above 0.7950 after rejection at 0.8000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar was rejected again at the 0.8000 psychological level against the Swiss Franc, and is trading lower on Friday, weighed by a moderate risk appetite. The pair, however, remains trading range-bound within the weekly range, with 0.7930 holding downside attempts for now. The US Dollar edged up on Thursday, as Fed Dallas President Lorie Logan warned about ccutting interest rates too fast and affirmed that she is not eager to ease monetary policy further, which dented investors’ hopes of a rate cut in October. Weak US employment data has been weighing on the USD this week US data, however, confirmed that employment creation has stalled, which keeps pressure on the Fed to support the labour market. In the absence of Jobless Claims data, the focus shifted to US Challenger Job Cuts, which showed a decline on layoffs but also the weakest year-to-date hiring levels since 2009, during the financial crisis. These figures come after the ADP Employment Change earlier revealed a 32K decline in net employment in September, against market expectations of a 50K increase, and the revision of August data to a 3K decline from the 54K gain previously estimated. In Switzerland, CPI figures released on Thursday confirmed the deflationary trends in the Swiss economy. Consumer prices grew at a steady 0.2% year-on-year pace in September, against expectations of a moderate uptick to 0.3% while monthly inflation accelerated its contraction to -0.2% from -0.1% in August. These figures add pressure on the Swiss National Bank to cut interest rates into negative territory and are keeping the Swiss Franc from rallying further. Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:13
Exempt Crypto From Taxation in the US: Coinbase Executive ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post Exempt Crypto From Taxation in the US: Coinbase Executive ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Despite the US government being officially in lockdown, the Senate is continuing deliberations on important matters, especially related to finance and taxation. In a recent hearing by the upper house’s finance Committee, the subject of crypto taxation came under scrutiny. Lawrence Zlatkin, the vice president of tax at a major crypto exchange, Coinbase, was an expert witness at this hearing and voiced support for a complete overhaul of crypto taxation in the country. Zlatkin was sharing his opinion on the matter as the committee deliberated on tax exemptions for crypto transactions below a certain limit. “The guiding principle is simple parity with traditional finance. The same tax rules should apply to the same economic activity, whether it involves commodities, stocks, or tokens on a blockchain. Right now, that parity does not exist. The lack of tailored rules has real consequences”, said Zlatkin in his session with the committee. US Congress Deliberating Crypto Taxation However, the US Congress is under immense pressure right now as the two sides of the political divide are locked in intense negotiations to help avoid a prolonged federal government shutdown. Achieving a bipartisan consensus seems nearly impossible in a situation like this, given the tax shortfall of nearly $700 billion. While US President Donald Trump ran on a promise to help balance the federal budget through spending cuts and shrinking the size of the government, the budgetary shortfall remains bigger than ever. The efforts of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) don’t appear to have any substantial effect on the proceedings, so some American legislative members are exploring new areas to increase taxation, one of which is reportedly cryptocurrency. Advertisement   Why Tax Policy Matters? Tax policy is a significant concern for cryptocurrency users, executives, and companies, as the lack of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:11
Lady Gaga’s Mayhem And “Abracadabra” Could Earn 2026 Grammy Nominations
The post Lady Gaga’s Mayhem And “Abracadabra” Could Earn 2026 Grammy Nominations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lady Gaga’s Mayhem could dominate the 2026 Grammys, with singles “Abracadabra” and “Disease” in play for major awards across pop and dance categories. LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Lady Gaga poses in the press room with her awards for Best Song Written for Visual Media for ‘Shallow,’ Best Pop Duo Group Performance with Bradley Cooper, and Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)’ during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images) Getty Images Throughout her career as a pop superstar, Lady Gaga has been nominated for 38 Grammys. She’s won 14 of those, and the singer-songwriter regularly adds to her trophy shelf whenever she has a new project to share. This time around, for the 2026 ceremony, Gaga’s new album Mayhem is eligible, as are two singles from the project. She will likely end up as one of the most nominated stars and could collect multiple new honors. Gaga even seems like a likely contender for one category she’s never been nominated for in the past, but which seems like it was made specifically for her. Which Singles From Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Are Eligible for Grammys? Mayhem arrived on March 7, 2025, and it marked Gaga’s return to the dance-pop sound that helped make her a superstar in the first place. Mayhem was also her first proper solo album in half a decade. The set became a quick No. 1, and two singles — “Disease” and “Abracadabra” — were released within the most recent eligibility period. Both are expected to be contenders, but there will surely be a focus on one. Where Did “Abracadabra” Peak on the Hot 100? Between the two, “Abracadabra” turned out to be the bigger…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:01
SEC Delays Canary Litecoin ETF as U.S. Shutdown Freezes Staff
The post SEC Delays Canary Litecoin ETF as U.S. Shutdown Freezes Staff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. shutdown leaves SEC on skeleton crew, stalling Canary Litecoin ETF paperwork SEC asked issuers to pull 19b-4s; generic listing now guides crypto ETF approvals October ETF timelines for Solana/XRP may slip as SEC reviews slow under shutdown The U.S. government shutdown has left the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) operating with a skeleton crew, forcing it to miss its October 2 deadline for the Canary Litecoin ETF. Related: U.S. Government Shutdown 2025 Begins: What Triggered It and What It Means for Crypto Markets U.S. Government Shutdown Stalls SEC Decision on Litecoin ETF The agency has yet to sign off on the ETF’s Form S-1 withdrawal, a technical but critical step to shift the product under the SEC’s new generic listing standards. Without that sign-off, the ETF sits in limbo. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart explained that while Thursday was “technically the final deadline” under the old 19b-4 process, the SEC has already asked issuers to refile under the generic framework. That means old dates matter less, but with staff cuts, even simple approvals are stuck. Lot of questions from clients and people on here because the @CanaryFunds Litecoin filing was technically due today under 19b-4. But as multiple people have reported (including @EleanorTerrett) it looks like SEC wants everyone to file under the new Generic listing standards for… https://t.co/HdmW7IfQjg — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) October 2, 2025 Related: SEC to Decide on 16 Altcoin Spot ETFs in October: XRP, Solana, Litecoin on the Line Analysts Flag Generic Rules, Shutdown as Double Drag Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett added that an SEC spokesperson admitted the agency cannot respond to routine inquiries while furloughed. “The shutdown throws a wrench into things,” Seyffart said, noting that a Litecoin ETF is still expected in the near future, but timing depends on how long the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:00
Antony Turner: A Visionary Leader, Who Placed BlockDAG Among Top Cryptos in 2025 By Driving $420M Presale Growth
In 2025, BlockDAG is becoming one of the most talked-about names in blockchain, not only for its technical foundation but […] The post Antony Turner: A Visionary Leader, Who Placed BlockDAG Among Top Cryptos in 2025 By Driving $420M Presale Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 22:00
Eurozone Producer Price Index (YoY) came in at -0.6% below forecasts (-0.4%) in August
The post Eurozone Producer Price Index (YoY) came in at -0.6% below forecasts (-0.4%) in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eurozone-producer-price-index-yoy-came-in-at-06-below-forecasts-04-in-august-202510030900
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 21:58
Is It Happening Now? Bitcoin Hyper Is Best Altcoin to Buy Now
The post Is It Happening Now? Bitcoin Hyper Is Best Altcoin to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The establishment of the US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile back in March 2025 represented a landmark in crypto acceptance, setting a powerful precedent that other countries are now rushing to replicate. Taking President Donald Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve as an example, Sweden took a step in the same direction, after opposition MPs Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez submitted a motion for the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The official Act specifically mentions the US’ Bitcoin Reserve and the passing of the GENIUS Act as among the main drivers behind the motion. Source: Swedish Parliament Other arguments invoke Bitcoin’s reliable liquidity, inflationary protection, portfolio diversification, and the need for innovation. Sweden’s move shows Bitcoin’s potential of penetrating global markets, which could transform $BTC into a foundational pillar of the new global financial system. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is also poised to contribute to that once its Layer-2 rolls out, supporting faster and cheaper on-chain transactions for a more performant and scalable Bitcoin. More Countries Eye Bitcoin Amid Growing Adoption Sweden isn’t the only nation exhibiting a Bitcoin-favorable attitude. El Salvador was the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender, although it backtracked in February of this year, halting Bitcoin purchases following pressure from the IMF. The Central American country is now splitting its Bitcoin reserve between multiple addresses for improved security. El Salvador currently holds 6,388 $BTC in its treasury, purchased at the average price of $42,000 and currently worth around $769M. Pakistan also has skin in the game after recently starting to push its crypto strategy. The country experienced its first pushback in July, after the IMF rejected its proposal for subsidised electricity tariffs for crypto mining. The argument was that the nation’s already-stretched power sector wouldn’t be able to support the new throughput. Despite the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 21:55
Record $300B stablecoin liquidity ready to fund Bitcoin and Ethereum purchases
The post Record $300B stablecoin liquidity ready to fund Bitcoin and Ethereum purchases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin market has crossed a landmark $300 billion capitalization, reflecting its growing role as the connective tissue between traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem. This milestone reflects heightened investor demand and the diversification of stablecoin models, which range from fiat-backed giants to yield-bearing challengers. Tether’s USDT continues to dominate with a market share of more than half, valued at $176 billion. Circle’s USDC follows at $74 billion, while Ethena’s USDe has emerged as the fastest-growing entrant, capturing $14.8 billion and signaling appetite for yield-generating alternatives. Other notable issuers include Sky and WLFI, which have positioned themselves as increasingly competitive second-tier rivals to established ones. Ethereum remains the primary home for stablecoins, hosting nearly $177 billion in natively minted assets. Tron ranks second with $76.9 billion, while Solana and Arbitrum hold $13.7 billion and $9.6 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, stablecoins’ rapid growth this year has prompted major institutions to update their outlooks about the industry. A Coinbase forecast suggests stablecoins could reach a market capitalization near $1.2 trillion by 2028. Stablecoin Supply Growth Projection (Source: Coinbase) According to the firm, the projection is based on incremental adoption supported by favorable regulation and broader acceptance of tokenized assets. What is the effect on Bitcoin and Ethereum? A 2021 study found that the creation of new stablecoins contributes to price discovery and greater efficiency in crypto markets. For instance, Tether’s issuance tends to drive higher trading volumes without directly altering Bitcoin or Ethereum returns. Interestingly, Bitcoin price declines are often met with increased Tether activity, reinforcing its role as a temporary safe haven. Meanwhile, the same research identified that issuances are linked to arbitrage opportunities, allowing traders to profit when market prices deviate from parity. At the same time, a new surge in stablecoins signals a wave of returning capital into digital assets,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 21:51
