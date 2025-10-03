MEXC Exchange
Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Middle East Expansion Accelerates as Cybertruck Hits Qatar
TLDRs; Tesla launches Cybertruck in Qatar, marking significant Middle East expansion outside North America. Shares up 29% in past month, though Friday saw a 0.85% decline on NasdaqGS trading. Q3 global deliveries hit a record 497,099 vehicles, surpassing market expectations. EV competition rises in the Gulf, with BYD, Zeekr, and Lucid expanding regional presence. Tesla [...] The post Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Middle East Expansion Accelerates as Cybertruck Hits Qatar appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP sets new DeFi and tokenization standards with mXRP and MPT launch
The post XRP sets new DeFi and tokenization standards with mXRP and MPT launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is entering a new development phase as its ecosystem embraces DeFi products and strategically moves into real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. These steps aim to give the long-standing digital asset practical roles beyond cross-border payments, a shift that could determine its future relevance in global finance. XRP DeFi expansion The introduction of mXRP, a liquid staking token built on XRP Ledger’s Ethereum-compatible sidechain, has triggered strong demand among holders. By staking XRP through the Midas platform, investors receive mXRP in return. This token can circulate across DeFi protocols and potentially deliver up to 8% annual yields. The appetite for this product was evident almost immediately, as the initial 6.5 million XRP vault was filled in hours. This led to a subsequent increase to 10 million tokens. By Oct. 2, Axelar, the blockchain infrastructure firm supporting the initiative, reported that the vault tied to mXRP had already grown to more than $30 million. Due to this reported strong demand, the team revealed that the vault has been further expanded to 20 million tokens. At XRP’s current market value of over $3, this would amount to more than $60 million. That enthusiasm reflects a broader desire for fresh utility within the XRP ecosystem. Despite being one of the crypto industry’s oldest assets, XRP has historically struggled to compete with Ethereum and other chains in DeFi. However, by offering a liquid staking token, the network steps toward closing that gap, enabling holders to put idle capital to work and increasing XRP’s relevance in decentralized markets. XRPL RWA tokenization Alongside DeFi innovation, developers are equipping the XRP Ledger (XRPL) with additional tools tailored for regulated institutional activity. The most notable is the Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) Standard, designed to streamline tokenization of real-world assets while embedding compliance safeguards directly at the protocol level. XRPL ranks among…
Nvidia CEO: National Security Issues Slow Nvidia-UAE AI Agreement
TLDRs: Nvidia’s UAE chip deal delayed over $1B investment and security concerns, frustrating CEO Jensen Huang. US officials urge UAE to finalize investment commitments before approving Nvidia chip exports. UAE’s G42 AI firm eager for chips, but national security issues complicate delivery. Despite delays, partnership seen as crucial for US AI leadership and global tech [...] The post Nvidia CEO: National Security Issues Slow Nvidia-UAE AI Agreement appeared first on CoinCentral.
Elon Musk Gets New Favorite Cryptocurrency That Is Ready To 100X Your Portfolio – It’s Not Dogecoin
PayDax (PDP) makes waves as Elon Musk looks beyond Dogecoin (DOGE) for a new favorite cryptocurrency that could 100x every portfolio
Pundit Links Bold $20,000 XRP Prediction to Ripple’s New Privacy Project
Ripple has put privacy and scalability at the center of its new strategy, and the recent move has triggered bold theories about the XRP price. The discussion picked up after RippleX Senior Director of Engineering, J.Visit Website
Top Presale Crypto to Buy: BlockDAG, Little Pepe, Maxi Doge, & PepeNode Taking 2025 by Storm
Explore top presale cryptos to buy in 2025 as BlockDAG nears $420M with $0.0015 entry active, while Little Pepe, Maxi Doge, and PepeNode push fresh growth stories.
XRP Community Sees Government Shutdown as Opportunity to Buy
TLDR The U.S. government shutdown has delayed XRP ETF approvals, creating uncertainty in the market. SEC operations are limited due to the shutdown, affecting the review process for multiple XRP ETF filings. XRP community members see the delay as an opportunity to accumulate before institutional demand increases. Institutional investors have already been building their XRP [...] The post XRP Community Sees Government Shutdown as Opportunity to Buy appeared first on CoinCentral.
What Crypto to Buy Now After ADA’s Failure To Break $2, Experts Point to a $0.035 Contender
Cardano’s ADA has long been a favorite among retail traders, but its repeated failure to break the $2 mark has left many investors frustrated. The patience that holders once had is thinning as momentum lags and opportunities in the wider market expand. While crypto prices today show a mixture of resilience and weakness across the [...] The post What Crypto to Buy Now After ADA’s Failure To Break $2, Experts Point to a $0.035 Contender appeared first on Blockonomi.
Big Banks Bet on Ripple’s XRP and RLUSD While Visa Tests Stablecoin Integration—Who Wins the $200B Market?
Visa is modernizing the decades-old infrastructure of cross-border payments with a pilot that integrates stablecoins into its Visa Direct platform.
Watch Trump’s Tariff Dividends Boost the Altcoin Market
Trump considers distributing tariff revenues to citizens as dividends. This move might ease household financial pressures and boost altcoin interest. Continue Reading:Watch Trump’s Tariff Dividends Boost the Altcoin Market The post Watch Trump’s Tariff Dividends Boost the Altcoin Market appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
