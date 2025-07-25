2025-07-26 Saturday

Bitcoin-focused The Smarter Web Company inches closer to 2,000 BTC with latest purchase

UK-listed The Smarter Web Company just bought 225 BTC boosting its holdings and bringing it closer to the 2,000 BTC threshold. How much Bitcoin does the company hold now? On July 25, The Smarter Web Company has announced another BTC…
2025/07/25
Interpretation of Solana’s latest technology roadmap: Anchoring the “Internet capital market” and building an on-chain Wall Street

Yesterday Solana announced a new roadmap. In essence, since the improvements of each chain have entered the deep water zone, there is indeed some terminology stacking. I try to interpret
2025/07/25
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

PANews reported on July 25 that the Australian Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that as of July 24, 2025, it held 956 bitcoins and had an asset management scale
2025/07/25
Delabs Games: DELABS Airdrop Checker is now available

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Delabs Games, the $DELABS airdrop checker is now officially online. Users can check their airdrop qualifications and their future rights in Web3
2025/07/25
Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

An Arizona woman was sentenced to eight and a half years for aiding North Korean hackers in infiltrating over 300 US crypto and tech firms, generating $17 million of illicit
2025/07/25
Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

2025/07/25
$50 million USDC destroyed in USDC Treasury

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 17:30 Beijing time, 50 million USDC (about 50.015 million US dollars) on the Ethereum chain were destroyed in
2025/07/25
Shanghai Guotou will participate in the new round of financing of Jieyuexingchen

PANews July 25 news, according to China Business News, large model startup Step Star announced today that it has reached a deep strategic cooperation with Shanghai State-owned Capital Investment Co.,
2025/07/25
Unitree Technology releases its third humanoid robot, Unitree R1

PANews July 25 news, according to Jinshi, Yushu Technology officially released its third humanoid robot "UnitreeR1 Intelligent Partner" this afternoon. The robot is priced from 39,900 yuan, supports development/remodeling, is
2025/07/25
US TikTok influencer helped North Korean operatives land jobs at 300 Companies: DOJ

An Arizona woman and TikTok influencer has received a multi-year prison sentence for helping North Korean IT workers fraudulently secure remote jobs at over 300 U.S. companies. Christina Marie Chapman, 50, was sentenced to 102 months in prison by a…
2025/07/25

Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available

A dormant Ethereum address for ten years was activated, involving 37 ETH

The centralization crisis threatens data privacy

Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder

Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access