MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-26 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
DWF Labs co-founder: Falcon Finance funds have all been withdrawn from CEX, and the new transparency page will be launched this week
PANews reported on July 22 that Andrei Grachev, co-founder of DWF Labs and co-founder of Falcon Finance, wrote that Falcon Finance has withdrawn all funds from centralized exchanges and obtained
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 18:31
OpenAI and Oracle reach agreement to build 4.5 GW "Stargate" AI data center
PANews reported on July 22 that OpenAI: and Oracle (ORCL.N) have reached an agreement to further develop 4.5 gigawatts of data center capacity for the Stargate project.
AI
$0.1273
-5.35%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 18:24
Machi Big Brother suffered huge floating losses due to the decline of $PUMP
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens, as the price of $PUMP fell below the selling price, Machi Big Brother (@machibigbrother) is now facing a floating loss
NOW
$0.00756
-2.57%
PUMP
$0.002468
-15.62%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 18:19
Bernstein raises price targets for Meta and Alphabet
PANews reported on July 22 that Bernstein raised its target price for Alphabet (GOOG.O) from $185 to $195 and its target price for Meta Platforms (META.O) from $700 to $775.
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 18:16
TD Cowen: Strategy premium is reasonable, Bitcoin holdings are expected to be close to 900,000 in 2027
PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block , TD Cowen said that the premium of Strategy ( MSTR ) is reasonable. After Strategy increased its holdings of
TD
$0.000002069
-2.03%
BLOCK
$0.1492
+10.51%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 18:14
Blockchain game TOKYO BEAST announces the upcoming termination of service
PANews reported on July 22 that according to the official announcement, the blockchain game project TOKYO BEAST will officially terminate its services at 08:00 (UTC) on August 24, 2025.
GAME
$18.1221
+1.80%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 18:11
Seoul's Big Gamble: Can Crypto Assets Reshape South Korea's Economic Future?
Why Seoul is betting its economic future on digital assets Original author: Thejaswini MA, Token Dispatch Original translation: Peter, Techub News On that bizarre night in December 2024, when former
MA
$0.000865
+5.74%
WHY
$0.00000003775
+10.70%
FUTURE
$0.11961
-5.97%
TOKEN
$0.01664
-6.35%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 18:00
Shanghai: Developing AI+AR, AI+MR and other multi-form eyewear products
PANews reported on July 22 that the Shanghai Municipal Economic and Information Commission issued the "Shanghai Next Generation Display Industry High-Quality Development Action Plan (2026-2030)". It pointed out that smart
AR
$7.417
-0.85%
FORM
$3.3929
-4.75%
AI
$0.1273
-5.35%
SMART
$0.004177
-0.14%
MULTI
$0.08079
+0.27%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 17:34
071labs makes strategic investment in Bitcoin scaling project Nubit
PANews reported on July 22 that 071labs announced a strategic investment in Nubit, a core infrastructure project for Bitcoin expansion. Nubit is committed to improving the scalability, usability and openness
CORE
$0.5421
-5.07%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 17:26
Swedish Bitcoin Treasury firm H100 Group cross-lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
H100 Group AB has joined the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, adding to its existing listing on Sweden’s NGM Nordic Growth Market, as the company moves up to 44th place among the world’s largest public Bitcoin treasury holders. H100 Group AB, a…
AB
$0.008702
-0.60%
CROSS
$0.30683
+3.19%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 17:20
Trending News
More
Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available
A dormant Ethereum address for ten years was activated, involving 37 ETH
The centralization crisis threatens data privacy
Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder
Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access