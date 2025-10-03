2025-10-09 Thursday

Nomura’s Laser Digital to Open Institutional Crypto Desk in Japan

The post Nomura’s Laser Digital to Open Institutional Crypto Desk in Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Nomura’s Laser Digital plans to apply for a crypto trading license in Japan. Japan’s crypto transactions doubled to ¥33.7 trillion ($230B) by mid-2025. Regulatory reforms and corporate adoption are accelerating crypto growth in the country. Nomura Holdings Inc. is preparing to deepen its presence in Japan’s rapidly expanding crypto market. The brokerage giant’s wholly owned subsidiary, Laser Digital Holdings AG, is set to apply for a license to offer crypto trading services for institutional clients in Japan. The Switzerland-based unit is currently in pre-consultation talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA). If the application is approved, Laser plans to launch broker-dealer services catering to both traditional financial institutions and digital-asset exchanges in Japan. Launched in 2022, Laser Digital provides digital-asset services ranging from asset management to venture capital. It has already secured a full crypto business license in Dubai and established a Japanese arm in 2023. Japan’s Crypto Market Surge The move comes as Japan sees massive crypto adoption this year. Trading volumes have surged, with the value of crypto transactions doubling in the first seven months of 2025 to $230 billion, data from the Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association shows. This boom is closely tied to the country’s weakening yen, rising inflation, and ultra-low interest rates persisting. As a result, investors are seeking alternatives as a hedge against economic uncertainty. The surge in adoption is also visible on the retail side. Daiwa Securities Group Inc., the country’s second-largest brokerage, recently announced that clients can now use Bitcoin and Ether as collateral to borrow yen across its 181 retail branches. Meanwhile, companies like Metaplanet have adopted Bitcoin as part of their treasury strategy. Financial giants including Nomura and SBI Holdings are also rolling out crypto investment products and stablecoin infrastructure. On the regulatory front, Japan is…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 21:30
Ripple News: UC Berkeley Launches Digital Asset Hub Backed by RLUSD Stablecoin

The company has provided $1.3 million to establish the Berkeley Center for Digital Assets, a move that signals both academic […] The post Ripple News: UC Berkeley Launches Digital Asset Hub Backed by RLUSD Stablecoin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/10/03 21:30
First FLOKI ETP Goes Live in Europe

Floki has achieved a major milestone by introducing the first FLOKI Exchange Traded Product (ETP) in Europe. The post First FLOKI ETP Goes Live in Europe appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker 2025/10/03 21:23
New CTO to Lead Anthropic’s AI Infrastructure Expansion

TLDRs: Anthropic hires Rahul Patil as CTO, aiming to strengthen AI infrastructure and product engineering. Former Stripe CTO Patil takes over from Sam McCandlish, who becomes chief architect. Leadership reshuffle aligns product engineering closer to infrastructure and inference teams. Patil brings over 20 years of experience from Stripe, Oracle, Amazon, and Microsoft. Anthropic, the AI [...] The post New CTO to Lead Anthropic’s AI Infrastructure Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/10/03 21:08
CME Group to Expand to Offer 24/7 Crypto Derivatives Trading in 2026

The post CME Group to Expand to Offer 24/7 Crypto Derivatives Trading in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group said it will expand its services to offer “always on” trading for crypto markets starting in 2026. In a Thursday notice, the CME Group said that, pending regulatory review, it would allow clients to trade cryptocurrency futures and options “24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning in early 2026.” The so-called “around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading” will represent a significant expansion in its services, beyond its scheduled pauses on weekends, holidays, and outside business hours. “While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,” said CME Group’s global head of equities, FX, and alternative products, Tim McCourt. “Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time.” Related: CME Group to launch options on Solana, XRP futures in October According to data from CoinMarketCap, the global crypto derivatives open interest was about $3.2 billion at the time of publication. CME Group reported a notional open interest volume of about $39 billion as of Sept. 18.  Waiting for review amid a US government shutdown Regulatory review for the trading options refers to authority under the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the financial agency responsible for overseeing derivatives markets. However, the CFTC is currently on reduced operations after the US Congress failed to pass a budget bill to continue to fund the government, making it highly unlikely the regulator will be able to review 24/7 trading until the shutdown ends. At a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and CFTC joint roundtable discussion this week, CME Group CEO Terrence Duffy said “the market is going to demand” 24/7 trading soon, and crypto was…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 21:05
Coinbase Expansion Unlocks DEX Power Through 1inch Collaboration

Coinbase expansion into decentralized finance (via a 1inch API tie-in) was confirmed today. The integration brings non-custodial token swaps directly into Coinbase’s interface, allowing users to trade on-chain assets without leaving the familiar environment. This Coinbase expansion is not just an upgrade, it’s a bridge linking traditional exchange convenience with the open rails of DeFi. Earlier this year, Coinbase introduced a built-in self-custodial wallet within its app. Now, with the 1inch Swap API embedded, that wallet becomes a portal to over 300 decentralized exchanges, routing trades through optimized paths for best execution. The Coinbase expansion makes this functionality seamless: users need no external wallets or extra steps to tap into liquidity. Scott Shapiro, Coinbase’s Head of Trading, framed the move clearly: “Together we’re enabling seamless access to DEXes within the Coinbase app,” emphasizing how Coinbase expansion is part of their grander vision to bring on-chain trading to millions. Meanwhile, 1inch co-founder Sergej Kunz added, “1inch’s non-custodial swap products are the ideal solution for centralized players … as they move to bring assets onchain in a seamless and secure way.” From Aggregator to Infrastructure Powerhouse What we’re seeing is more than just a feature update, it reflects 1inch’s evolution into a DeFi infrastructure provider. Their technology already aggregates quotes across multiple DEXes, enabling better pricing and lower slippage, now folded into the Coinbase experience. The Coinbase expansion positions 1inch’s API as a backbone for large platforms looking to tap DeFi without reinventing the wheel. This shift is timely. With spot trading revenues under pressure, major exchanges are hunting for new levers of growth. Coinbase expansion into DEX swaps gives users access to assets, not just orders. It’s a play to reduce friction, boost engagement, and turn passive users into active DeFi participants. Market Reaction and Strategic Ripples The announcement has stirred buzz across crypto media. Some analysts interpret Coinbase expansion as solid proof that centralized exchanges increasingly view DeFi rails as essential infrastructure, not optional add-ons. Others see it as validation for aggregator models amid growing fragmentation across blockchains. In a strikingly candid projection, Kunz said centralized exchanges might become “front ends” for DeFi in five to ten years, essentially relinquishing their role as isolated trading venues and instead serving as user-friendly portals to decentralized liquidity. That kind of long-game forecasting fits neatly into the logic behind this Coinbase expansion. If the trend accelerates, we may see more exchanges wrap or license DEX APIs rather than build them. Coinbase expansion through 1inch might be among the first dominoes. Tech Deep Dive: How the DEX Bridge Works At the heart of the Coinbase expansion is routing logic. 1inch’s “Pathfinder” algorithm splits trades across multiple pools and DEXes, dynamically choosing routes that minimize slippage and gas costs. The aggregation ensures even large orders avoid major price impact. For users, it means they get better pricing than if they’d routed through just one liquidity pool. Another factor: chain coverage. The integration doesn’t just touch Ethereum. It supports BNB Chain, Solana, and other EVM networks, meaning Coinbase users can swap assets across ecosystems without leaving the interface. That breadth is key for real utility. Risk and security are also architected in: though trades are executed on-chain, the user holds the keys. Coinbase expansion doesn’t compromise custody; it enhances access. What Comes Next? If Coinbase expansion via DEX becomes the norm, we may witness a wave of similar integrations. Wallets, financial apps, and even mainstream fintech firms could adopt decentralized swap APIs rather than building isolated swap engines. For the end user, that means fewer platforms, less friction, and more seamless access to global liquidity. This move could also nudge regulation. As traditional platforms begin guiding on-chain flows, regulators may demand clearer accounting, compliance, or oversight. The Coinbase expansion may well force more clarity in how CeFi-DeFi hybrids are classified. Conclusion The Coinbase expansion through 1inch is more than a product update, it’s a signal. A statement: centralized exchanges see the future not as walled gardens, but open highways. With DEX liquidity stitched into a familiar interface, average users can experience the best of both worlds. It’s bold, it’s clever, and it may reshuffle how trading gets done in crypto for years to come. Frequently Asked Questions Q: What exactly does “non-custodial swap” mean?It means the user retains control of their private keys; the exchange doesn’t custody the funds during the swap, preserving decentralization principles. Q: Will this Coinbase expansion raise fees?Not inherently. Fees reflect gas, liquidity, routing costs. The aggregation may reduce slippage cost for users, overall making trades more efficient. Q: Can users swap assets across different blockchains?Yes. The integration supports multiple networks (e.g., Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana), enabling cross-ecosystem swaps through the API logic. Q: Does this change Coinbase’s custody model?No. Coinbase still offers custodial (exchange) and noncustodial (self-custody) modes. The expansion layers DEX functionality without altering the custody architecture. Glossary of Key Terms DEX (Decentralized Exchange): A platform where trades occur peer-to-peer through smart contracts, without central custody. Aggregator: A system that routes trades across multiple DEXes to find optimal pricing and liquidity. Slippage: The difference between the expected price and the actual execution price; it often rises in illiquid markets. Pathfinder Algorithm: A routing algorithm that splits and sequences trades across multiple pools to minimize cost and slippage. Cross-chain Swap: A trade that moves assets between different blockchain networks in a seamless manner. On-chain: Transactions or actions executed directly on the blockchain (rather than off-chain or via intermediaries). Read More: Coinbase Expansion Unlocks DEX Power Through 1inch Collaboration">Coinbase Expansion Unlocks DEX Power Through 1inch Collaboration
Coinstats 2025/10/03 21:00
Bitcoin Mining Profit Calculator Explained: ROI, Costs, and Payback Time

Bitcoin mining in 2025 demands smart planning. Use profit calculators like ETNCrypto to estimate ROI, payback time, and maximize mining income.
Blockchainreporter 2025/10/03 21:00
Is Digitap ($TAP) the Cardano Killer? Its Real-World Visa Card Suggests It’s a Far Better Bet for 2025

Digitap ($TAP) challenges Cardano with a live app, Visa card, and omni-bank features. Analysts call it a top crypto to buy in 2025 for real-world impact.
Blockchainreporter 2025/10/03 20:50
XRP price reclaims $3, opening the way for 40% gains in October

A key XRP indicator that has preceded rallies by as much as 575% in the past is flashing again in October, putting the price on course toward new all-time highs. Key takeaways:XRP rally is in a good position to rally toward $3.98–$4.32 this month following an RSI golden cross.Profit-taking remains muted, suggesting stronger holder conviction ahead of October’s ETF decisions.Read more
Coinstats 2025/10/03 20:45
Bitcoin Defies Gravity with Surging Price and Market Excitement

Bitcoin surged to $121,000 within the past 24 hours. U.S. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Defies Gravity with Surging Price and Market Excitement The post Bitcoin Defies Gravity with Surging Price and Market Excitement appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 20:39
